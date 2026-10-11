Gen X & Baby Boomers Still Do 9 Things That Look Cheap But Are Actually Quite Smart

Boomers and Gen X are less influenced by what kids these days find cool. They’re more practical with their spending. Younger kids might mock their habits as cheap, but they're actually a lot smarter with money than Gen Z might think.

Younger generations don’t see things the same way boomers and Gen X do. They aren’t planning ahead to save money long term. Instead, they are trying to make ends meet in the moment. However, their spending isn’t always thought out. The pressure to keep up with trends and indulge in convenience can be hard to ignore. In the age of influencers, chasing what everyone else has can become a priority, even if they can’t afford it.

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Smart money choices boomers and Gen X make that young people think look cheap:

1. They repair instead of replace broken things

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When something breaks, it’s so much easier to rush out and replace it. With online retailers delivering within a few hours, why not make the purchase?

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Boomers and Gen X might think this mindset is silly. They feel anxious about the current economy and don’t want to waste money on unnecessary things. Instead, they might try to fix what is broken and only replace it if their attempt doesn’t work.

Plus, working with their hands can be beneficial. They’re used to doing minor repairs around the house and might even enjoy them. Research has found that when millennial women and Gen X women take on household projects, Gen X women work longer. This shows this generation's grit and reliance on handling things on their own.

2. They cook instead of dining out constantly

Boomers and Gen X likely grew up during rough financial times. Their parents probably had to skip the expensive dinners and luxury grocery items and stick to the basics. Rice, beans, and pasta were likely staples in their childhood home and in adulthood. If they rarely dined out as kids, they may not be as interested in checking out the trendiest restaurants.

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A study found that Gen Z would rather dine out than spend their money on clothes or other items. To them, boomers and Gen Xers who choose to cook at home rather than eat out seem cheap. However, they are saving money in the long run. They're probably eating healthier too.

3. They reuse things

How many times have you gone to your parents' or grandparents' homes and found repurposed plasticware in the strangest places? A butter container can turn into a way to store stuff in the junk drawer, and a cookie tin can become the perfect place to hold a sewing kit. This might make them seem cheap to millennials and Gen Z. With so many cute container options, why wouldn’t they fill their drawers with them?

Boomers and Gen X are onto something by repurposing items, especially plastic. It’s good both for the environment and consumers. They save resources and don't have to run to the store every time they need storage. It seems cheap to younger family members, but they might save more money than they realize.

4. They keep a timeless closet

Growing up, boomers and Gen X likely followed their generation's fashion trends. Everyone buys into what’s cool at some point. As they got older, they realized following trends can be wasteful. What’s in can go out of style overnight, leaving you stuck with a wardrobe that’s no longer cool. Keeping a timeless closet means prioritizing items that never go out of style, like a nice pair of jeans and a well-fitting coat.

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Millennials and Gen Z are into dressing like everyone else. They want to fit in and be on top of the trends. A study found that these generations want to be influencers and therefore follow trends to be accepted.

5. They don’t rush to get the new iPhone

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I have a friend who keeps tabs on every Apple release. Even if they don’t need a new phone or computer, they end up buying them because they’re the latest on the market. Perfectly fine iPhones and MacBooks seemingly go to waste just because they are now considered old. Even if they don’t turn in their phones for the latest model every year, it doesn’t mean they aren’t frequent scrollers.

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Older generations are glued to their smartphones, too. A study found that they are just as into technology as younger ones. However, you may see them hold on to older-generation phones because they don’t feel tempted to fix things that aren’t broken. I know this is how my grandparents are.

6. They are loyal to their favorite brands

Older generations are more loyal to brands. They know what works for them, and they’ll stick with it. This might be the cheapest laundry detergent or basic hygiene items, but they don’t care about the semantics behind them. Things don’t need expert branding if they know and trust the company they’re purchasing from.

A study found that older generations are more likely to stay brand loyal than younger ones. Younger people are fickle. They’re interested in trying new things rather than repurchasing the old. Younger generations may not understand why their relatives are always buying the same, boring things, unaware that buying inexpensive things they know work helps them financially.

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7. They wait before buying something they want

I’ve recently incorporated this method into my life. I was an admitted impulse shopper. If I liked something but didn’t need it, I’d still buy it. The serotonin rush from spending money can be all-consuming. Although I felt good in the moment, I didn’t after seeing my bank account balance go down. I’m not alone in this. A study found that 80% of people in younger generations are online impulse shoppers. I have to think through a purchase before I make it because I used to be the same way.

Older generations might prefer to wait to buy things until they actually need them. Maybe they have an old dining room table and found a nice one they want. They might keep using their old one until it’s no longer an option, or they’ll buy the new one once they realize they need it.

8. They don’t run the electricity when they don’t need to

I’ll be honest, this one drives me nuts. My dad would never let me run the air conditioner, even on days when the temperature reached the 100s. The reason? He didn’t want to spend money on it. Utilities are expensive, but sometimes I wished he’d be a little less cheap and put comfort before saving a few bucks.

A study found that high schoolers care less about conserving energy than older generations. This might play into why younger generations think their boomer and Gen X counterparts are cheap. In reality, they are helping save money and the environment.

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9. They keep their paid-off cars until they no longer run

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I paid off my car a few years ago and have been driving it for nearly a decade. I love it, but when I see a new car on the road, I picture myself in it. In a perfect world, I would replace my car whenever I want, but that isn’t feasible for me. Some people in my generation put all of their money towards cars. It’s become a hobby.

Older generations might drive their cars until they break down. How many times have you seen a car from the '80s on the road? Okay, maybe not that often, but they do exist. A study found that boomers are buying fewer new cars than ever, and more old cars are on the road than we realize. Younger generations might see these old cars and assume the driver is too cheap to buy a new one. However, they might be really good at saving money and don’t care about the year they bought their car.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.