While the majority of workers, across positions and industry, are struggling with stagnant wages — around 73%, to be exact — certain career paths often face more uncertainty and economic instability than others. In fact, there are many seriously low-paying jobs that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands of dollars to do that don't end up offering them security and stability well into adulthood.

Unable to afford their basic necessities and shelter, let alone their huge student loan payments and career requirements, these people often struggle with uncertainty about their futures. They're unsure of where to go next, having put in years and thousands of dollars into a career that's not willing to support them on the other side of their education and commitment.

Here are 11 seriously low-paying jobs that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands of dollars to do

1. Social worker

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Social workers, alongside a slew of other social services professionals, are historically and consistently underpaid for the work, expertise, and time they invest in their jobs, according to a study from the University of Washington. Not only are they often expected to get both undergraduate and graduate degrees, but they also are forced to put in a ton of time doing extra clinical work and research on top of their position requirements.

Even for social workers with graduate degrees, the average salary for these professionals lingers around $48K annually. Not only is that much less than the average person needs to be comfortable in their lifestyle, it's often less than people already living paycheck to paycheck make in their own respective industries.

Advertisement

2. Teacher

Business plus | Shutterstock

Despite being a large part of social discourse and an alarming trend in the past decade, many teachers still face stagnant wages and uncertain financial support in their districts compared to their similarly educated professional peers, according to a study from Economic Policy Institute.

Lingering around $50K annually, the average teacher's salary is nowhere near what it should be, considering they're teaching and investing money, time, and emotional labor into the next generation of adults. On top of the debt many grapple with from their higher education expectations in the field, it's not surprising that this is one of the lowest-paying jobs that people still pay hundreds of thousands to colleges to do.

Advertisement

3. Librarian

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

While librarian salaries are often determined by the district and communities they work and reside within, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly pay is somewhere around $30. Especially considering many need undergraduate and graduate master's degrees to land a job in this industry, it's not surprising that this is one of the low-paying jobs that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands for, but still struggle to live off.

Although libraries are becoming more popularly leveraged by younger generations seeking community and "third spaces," many local spaces are struggling in the face of unprecedented federal funding wounds, as a study from the American Library Association found. They hardly have the money to keep their doors open and to fund resources for their communities, especially in low-income places, so it's not surprising that they're also struggling to pay their librarians and staff livable wages.

Advertisement

4. Fine artist

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

While anyone can work their way up in the art world without a formal degree, many secure corporate jobs and fine artists need a fine arts degree to truly succeed. Especially if they're getting a master's or an enhanced degree, positions in the fine arts world can be seriously low-paying jobs that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands of dollars to do.

Of course, research also shows that people who come from generational wealth are far more likely to pursue a creative degree or career, which is why the salary behind artist positions matters much less than it may seem. It's not necessarily always about education or talent, but the money people have to spend on supporting themselves as they pursue this uncertain career.

Advertisement

5. Musician

Svetlana Romantsova | Shutterstock

The average salary for a musician is somewhere around $50K annually, but on top of the education, practice, and time it takes to become successful, it often keeps people living in a low-paying and financially uncertain position. Whether it's years of music lessons, fine arts degrees, or taking on debt for instruments and tools, being a musician is often expensive, but that investment doesn't always pay off.

Especially considering low-paying musicians are more likely to experience exhaustion and burnout in their careers, oftentimes the investments they make in fine arts education and the debt they take on aren't worth it — unless they have connections or some kind of "big break." It's amazing for people to pursue their creative passions, but when you invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into a career and struggle to make money, it can add more stress, uncertainty, and emotional burdens to everyday life.

Advertisement

6. Historian

SynthEx | Shutterstock

While the average salary of a historian is somewhere around $70K annually, to get a job in this industry, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, most people need at least a master's degree to be successful.

Of course, even for people who pursued a degree in this industry without investing a ton of money in their education, a study from Smart Asset found that the average person needs more than $100K — more or less, depending on where they live and work — to live comfortably. Otherwise, the majority of single people living on this salary are struggling to afford their basic necessities, even more so if they have children or live with a spouse.

Advertisement

7. Dietician

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

The average salary for dieticians tends to vary depending on their employer, but for the most part, they make around $50K annually. While a bachelor's degree is technically all you need to be employed in this field, many people pursue advanced degrees and additional training with high price tags.

That's why this is one of the seriously low-paying jobs that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands of dollars to do. They spend a long time and a great deal of money, only to struggle with basic necessities down the road.

Advertisement

8. Writer

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Despite being one of the most expensive educational paths and degrees to obtain, writers tend to be some of the lowest-paid professionals. Of course, there are certain freelance options and corporate opportunities that offer better financial options for writers in various fields, but most only make between $25 and $40 an hour.

Of course, not every writer, depending on their industry, needs a formal education to thrive, but for the most part, corporate professionals in mostly non-creative industries need a degree to obtain stability.

Advertisement

9. Professor

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

According to Indeed, the average American college professor makes just above $50K annually, despite largely paying hundreds of thousands of dollars on undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in their specific field.

Especially considering professors are often expected to do a number of things outside of their primary teaching jobs, from mentorship to research, they're not only dealing with debt and financial insecurity, but a demanding job from a time perspective, as well.

Advertisement

10. Therapist

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

In addition to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees that therapists are often pressured into obtaining before starting work in their respective professions, many also must dedicate money, time, and energy to clinical hours, state licensure studying and exams, and professional development every year.

While there's a lot of variance in their actual take-home salaries depending on their specific industry and occupation, this is largely one of the seriously low-paying jobs — considering the amount of time and work they do — that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands of dollars to do.

Advertisement

11. Anthropologist

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Many experts suggest that the field of anthropology doesn't just have stagnant wages, despite a slew of educational requirements, but a lack of industry respect and support. Making an average of $50K to $60K annually, the advanced degrees and education that it takes for people to break into this industry are leaps and bounds more burdensome than their salaries can make up for.

Even if it's an interesting and ever-evolving field to get into as a professional, it's still one of the seriously low-paying jobs that people pay colleges hundreds of thousands of dollars to do.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.