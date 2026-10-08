People Who Like A Simple & Calm Life Usually Have 9 Hobbies That Cost Almost Nothing

Not everyone has extra money to spend on fun. That's why people who lead simple, calm lives choose hobbies that are so cheap to enjoy they're almost free.

They choose low-cost hobbies intentionally, too. In a materialistic world, they feel the urge to stay grounded. By choosing these nine hobbies, they find joy without buying into the idea that more is better.

Inexpensive hobbies for people who prefer an easy and quietly calm life:

1. Reading books

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Once someone decides to live a simple life, they can't get enough of reading books. Call them boring, but it's their phone and Kindle subscription against the world. For a whopping $11.99 a month, they have access to thousands of books.

Is it a basic hobby? Yes, but that doesn't matter. The benefits outweigh the basicness of reading books. Between improved wellness, combating alzheimers, increased emotional intelligence, and improving relationships, reading is a highly underrated, cheap hobby.

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2. Journaling

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Someone who enjoys a good and simple life knows they gotta take care of their mental health first. That's why many down-to-earth people love journaling. Therapists are expensive, but journaling is a hobby most people can get into.

It doesn't cost much money either. With a cheap notebook and pen, anyone can journal. A 2018 study found that writing about your feelings and experiences is therapeutic. It helps relieve stress and anxiety. That's why people shouldn't knock it until they try it. It could be the key to living a calm life.

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3. Walking in nature

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Most people aren't going outside enough, which is wild because there are so many health benefits associated with spending time in nature, and all you have to do is walk out your front door.

According to APM Research Lab, one in six Americans reports never spending time in nature. Chances are it has a lot to do with being tied to work and, after hours, tied to a phone. That's all the more reason to touch grass as often as possible.

People who regularly walk in nature have lower stress, lower rates of depression, and are generally happier and healthier because they are getting more exercise.

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4. Cloud watching

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Walking is beneficial, but it isn't the only way to enjoy an inexpensive hobby outdoors. If someone wants to be a little less active with their hobby, they should do what other down-to-earth people do and look at the clouds. At first, it might not be all that exciting. Who wants to cloudwatch when they can play video games indoors?

However, the point of looking at the clouds isn't to waste time. It's to explore your imagination and calm the mind.

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5. Drawing or sketching

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Most people aren't getting their daily dose of creativity, but it's not necessarily their fault. Long work hours can leave anyone feeling mentally drained. Thankfully, people who live simply don't let a busy schedule stop them. They're determined, which is why they love drawing or sketching.

Could they go out and buy expensive pencils and notebooks for this hobby? Yes, but most down-to-earth people don't. Rather than spending too much money, they focus on staying consistent. Only after they've stuck with the hobby long enough do they consider investing in better supplies.

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6. Making homemade bread

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People who are both frugal and simple enjoy exploring hobbies that allow them to create and consume at the same time. That's where breadmaking comes in.

You don't have to drop hundreds of dollars to get into breadmaking. You basically need flour, water, and an oven. Okay, you've got to get a yeast starter going, but that's part of the fun.

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7. Exercising at home

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Starting an exercise routine is hard. But once there, you'll find your life a lot calmer. According to a 2023 study, "Exercise enhances mood and self-esteem while decreasing stress tendencies."

That's why people should incorporate exercise into their routine. It isn't just a good habit. It can change lives. So, the next time you're bored, look up a ten-minute workout video. It might not be pleasant at first, but the more you do it, the better you feel. And the best part? No gym membership required.

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8. Meditating

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It's easy to brush off meditation as a hippie hobby. Yet, meditation isn't just for people who believe in astrology. Meditation is an underrated hobby that improves people's lives.

That's why it doesn't hurt to give it an honest try. It's simple and calming, and you might be surprised by how much it can improve your health.

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9. Photography with your phone

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Most people would love to get into photography, but the equipment and classes come with a pretty hefty price tag. But you don't have to be Ansel Adams to start taking pictures for fun.

If you're a beginner, a simple way to get started is photography on your phone. You've already got the phone, so you might as well take some time to learn about all the different settings and features. Then combine your walk in nature with some photography!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.