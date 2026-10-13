Young People Absolutely Will Not Pay For 11 Things Boomers & Gen X Think They Have To

While there are plenty of generational differences when it comes to social issues and personal values, there's also stark contrasts between their financial decisions. While Gen Z is so intentional about investing in experiences and financial literacy, older generations operate under a sacrifice and save mentality.

As a result, boomers and Gen Xers think they have to buy certain items, while Gen Zers will never pay for those same things. It's often fueled not just by upbringing but by priorities and differing financial opinions. And while there's no right or wrong way to spend money, it's clear that younger people are more cautious.

Boomers and Gen X think they have to buy these things that young people won't pay for

1. Cable TV

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According to a Statista survey, out of 71% of U.S. adults still spending money on cable TV packages, only 18% were Gen Zers. With social media and access to streaming services, many young people don't feel the need to invest in cable anymore. There are plenty of other platforms to watch their favorite shows or sports.

There's an element of familiarity and comfort in cable TV for boomers and Gen Xers, which is why they feel encouraged to continue spending money on it. While streaming services can be cheaper than cable TV in many cases, older folks prefer to stick with what they're familiar with.

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2. Bank fees

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Compared to older generations that have grown accustomed to using in-person banks to support their financial habits, Gen Zers are often using mobile banking. Gen Z is much more likely to do all of their banking online, avoiding subtle bank fees like opting for paper statements or traditional maintenance fees.

Considering Gen Zers are largely yearning for financial guidance and literacy, they're also more social- and app-driven than older people, using financial influencers and money assistance platforms to structure and influence their financial stability.

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3. Lottery tickets

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Baby boomers are more likely than any other age demographic to purchase lottery tickets. Despite the influence age plays on these spending habits, low-income people spend 33 times more of their income on lottery tickets than other income brackets, illuminating a much broader issue.

Not only have lottery tickets largely been labeled a symbol of systemic racism and consumer financial fraud by experts like Les Bernal, national director for Stop Predatory Gambling, but they're also dangerous.

Offering up a false promise of wealth and prosperity, lottery tickets and the gambling industry profit off of consumer fears, especially for older generations struggling to support themselves financially. Gen Zers are more likely to collectively demonize these institutional toxicities and educate people about them from a young age.

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4. Luxury cars

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Gen Zers only make up around 10% of the market's consumers. While Gen Zers are largely focused on experiences, older folks are investing in luxury cars as a display of wealth.

But this luxury spending doesn't characterize all older generations as inherently ostentatious. In fact, many older generations, like baby boomers, grew up in a culture founded on ideas of grit, encouraging them to work hard so they could afford luxury items later in life.

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5. Homeownership

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Gen Zers make up only 4% of U.S. homeowners, compared to baby boomers who make up more than 30%. While there have certainly been social shifts in homeownership amongst younger generations who are more interested in spending money on traveling and living in the present, these disproportionate homeownership rates are largely influenced by financial strain.

Most Gen Zers consider the American Dream to be dead, as they're increasingly unable to purchase a home. WIth rising interest and mortgage rates and an unstable job market, it seems more impossible every day. Gen Z is experiencing a very unique situation that's more financial and economic than anything else.

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6. Diamonds

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From purchasing brand new jewelry to investing in traditional engagement rings, diamonds have become something young folks will never pay for. Outside of Gen Z couples being more cost-conscious, young people have largely stopped investing in the status symbols that older generations value.

Preferring to make second-hand purchases on accessories and luxury items like jewelry, Gen Zers are just less likely to come across authentic diamonds in the wild. Coupled with the ethical dilemmas and debates around sourcing diamonds, it's not surprising that they're less willing to invest in them.

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7. Print newspapers and magazines

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Baby boomers and Gen Xers are still investing in and digesting paper media formats like newspapers and magazines, according to an investigation by Media Manager. While this consumption data is certainly a discussion of comfort and familiarity, it's also a debate around trust and reliability.

According to data from Pew Research Center, Gen Zers are more likely to trust social media platforms as their primary source of news and information. While the print media industry has certainly faced adversity in the face of digital accessibility, Gen Zers are coming around to the reemergence of print media formats.

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8. Traditional officewear

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While Gen Z's collective challenge of traditional workwear expectations and corporate standards is a point of contention between generations, it also highlights their spending habits and priorities.

Compared to older generations in the workplace, Gen Z is much less likely to invest in traditional officewear. Instead, they prefer to rework and express themselves in the office with their own closets. Focused on comfort and self-expression, it's clear that Gen Zers' general values are reflected in the things they choose to spend their money and time on.

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9. Stamps

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While there have been recent shifts in Gen Z's adoption of handwritten letters, baby boomers and Gen Xers still consistently buy things like postage and stamps. Older generations view mail as an integral part of their personal lives and relationships, arguing that it's both a daily ritual of discovery and feels consistently more personal than digital communication.

It's not simply a matter of financial priorities, but integral personal values and moments of nostalgia and familiarity that fuels generational disparities over consumption.

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10. Greeting cards

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There's been a massive resurgence of greeting cards, with Gen Xers and boomers using them as a means of communication and connection in their relationships. But Gen Z continues to form communities and connect with others online, decreasing their tendency to spend on paper products like cards.

There are still many instances where Gen Zers will invest in greeting cards to support small business or local artists, but in their daily lives, it's online connection that drives them to communicate with friends and family.

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11. In-store clothes shopping

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Over the past few years, Gen Z has largely transitioned from investing in fast fashion in places like the mall to shopping almost entirely online or second-hand shopping through thrift stores. According to a Statista survey, 60% of baby boomers prefer to do their shopping in-person, with just over 20% opting for online shopping, while nearly 40% of Gen Zers do the majority of their shopping online.

With growing accessibility to influencer recommendations and e-commerce integrations Gen Zers are seeing on TikTok, younger generations are encouraged to do their shopping online. They're more trusting of online retailers compared to older generations, but it's also more convenient and instantly gratifying amid their chaotic routines.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.