Seemingly Harmless Childhood Behaviors That Can Become Dangerous If Left Unchecked, According To An Ex-Prisoner

Kids will be kids. The little ones always find ways to pull mischievous pranks, cause a bit of chaos, and have fun no matter what. That's what childhood is about. Their energy sparks the world and makes it less dull. In response, parents often let their children get away with certain behaviors.

The problem occurs when these practices are never corrected. For instance, it's normal for a kid to lie now and then, and they don't need to be harshly punished for it, but they do need to be taught why it's wrong. If left unchecked, these actions can become habits that make a kid's life more difficult down the road.

An ex-prisoner discussed 3 behaviors in children that can get them in trouble later in life.

A TikTok creator named "treeswalk" rose to fame by sharing stories about her 27 years behind bars. Her content ranges from prison experiences and tips on avoiding incarceration to insights into her religious life after release.

One recent video surpassed 350,000 views, in which she guides parents to pay closer attention to their children's behaviors. According to her, the following three behavioral patterns can, and often do, lead kids down a path that ends in prison.

1. Vandalism to any degree

Tree emphasized that a leaning toward destroying or damaging properties could mean a child is inclined to turn bad if not disciplined. "Throwing rocks on houses and cars, writing on walls," she said, "Those are habits that can form into behavior problems later in life."

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry agreed with Tree's advice. They noted, "Violent behavior (which they specifically referenced to include vandalism later in the article) in a child at any age always needs to be taken seriously. It should not be quickly dismissed as 'just a phase they're going through!'" They also stressed that if this behavior persists, it could be a symptom of a bigger issue, like socioeconomic stressors at home or even bullying.

2. Disobedience

"I'm not talking about temper tantrums from the little kids," the ex-prisoner said, "I'm not talking about talking back a little bit here and there. I'm talking about when your mom says, 'Don't go out that door,' and you do it anyway. I'm talking about when your mom says, 'Stay away from that person because I see something you don't see,' and you do it anyway."

It's important to note that, like Tree said, this isn't problematic in the sense that it happens occasionally. This behavior is problematic when it becomes the norm rather than the exception. But, as she also noted, it can absolutely become the norm if it isn't addressed.

3. Compulsive and manipulative lies

When kids make a mistake and instead of owning up to it, they lie about it, they're paving the way for a disobedient future. "Be truthful about it, even if it hurts," she said. "Even if you've got to expose some people. You've got to be honest about it and tell the truth."

In an interview with the American Psychological Association, Victoria Talwar, Ph.D., a professor in the department of educational and counseling psychology at McGill University, who studies children's truth-telling and lie-telling behavior, explained that when children are small, lying is simply part of their cognitive development. They are testing the waters, so to speak. That's when parents need to start discussing honesty and the consequences of lying. They can do this through stories and, of course, by modeling the behavior. But what she stressed was that parents shouldn't stop talking to kids about lying as they get older, because the behavior becomes more nuanced, and kids still need to learn the social norms of it.

Kids can get in trouble even before they become adults.

The Juvenile Law Center shared that in 2020, juvenile courts across the country heard nearly 510,000 cases. The center discussed how difficult the process can be for the teens, as they may be interrogated by police without an attorney, enter guilty pleas without understanding the consequences, and give up important trial rights in violation of the Constitution.

The insight highlights an important truth: an undisciplined child isn't just at risk of getting in trouble early; they are also more likely to face harsher consequences later on, especially if they lack awareness of their rights and access to proper legal guidance.

In the TikTok video, Tree said, "If you don't listen to your parents, you're going to listen to somebody." And that couldn't be more true. Parents need to educate their children, and the kids need to be open to learning. She's not suggesting that letting your child get away with a harmless lie will land them in prison. Instead, she emphasized the need to shape their behavior early so that they become obedient and respectful adults.

Small lessons today can shape character tomorrow. Just as respect grows with time, so does disrespect. The reality is this: as a parent, correcting your child is an act of love. One day, they will thank you for teaching them moral values.

