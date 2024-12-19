While financial inequalities and inflation were certainly among the list of concerns reported to the United States Census Bureau in the 1980s, the state of these issues for people dealing with them now is even more more unsettling. In fact, there are things people had access to in the 1980s they would probably be surprised to learn are now considered luxuries.

Of course, the current inaccessibility can't solely be explained by financial declines. A mix of other sociopolitical and geographical factors, such as transportation and infrastructure, have further distanced people from being able to pay for a variety of activities and material goods.

Here are 12 things people had access to in the 1980s that are now considered luxuries

1. Housing

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

While traditional financial advice urges consumers not to spend more than 30% of their paychecks on rent or mortgage payments every month, more than 40% of individuals are now spending more than 40% of their entire monthly income on their homes. Coupled with the inaccessibility of home ownership for many people in younger generations, it’s become a luxury just to find a place to live.

This unfortunate and unsettling reality partially explains why many Gen Zers and millennials are choosing to live with their parents for much longer than they people did back in the 1980s — hoping to secure a comfortable savings account and financial future before diving head first into rising rent payments.

2. Home furnishings with real wood

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock.com

While real wood furnishings are considered a luxury for many consumers today, the toxic cycle caused by using furniture made from materials that have to be replaced frequently makes it an impossible decision for consumers in today's market. While they might not have the money on hand to invest in higher quality furnishings, they’ll end up paying just as much, if not more, in the long run in order to fund replacements for the cheap alternatives.

3. Local butchers

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

Not only are butcher shop prices rising to account for rising rent costs and inflation, the way the entire industry works saw a massive shift that began in the 1980s. According to the butchers at Wayside Market, "the wholesale market went from retailing whole carcasses to the packing and shipping of meat in boxes already broken down." As a result, they explain, "Most of the mom and pop packing plants in the market were forced to expand or sell."

Local butcher shops have now almost completely disappeared from many parts of the country as larger commercial grocers entice consumers with pre-packaged meat available to them at a lower cost.

4. Fresh produce

Halfpoint | Shutterstock.com

Despite being widely known to be beneficial to our mental and physical health, access to nutritious foods and fresh produce has become a luxury for many Americans today. With fewer large chain grocery stores in low-income neighborhoods, it can be a struggle for people without a vehicle or public transportation to get to, let alone afford, healthy fresh foods, leaving many Americans little choice but to eat less expensive, more convenient fast food options.

5. Company-sponsored retirement packages

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

According to a Bankrate survey, nearly 30% of Americans don’t have any kind of emergency savings because they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, focused on paying for basic necessities like rent and groceries. Along those same lines, many aren’t able to contribute to a retirement account, especially without the help of employer-matches.

According to Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Donald L. Barlett and James W. Steele, 84,350 pension plans have vanished since 1985. As companies shifted from defined-benefit pension plans to 401(k)s to reduce corporate costs, American workers quickly lost out.

6. Affordable healthcare

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

The 2023 Commonwealth Fund Health Care Affordability Survey found that a large percentage of Americans, including many health insurance say that "they or a family member had delayed or skipped needed health care or prescription drugs because they couldn’t afford it" in the previous 12 months. With high deductibles and misguided plans, huge numbers of people struggle to afford preventative care, medication, and office visits.

This is despite the fact that data from the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s Consumer Expenditures Survey estimates that Americans today spend twice as much on healthcare than they did in the 1980s, sadly making a basic right to health a luxury for the majority of households.

7. Work life balance

l i g h t p o e t | Shutterstock.com

In an era of overreaching technological accessibility, many workers are struggling to find a balance between their professional and personal lives. With direct access to work through their phones, not only can employers overstep boundaries to contact their employees, workers can also feed into the anxiety of a lacking work life balance by working constantly.

Not only does this sabotage collective job satisfaction, it contributes to disconnect in personal relationships and the larger loneliness epidemic that many professionals are experiencing outside of the office.

8. Concert tickets

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

According to senior Billboard editor Eric Renner Brown and Tatiana Cirisano, a senior music industry analyst, ongoing recovery from global shutdowns in 2019 and 2020, inflation, and the rising costs of stage production are largely to blame for the modern day inaccessibility of concert tickets. Ranging from $100 to $500, concert ticket prices are no longer a passive expense for community and entertainment, but a luxurious investment only wealthier households can afford.

9. High quality clothing

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock.com

With less of a focus on fast fashion trends and a higher commitment to quality materials, durability, and longevity, many people believe clothes were much better quality just a few decades ago than they are today. Generally, quality standards are decreasing across the board, from clothing to food purchases and housing, and many households are forced to bear the burden of have to continuously buy updated items due to lacking longevity.

10. Going out on the weekends

La Famiglia | Shutterstock.com

Not only are many people bombarded with rigid long hours at work during the week, making weekends a catch up game on personal commitments, chores, and errands, they’re less financially motivated to go out to clubs, bars, and restaurants. Not only are food prices rising exponentially, according to the National Restaurant Association, but the cost of going out for a cocktail or bar-hopping with friends is suddenly a luxury.

With drink prices nearing an average of $20 per beverage, transportation costs rising, and cover charges becoming inaccessible, people in younger generations are struggling to fund their social endeavors — further isolating people from meeting new people and connecting with their loved ones in public.

11. Vacations

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Especially as more people across different demographics struggle with purchasing basic necessities, making a large purchase like a vacation becomes even more of a luxury. Of course, it’s not just transportation costs like airfare that contributes to the inaccessibility of vacations, but also the rising cost of hotels, passes for parks, food and other basic necessities.

According to MarketWatch research, three-quarters of Americans have even taken on debt to fund vacations, unwilling to give up their need for a break or bonding time with their families, despite the financial inaccessibility they’re experiencing.

12. Getting a driver’s license

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock.com

Considering the maintenance costs of owning a car have drastically increased in recent years, many people aren’t able to afford car ownership like those a few decades ago could. From purchasing gas, to affording repairs, and even having access to low cost driver’s education programs, getting a license and owning a car has become one of the major things people had access to in the 1980s that are now considered luxuries.

All of this financial obligation, coupled with the anxiety about pending adulthood and driving safety, is partially responsible for younger generations like Gen Z being uninterested with getting their driver’s licenses. While some young adults living in big cities might have public transportation to ride shares to lean on, others are experiencing the isolation of these now-luxuries, bound to their homes out of financial necessity, rather than simply choice.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.