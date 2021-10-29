77 Black & Hispanic Teens Are Missing In New York State — Why Their Cases Need More Coverage

16-year-old Steven Small has been missing in New York City since October 5.

Yet, a Google search of his name brings up almost no results related to his case apart from a Facebook post or two.

Jayden Bethea-Mendez, 17, went missing from Dobbs Ferry, New York on September 9 but no major news outlets have covered her case.

77 Black and Hispanic teens are currently missing in New York.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, these teens have all been reported missing by family members or loved ones.

These include Toni Boyce, 16. Kayla Stewart, 15, and Nashyilah Jackson-Irby, 14, who all went missing from Pleasantville in the past year.

In Yonkers, Nayelis Perez Santiago, Yoxy Zuniga Romero, and Melvin Garay Murillo are all Hispanic teens who are missing.

Online, these teens are found on missing posters, social media posts and — if they’re lucky — the occasional media outlet.

Meanwhile when you search Gabby Petito’s name the results are endless.

In fact, you may not even have to include Petito’s last name to get all the information you need.

The FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database lists 365,348 missing children between ages 0-17 in 2020.

Over 34% of these children are Black despite the fact that Black children only make up around 13% of the US population.

Because the FBI categorizes missing Hispanic children with missing white children, it’s harder to say how many Hispanic children are missing but those in the Hispanic community report high rates.

Media coverage for missing Black and Hispanic children is minimal.

A 2015 study found that Black children accounted for about 35% of missing children cases in the FBI's database.

Yet, they only dominated 7% of media references. This means these children stay missing for longer and in higher numbers as their cases go unnoticed.

We have seen throughout Petito’s case how the media has been able to get her story to key witnesses who have forward with evidence to help solve her homicide.

In cases of missing Black and Hispanic teens, this kind of evidence often slips away due to lack of media coverage.

Missing people of color face extreme risks.

FBI statistics show that 40% of sex trafficking victims are Black people. Black children also make up 59% of arrests for underage sex work.

Black children are also at a much higher risk for homelessness. The cases of these missing teens are often categorized as runaways and their families may not always have the resources to publicize their cases.

All this means that Black and Hispanic youths across the US are extremely vulnerable if they go missing and may go unreported.

In trying to prevent cases like Petito’s from reoccurring we must first protect the most vulnerable groups.

