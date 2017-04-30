6 Majorly Insane Celebrity Sex Stories (As Told By Actual Celebs)

These, you gotta hear.

Oh me, oh my. This may surprise NO ONE, but celebrities… yeah, they have some crazy sex stories.

But what makes a truly “crazy” celebrity sex story? Because we already assume that these privileged few are having higher-level sex all the time — involving models, A-list actors, and the grotto at the Playboy Mansion. So, what’s the dividing line between standard celebrity sex and the crazy stuff?

To be frank, the truly great celeb sex stories tend to involve something a little odd. It might be sex in a strange place or involve a fan (or multiple fans). It can range from funny-weird — like Quentin Tarantino’s notorious foot fetish — to sad-weird — like the revelations that Chris Brown and Anthony Kiedis lost their virginity at ages 8 and 12, respectively. (Eww.)

However you judge them, there are some AMAZING celebrity sex stories out there, so here’s a selection of some of our favorite “famous-people-having-sex stories” that involve sex tapes, kinks, and, yes, even ghosts. Enjoy!

1. Alia Shawkat got shaved… and then it got WEIRD.

You might know Alia Shawkat as Maeby from Arrested Development or her roles on Search Party and Green Room, but, after this story, you might forever remember her for having a truly bizarre sex story — a sex story that involved another unnamed celebrity.

Viceland’s “Party Legends” video series animated Alia’s insane story of hooking up with a male actor at a party. After telling her to go take a shower because he wanted to perform oral sex, she towels off and, in her words, “he makes me stand in front of the mirror. And he has a razor. ‘I’m gonna shave you now.’” After shaving her “baby-clean, the two have sex, but the actor gets progressively stranger, constantly asking how old Alia was and muttering “I can’t do this!”

You have to hear the story in her own words (and try to guess who the weirdo actor really was).

2. Jenny McCarthy and Joanna Krupa had sex in public.

Not together! (How much would THAT sex tape sell for?) But the friends both did recount their own crazy outdoor sex stories in a 2013 interview. Jenny McCarthy admitted that the weirdest place she ever had sex was the Grand Canyon. She said, “I can say I did it in the Grand Canyon, because otherwise it's the back seat of a car and that's not exciting. But the bottom of the Grand Canyon is not fun. There's like scorpions and stones and dirt and it's hot. It was like the strangest and worst sex of my life."

Joanna Krupa’s sex-in-public story wasn’t as crazy, but still involved the potential for sand getting EVERYWHERE. She admitted, “I'm a very sexual person and I was dating this guy that wasn't very spontaneous. So, we were on vacation and I took him to the lifeguard booth and basically had sex there and on the beach and everywhere else you can think."

3. Armie Hammer almost got knifed DURING sex.

Maybe she had a premonition about how awful The Lone Ranger movie would be bu regardless of the reason, a woman once took her sexual aggression a bit too far in a love-making session with actor Armie Hammer.

In a 2013 interview, Armie recounted his wild sexual past, reminiscing about the time "One chick tried to stab me when we were having sex. I should so not be telling this sex story … She was like, 'True love leaves scars. You don't have any.' And then she tried to stab me with a butcher knife. Of course I promptly broke up with her. Seven months later."

4. Rihanna and Ricky Martin have enjoyed a little kink.

Some of the BEST celebrity sex stories seem to come out of the music industry and, in past interviews, singers like Rihanna and Ricky Martin certainly haven’t disappointed. Maybe this isn’t particularly surprising coming from the vocalist behind the hit song “S&M,” but, apparently, Rihanna enjoys a little BDSM.

She famously said, "Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. That's fun to me... I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned — you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin upped the kink ante by openly admitting that he enjoyed golden showers. He said he really enjoyed “giving the golden shower… I’ve done it before in the shower. It’s like so sexy, you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different.”

5. Kesha and Bobby Brown have both had sex with ghosts. (No, really.)

Celebrities are so desirable, apparently, that even dead people want to have sex with them. (And I’m not just talking about that scene in Ghostbusters where Dan Aykroyd gets head from a ghost.) While discussing her album Supernatural with Ryan Seacrest, the acclaimed singer Kesha mentioned that the album is about “experiences with the supernatural ... but in a sexy way. I had a couple of experiences with the supernatural. I don't know his name! He was a ghost! I'm very open to it."

But Kesha isn’t alone. In his memoir, Every Little Step, Bobby Brown claimed that while he was living in a haunted house “one of the ghosts descended from the ceiling and had sex with me. After you stop laughing, I need you to hear what I’m saying because I’m not making this up. And let me add this: This was before I ever touched any drug besides weed and alcohol.” (Sure thing, Bobby.)

6. James Franco made a sex tape (and immediately regretted it).

With the sheer number of movies, books, and living art projects that seem to emerge from the life of James Franco, it’s actually kind of surprising that he hasn’t released an official sex tape yet. But a bad experience in his past might explain why not.

While talking with Conan O’Brien, Franco admitted to making a tragic sex tape with a former girlfriend, saying, "It's not like I went down to Van Nuys and tried to break into the porn industry. I got a video camera, and my girlfriend and I decided to film ourselves, and watched it back and said, 'Yeah, let's never watch that again.'" (Watch the video to learn even more about his embarrassing foray into amateur porn.)