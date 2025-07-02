6 Personality Traits That Instantly Make Someone Seem Cool, According To Research

What exactly makes someone "cool?" Is it a rebellious attitude? Effortlessly good looks? Are they traits that are cultivated or simply part of a person's DNA? According to research that found the exact personality traits that make someone cool, it goes far beyond surface-level attractiveness or popularity, and the answer seems to be found deep within our psychological makeup.

So what exactly do the cool kids have that others don't? From Buffy to James Bond, there's an air of mystery and confidence that creates their universal appeal. Although it may seem like a subjective quality, researchers have identified specific personality traits that are most closely associated with "coolness."

Research reveals the six personality traits that make someone 'cool.'

A new international study of almost 6,000 people across 13 countries discovered that regardless of geographic location and cultural norms, the same traits are universally considered "cool." Each participant was asked to think of someone they knew personally whom they perceived as "cool" or "not cool." Participants then rated this person on fifteen different personality traits and values.

Six specific traits stood out as inherently "cool" compared to other traits that were generally regarded positively. These traits were extraversion, hedonism, power, adventurousness, openness, and autonomy. These are people who take risks, make their own decisions, and break from convention.

These findings were particularly interesting because cultural differences and social values didn't impact which traits each location associated with being "cool." Co-lead researcher Todd Pezzuti, Ph.D., from the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, stated, "Everyone wants to be cool, or at least avoid the stigma of being uncool, and society needs cool people because they challenge norms, inspire change, and advance culture."

The traits that make someone 'cool' are different from the traits that make someone 'good.'

The study also analyzed what traits people commonly associate with "good" people. Unlike "cool" people, "good" people are considered more conforming, agreeable, secure, traditional, warm, and conscientious. At the same time, you wouldn't immediately label a cool person as being bad or immoral. Perhaps a better term would be morally grey? These are people who understand that life isn't always right or wrong, and they live somewhere in between.

Only one personality trait was associated equally with both "good" people and "cool" people: being capable or competent. Competency is a valued trait, and people tend to trust and respect people who demonstrate that they are capable.

Co-lead author of the study, Caleb Warren, Ph.D., from the University of Arizona, said in a statement, "To be seen as cool, someone usually needs to be somewhat likable or admirable, which makes them similar to good people. However, cool people often have other traits that aren’t necessarily considered ‘good’ in a moral sense, like being hedonistic and powerful."

But pleasure seeking and power don't exactly make a person bad either. It's a fine line. According to researchers, the line represents the cool person's willingness to rebel against societal norms, regardless of perception. You simply can't be cool without also being rebellious, and you can't be good without conforming.

Take John Wick, for example. He checks all the boxes for cool, but definitely does not check all the boxes for good. Even so, his character comes through as good because of the love he has for his dog. It's okay for us to like and admire his moral shortcomings because he has the capacity to be good.

Being 'cool' is an important social role that influences culture and norms.

'Cool' people often have personality traits that make them catalysts for change. The traits "cool" people possess drive them to chase innovation and new ideas, allowing things like fashion, music, and other cultural trends to evolve. This sort of forward-thinking helps to advance society over time.

They also have the ability to influence others to follow their lead. "Cool" people are typically seen as desirable or aspirational, and others will embody their choices and interests in an attempt to become like them.

Pettuzi explained, "The concept of coolness started in small, rebellious subcultures, including Black jazz musicians in the 1940s and the beatniks in the 1950s. As society moves faster and puts more value on creativity and change, cool people are more essential than ever."

