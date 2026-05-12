While most successful manifesting methods start with shifting your mindset and rewiring your subconscious mind, there are practical tools and rituals you can leverage to get fast results.

Many of the ways lucky people manifest unexpected income with household items make space for both of those tactics. They work on rewiring their mindset away from what's missing in their lives and start operating from a place where abundance is an inevitability. So, if you're trying to build financial stability or call in unexpected income, you can start with these items.

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Here are 11 ways people manifest unexpected income with household items you probably already have

1. Cinnamon stick rituals

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Much like salt for cleansing energy and space, cinnamon holds a lot of spiritual powers that can boost manifesting success. Especially on the right days and with the right intentions, doing rituals like the cinnamon ritual at the beginning of the month can really set you up for success.

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Write down a manifestation you desire on a paper or a bay leaf. Place it in your hand. Sprinkle cinnamon on top of it with intention. Blow it into your space or an entryway to your home. Make sure all the good energy is going inside, not outside.

2. Coins for a money bowl

Everyone's rituals for manifesting abundance look different, but with the right kind of energy and intentions, everything can work in your favor. For example, a "money bowl" can look wildly different for everyone, with coins, rice, dollars, crystals, and herbs helping to change the energy of your space.

The intention is to boost any manifestations you're working on and create a sustainable sense of abundance in your home, even when you're not focused on it. Follow a tutorial or cultivate your own unique vibe. Start with rice, add in coins and dollars, and throw in crystals and herbs that align with your goals. That's it. Let it marinate and switch it up with the seasons.

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3. Using rice to absorb energy

Rice is often known for soaking up energy and absorbing things in your home, like water from a drowned phone, in a practical sense. However, it can also help to absorb energy in your favor when it comes to abundance. Whether you set the intention for it to grab negative thoughts and bad energy or to house the abundant energy you need in your life, it can work in your favor.

Without any extra energy, hustle, or frustration, you can enjoy unexpected income by connecting with a money bowl or charged rice whenever you need.

4. Lighting green or white candles

With elements of fire and smoke, candles are often powerful spiritual objects and tools for manifestation. Whether you use them as a meditative tool, a visualization practice, or simply a sidekick for mindfulness in the evenings, they're perfect for helping you call in unexpected income and wealth.

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Especially when you're careful about selecting a specific color, like green, white, or gold candles, they can do the work for you. You don't even need special taper candles to manifest effectively; they can be the same ones you use every single day, with added intention and focus.

Try sitting with a candle. Imagine all the fire and smoke is releasing your pent-up tension and limiting beliefs about money, like "I'm bad at saving," from your life. You could also use it to trap bad thoughts while you're visualizing or mindfully meditating.

5. Burning or writing on bay leaves

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Bay leaves are commonly used manifestation tools, usually for writing down desires or releasing limiting beliefs. If you can safely burn them inside or outside your home, try writing down your limiting beliefs, burning them, and letting them go. The clearer and more optimistic you are about your money situation, the easier it will be to call in abundance.

You can also release tension and worry from your life by writing down your desires on bay leaves, tucking them away, and letting the Universe take over. Be intentional as you're writing them down, leverage visualization to imagine yourself achieving them, and then let go.

6. Keeping basil around

Despite being a somewhat mundane, practical household object, basil is spiritually known to help protect against bad energy. So, when it's planted in or around your home, you're cleansing your space for the better, without even realizing it. Where basil is, bad energy is not.

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It can also draw in success and money, with the right intentions and rituals, over time. So, if you're trying everything to call in money, try adding basil to your rituals, keeping it around you at all times, or planting it in your home.

7. Hanging up intentional artwork

Much like other feng shui principles that remind us of the power of home decor in manifesting abundance, intentional artwork can make or break how successful you are at calling in money. The imagery and themes you see every single day, whether you consciously appreciate them or not, make a big difference in your life.

So, choose money-driven, abundant, empowering messages and artwork to hang up. Even if you have to draw or write them yourself, they're powerful at home for bringing in money, wealth, and unexpected abundance.

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8. Doing the water glass ritual

All you need to transform your current reality is two water cups. Fill one with water and label it your "current reality." Add another for your desired reality. Hold your current one in the air and imagine how your life would be if you achieved your dream. Pour it into your desired reality cup.

Sit with those feelings and visualization for a few minutes, imagining what it would actually be like to achieve the abundance you're calling in. Then, drink from the desired reality cup. That's it. You don't have to buy anything or work super hard. Just be intentional and trust that everything will work out in your favor.

9. Intentionally caring for plants

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Much like feng shui principles help us create abundance from furniture placements, natural light, and artwork, it reminds us that healthy plants can change the energy of our space. When we let plants die and neglect them, we sabotage our space for wealth and abundance, telling the Universe that we can't cultivate and care for blessings.

However, when we bring in plants with good energy that grow and thrive under our care, we subconsciously spread those vibes outward. We remind the world that what we touch thrives, including our wallets and money.

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10. Shifting their mindset with a wallet

Sitting in a comfortable space at home, you can use your wallet, even when it's empty, to manifest wealth. Sit down, hold it in your hands, and imagine it's full. Work through any doubt or limiting beliefs that come up by intentionally letting them go. Visualize what it would truly feel like to have a full wallet, no financial stress, and a bank account overflowing with wealth.

The more you can believe in the inevitability of these visualizations, the more powerful they become. When you're done, place that charged wallet back into your purse or space, and let it work its magic behind the scenes.

11. Setting up an altar near the entrance of their home

Whether it stores crystals, energetic affirmations, bay leaves with desires written on them, or moon water, people who create altars or safe spaces for wealth manifestations at home tend to reap more success. They have a dedicated space, usually by their entryway, to immediately bless their energy as they come home.

They always have an energetic space to come back to when they're feeling doubtful or uncertain, and that changes the kind of self-criticism and self-talk they entertain daily.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.