Doorbell Cameras Have Quietly Robbed Kids Of An Important Part Of Childhood, Says A Parenting Expert

Technology surrounds nearly every aspect of modern life. And while many technological advancements like doorbell cameras have made us feel safer, one parenting expert has explained how they may be depriving kids of experiencing a significant childhood rite of passage.

For today's kids, freedom is different. Surveillance and security are more common than they were in the past. They can't roam around the neighborhood with minimal or no oversight, like their parents could. Children's daily lives have changed, now confined within the boundaries of doorbell cameras, home security systems, and tracking apps. Is this shift good or bad? It depends on perspective and what you think childhood should be like, and for one parenting expert, it's not all good.

Advertisement

Doorbell cameras are depriving kids of an essential childhood experience that builds confidence.

Kirk Martin, "Calm Parenting Podcast" host and founder of Celebrate Calm, shared a TikTok discussing the issues with modern doorbell technology. "Ring doorbell cameras have ruined one of the most important aspects of our childhood," he said. Adding, "When we were kids, we were allowed to be mischievous."

Martin explained that he grew up with three brothers in a neighborhood full of boys, and that they would do mischievous stuff all the time.

Nathan Dumlao | Unsplash

Advertisement

"Think about all the skills that we developed," Martin said. "We had to plan it out. We had to use strategic thinking, be creative, use teamwork, weigh the risks, and take action."

Martin argued that the most effective way to learn in life is to make decisions and take action. He said that people won't learn from following directions; they need to act for themselves. Martin then invited parents to do something mischievous with their kids this summer.

"Even if your child has to disable the neighbor's ring doorbell," he said. "I'm kind of kidding with that. But there are better ways you can do this."

Advertisement

Security cameras are now a common feature in millions of homes.

A dashboard shared by Parks Associates in 2023, an internationally recognized market research and consulting firm, revealed that 20% of U.S. households have a video doorbell. To put it in perspective, the number was 4% in 2017. It increased five times in just six years.

Such home features pave the way for a childhood reality that leaves out the adventure of playing "ding dong ditch" or pulling pranks on the neighbors. Still, we can't overlook the positive aspect of these cameras: They improve safety.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department did a study of two neighborhoods. One was equipped with Ring products, while the other was not. They concluded that the crime rate in homes that had Ring video doorbells saw a 50% reduction in burglaries, while those without them saw no difference.

Advertisement

Security cameras bring safety, but limit childhood spontaneity.

As Martin discussed, children need to learn how to make decisions and take action. Making mistakes in their childhood and learning from them is essential for their development. Doorbell cameras, he argued, get in the way of that important step in their lives.

Play expert, Laura Haver, actually agrees with Martin. She said that summer is an important time in childhood when kids develop more independence, and that comes specifically from more independent play. Haver even specifically mentioned a modified version of "Ding Dong Ditch" where kids create art and leave it behind after running from their neighbors' homes. It's not quite as mischievous as the old school game, but they get a taste for it, and neighbors get a little gift in return.

SviatlanaLaza | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Studies done by Parks Associates and the Los Angeles Police Department clearly illustrate the benefits of having cameras outside. They reduce burglary crimes and can help police identify criminals in case an incident does take place. That means they aren't going anywhere.

So the question remains: Is it worth trading children's harmless pranks for a safer neighborhood? The answer seems to be yes, as more and more people in the U.S. begin acquiring camera devices for their homes.

The solution could be for parents to learn ways to allow their children to be mischievous, which is what Martin discussed in his TikTok video. Perhaps, kids can build confidence, even in a neighborhood full of doorbell cameras. Parents and kids will simply have to adapt to the new environment that technology has created.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.