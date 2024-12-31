The Cinnamon & Salt Ritual That Attracts Abundance Into Your Home On The First Day Of Every Month

As we prepare to welcome in a new month, you might want to open your home up to some good vibrations that will bring you increased abundance by trying a practice known as the cinnamon abundance ritual, which become increasingly popular with people who want to to attract good fortune and wealth into their home.

Multiple cultures and spiritual practices consider the front door of your home to be a significant gateway between the outside world and your inner, spiritual world. The warmth and aromatic nature of cinnamon has long been believed to attract prosperity, success, and all sorts of positive outcomes. And the first day of every month brings us a fresh start.

People in the know therefore combine these three elements in one quick but powerful ritual to manifest abundance.

How to use the cinnamon abundance ritual to attract wealth and prosperity into your home on the first day of the month

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

1. Put a pinch of salt into the palm of your hand and head to your front door

While most explanations of this abundance ritual only use cinnamon, others also use salt to remove any energetic blockages first.

Many people believe you should put the cinnamon in the left hand, as it is considered the "receiving hand" while the right is considered the "giving hand" in many cultures, while others say your non-dominant hand is the receiving hand and your dominant hand is the giving hand.

The most important thing is that it feels right to you, so place the cinnamon in whichever hand instinctively feels right to you.

Stand outside of the front door of your home, put a pinch of sea salt in your palm, and say these words: "As I blow this salt into this space may it perfectly, properly, safely remove all blocks and hindrances that are in my way."

2. Blow the salt into your home

Blow the salt from your palm across the threshold of the door and into your home.

3. Put a pinch of cinnamon powder in the palm of your hand

This can be cinnamon from your cabinet.

4. Set an intention

Set an intention — such as increased success at work or attracting unexpected wealth — and keep your mind firmly on your desires for the month ahead.

You must think about positive outcomes while doing this. If you are thinking negative thoughts while blowing the cinnamon into your home, you risk of bring that negativity into your home rather than bringing in the good things you want.

sun ok / Shutterstock

5. Say this mantra

Just before blowing the cinnamon from the palm of your hand into your home, say these words: "When this cinnamon blows, prosperity here will enter. When this cinnamon blows, abundance will come to stay. When this cinnamon blows, abundance here will live!”

As is the case when deliberately manifesting anything, it is important that you believe these words while you say them and that you feel as though the positive outcome you want has already happened.

6. Blow the cinnamon into your home

Stand outside of the front door of your home and blow the cinnamon from your palm into the entrance. Remain focused on your intention, positive thoughts, and the wonderful way it feels knowing this is already done and abundance is yours.

BY-_-BY / Shutterstock

7. Leave the cinnamon on your floor for 24 hours

The reason for this is because you want to let the energy settle. Don't sweep or vacuum up the cinnamon until it has had a chance to feel at home. And don't worry, small amounts of cinnamon are safe for your beloved pets, and cinnamon actually repels, rather than attracts, bugs.

The next day, on the 2nd of the month, you can clean up the little mess you've made.

Remember that the cinnamon abundance ritual needs be done specifically on the first day of the month because the intention is vital.

It is your intention to welcome good fortune into your home and bring prosperity to your home, welcoming in all good fortune. Doing this ritual at your bedroom door or on any other day of the month other than the first will not work.

Kurtis Condra is a writer who scours the internet looking for the latest celebrity gossip or news. When he's not looking for the latest story, he's lost in his journal writing short stories or reading poetry from his favorite poets.