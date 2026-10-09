6 Things Gen X & Boomers Still Drive Across Town For That Younger Generations Just Order Online

For the past two decades, I've watched my Gen X parents slowly embrace online shopping. Even though they've gotten used to it, they still get in their car and drive across town for certain products they don't trust ordering from the internet.

Online shopping is definitely convenient for people who have a lot on their plate and can’t always make time to get to the store, but no matter how much they have going on, there are some things Gen X and baby boomers would rather buy in person, even if their millennial and Gen Z kids and grandkids are perfectly fine ordering them online.

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Gen X and baby boomers still drive across town to buy these things Gen Z and millennials usually order online:

1. Gift cards

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While younger shoppers usually send electronic gift cards, people in older generations still prefer buying a physical gift card they can present to the person they are giving it to. Showing up empty-handed feels rude, and sending a gift via email seems too impersonal.

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Gen X and boomers are also often loyal to the brands they've shopped with in the past, so they are more likely than younger people to buy branded gift cards because they think everyone would want to shop at that specific place, not realizing other people may prefer not to have their shopping choices restricted.

2. Fresh produce and meat

Boomers and Gen X may think ordering basic grocery staples online is fine, but they won't necessarily trust an Instacart shopper to pick out their steaks or strawberries. They want to squeeze the avocados and check the color of the meat to make sure it's fresh.

They see selecting fresh food as a hands-on experience that an app or in-store shopper may not be able to handle according to their particular preferences. Gen Z and millennials, on the other hand, are so used to this being their go-to shopping method that they are willing to take what they get with no complaints.

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3. Furniture

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Buying a new couch online sounds convenient until it arrives. Then it feels like you're sitting on a brick, or maybe the color isn't even close to what it looked like on a screen. Now it requires a nightmare return process.

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Gen X and boomer shoppers prefer to drive across town to test the cushions and check the quality in person. They view furniture as a long-term investment, so testing it out and seeing the real deal is a non-negotiable part of the process for them.

4. Medicine and other pharmacy items

Mail-order pharmacies and delivery apps have gained traction over the past six five years, but older generations still rely heavily on their local pharmacy drive-thru or counter.

They feel comfortable knowing they can talk directly to a pharmacist to ask questions about side effects and how to take it, then walk away with medication in hand rather than waiting for a package to arrive in the mail.

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5. Home and garden supplies

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Gen X and boomers love taking a quick trip to the local garden center or hardware store to buy home improvement goods in person. It’s hard to gauge the health of a potted plant or the exact fit of a plumbing fixture on a phone screen.

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Plus, wandering the aisles often leads to helpful advice from experienced store staff who can point you in the right direction.

6. Cell phones

When it’s time to upgrade a device, Gen X and Boomers want to see the size and quality with their own eyes. Walking into a brick-and-mortar store allows them to compare screen sizes side-by-side and get direct answers from sales associates before making a significant financial commitment.

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In general, Gen Z and millennials are comfortable making their purchases online from the comfort of their own homes since they've really never known life without that as an option.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.