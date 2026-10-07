People Who'd Rather Spend Money On Fun & Travel Than A Home & Investments Usually Have 8 Super Rare Traits

With more and more people rejecting traditional ideas, it’s not surprising that it’s becoming more popular to spend money on fun experiences instead of the things that lead to stability.

This lifestyle isn’t for everyone, which is why people who prioritize seeing the world over an investment portfolio have certain traits that make them stand out.

Rare traits of people who'd prefer to explore the world rather than invest their money:

1. They find more happiness in experiences

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Some people care more about making memories, while others care more about collecting things. Neither one of these approaches is wrong, but people who spend their money on travel clearly fall into the memory-making category.

Research has shown that spending money on experiences, like a fun trip, makes people happier than buying stuff. Even if it’s not true for everyone, there are obviously some people who want to do interesting things more than they want to make typical purchases.

2. They aren’t worried about status symbols

Owning a home and making safe investments are important on a personal level, but they also carry meaning beyond that. Those are the kinds of things that most people think are a sign someone has made it and is financially secure.

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People care about that because it sends the message that they belong, or are maybe even a little better off than everyone else. Without buying a home or making investments, they would feel like everyone was judging them.

In some cases, that judgment might honestly be real, but people who want to have fun don’t let that stop them. They don’t need a permanent address to feel fulfilled.

3. They have questions about how the world works

Most people who like to travel don’t do it just because they want to take pretty pictures. They want to learn. These people are curious about other places and cultures, so they think that’s a good way to spend their money.

Being exposed to other cultures teaches people that there’s more than one right way to live life and that no one’s really all that different. It’s a powerful experience that can provide answers to existential questions that are deeper than someone’s worries about their retirement savings.

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4. They don’t need to feel traditional stability

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Financial stability really has more to do with the image someone projects than the amount of money in their bank account. People who travel a lot definitely aren’t poor, but they don’t have those traditional markers of stability that you can see.

There are a lot of benefits to that kind of stability, like better mental health. But they aren’t worried about feeling like they have permanent roots when there’s so much they want to explore.

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5. They want to be in control of their lives

A lot of people treat their lives like some kind of checklist of accomplishments they’re supposed to reach, especially now that comparison is a bigger problem than ever before. Maybe buying a house and living a normal life isn’t what they want, but they don’t feel like they have another choice.

That’s where people who prioritize fun differ. They know what’s expected of them, but they aren’t afraid to choose something different. They want to be happy with their lives, even if they don’t look like other people’s.

6. They don’t feel attached to material things

For most people, the things they own feel like a part of who they are. It’s not really a sign that they’re obsessed with materialism, though. They just feel attached to the things that belong to them.

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Anyone who’s constantly on the move has a different perspective. They’ll probably still have special things that matter to them, but they won’t tie their identity to their possessions as much. They don’t need to have a lot of things to feel satisfied.

7. They live in the present moment

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Those who choose the more traditional homeownership and investments route don’t necessarily dislike spontaneous things like traveling. Instead, they think that’s something they’ll do someday once they feel more secure and have everything they need.

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The problem is there’s not always a later time to do those things. People who have fun now don’t think about accomplishing certain things before living the life they want. They aren’t willing to put it off and miss out on the opportunity altogether.

8. They feel comfortable with uncertainty

Most people would probably describe a life with a house and other traditional purchases as more certain. That seems attractive since uncertainty feels scary.

People with psychological flexibility are able to handle uncertainty better because they accept whatever comes in the present and adapt their plans for the future accordingly. That’s the kind of thing someone would need if they had their heart set on traveling.

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They aren’t choosing the wrong path, but they are choosing a different one. It would be really hard to do that if they didn’t have characteristics that made them more open to change.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.