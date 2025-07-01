Bride Demands Each Guest Pay $500 For Her Destination Wedding Months After Telling Them Accommodations Were ‘Taken Care Of’

Many brides are quite simply reaching never-before-seen levels of audacity, and an epidemic of main character syndrome is unfolding before our eyes. One wedding guest found herself in such a situation after the bride demanded each guest pay for accommodations she had earlier said were "taken care of."

Now, don't misunderstand, everyone knows destination weddings cost a lot of money. You usually have to buy clothes for the place you're going to, then fly to it, pay for transportation at the destination, put yourself up in a hotel for days on end, AND still buy a wedding gift. Nobody goes to a destination wedding without agreeing to shell out a substantial amount of cash, and this bride's guests are no exception.

Advertisement

The $500 the bride demanded was over and above everything everyone had already paid.

Even worse, it was to help pay for something the bride had said was already paid for. For her wedding, the bride rented a large estate for five days to have her big destination wedding. In her post, the Redditor explained that all guests were told "accommodations were taken care of." Meaning all they had to do was book their flights and transportation.

Pretty great deal, really! And likely the only reason many guests were even able to attend. Accommodations are usually the most expensive part, after all. So imagine the wedding guests' shock, and likely fury, when that ended up being reneged on just two months before the wedding day.

Advertisement

TriggerPhoto | Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

"Two months before the wedding she tells us that we each need to venmo $500 per person for accommodation costs," the guest wrote. Obviously, someone didn't budget correctly, right? Or did they…

Because upon doing some research, the guest found that the estate's venue fee includes all access, including accommodation. And when she did the math of $500 per wedding guest, she realized the bride will, in fact, be making a PROFIT off her wedding if everyone agrees to this. They wrote, "I checked the website and the venue fee includes access to the entire grounds and the number of guests I’ve been told are coming x $500 actually means she’ll be making more than what the venue fee is."

Advertisement

Some guests think it's no big deal. But many people felt the bride was trying to scam people.

The guest was in a bit of a quandary after talking to some other guests. Their reaction was that even if it's a lot, $500 is still far less than they'd have had to pay if accommodations hadn't been included.

That's a fair point, but it does nothing to address the elephant in the room: this bride lied about the plan to everyone attending. And that's before we get to the truly staggering levels of temerity: "They’ve also started GoFundMe’s for their honeymoon and sent the links out to us [about] five honeymoon options each with a $10k goal."

Excuse me? She what now? This woman is so much better than I because if it were me dealing with this bride, I'd already be outside her house with a bullhorn telling her about herself for the entire neighborhood to hear. Who does this?!

Advertisement

Of course, people on Reddit weren't fooled for a moment and saw the very, very obvious reality at play.

This bride budgeted poorly, is trying to make up the shortfall by scamming her guests, and pocketing a profit for the aforementioned honeymoon in the process.

"I think you're helping pay for the entire wedding. And dress," one person wrote. And people were emphatic that not only should she not attend, she should be explicit about why. One suggested responding, "we were excited to attend your wedding, but given the misinformation that was initially presented in which we had to pay for transportation only… we no longer wish to attend."

Exactly, and it's frankly odd that this person is worried enough about how to handle this that she went to Reddit to ask for advice. It's a sensitive situation, of course, but this is a clear-cut case of entirely inappropriate dishonesty. And people treat you how you allow them to treat you. RSVP "absolutely not" and keep it pushing!

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.