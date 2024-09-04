Mom On Government Assistance Reveals What She Spends In A Day As A Low-Income Family Of Seven

A mom living off government assistance opened up about the realities of spending money when her disposable income isn't that much.

In a TikTok video, a mom-of-five named Rachel shared that she and her husband live off of a tight budget and showed viewers exactly how much she spends in a day.

She offered a glimpse into her spending as a low-income family of seven.

Rachel explained that on this day in particular, she made her children breakfast at home, which was free since she had all of the necessary groceries already in the fridge.

The food stamps that she receives from the government due to her family's income paid for the breakfast. She showed herself making scrambled eggs, waffles, and blueberries for herself and her children.

"I am a low-income, stay-at-home mom of five, and our family receives public assistance," Rachel said. A few months ago, she and her husband decided that he would go back to school and earn his degree. So now, he's working part-time and is a full-time student on top of that.

Rachel acknowledged that she'd gotten a few comments from people wondering why they have five children, to begin with, if they aren't making that much money, but like many other things in life, she didn't quite plan for it to turn out that way.

After breakfast, Rachel showed herself making coffee at home in a French press.

She then took their dog to the groomer to get washed, which cost $14. Since their dog was well-behaved during the visit, she bought some dog treats, which cost $19. She then went to Target to get some other things, spending only $6.75.

Finally, she finished out the day by buying a box of pizza for her and her children to share while eating by the lake, which totaled $12 and $15, respectively.

TravnikovStudio | Shutterstock

For a total amount, Rachel admitted that she'd spent an estimated $66.95 that day.

Unfortunately, Rachel and her family aren't the only ones who are feeling the stress and pressure of the rising cost of living and having to get by, basically, paycheck to paycheck.

Most households struggle to cover their basic expenses and necessities.

According to the United Way's United for ALICE program, 29% of the U.S. population, or about 40 million families, are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE). This means they earn more than the poverty line but not enough to make ends meet.

This figure doesn't include the 37.9 million Americans who live in poverty, comprising 11.5% of the total population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

A CNBC survey, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, found that nearly 75% of American working adults are stressed about their personal finances. More than half of the respondents (61%) reported "living paycheck to paycheck." Seven in 10 U.S. workers stated they would require an annual salary of no more than $150,000 a year to feel financially stable.

While Rachel and her family do their best to make ends meet, as a parent, it's clear that she doesn't want her children to be privy to the money challenges that she and her husband face.

At the end of the day, making memories as a family doesn't have to be something that breaks the bank. It can be the little moments, like having pizza by the lake with her kids on a sunny day.

It doesn't need to be extravagant or lavish, and for Rachel, she just wants to be surrounded by her loved ones and create wholesome moments that will last an eternity.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.