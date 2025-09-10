8 Jobs Where Workers Earn Over $100,000 A Year, No Bachelor’s Degree Required

Finding a good-paying job in this market is hard enough, but it can feel next to impossible without a college degree. With how expensive it is to go to college these days, you could very well end up having less money in your lifetime than if you hadn't gone to college at all.

The truth is, there are actually several jobs that pay a six-figure salary without requiring a degree. According to a study performed by LendingTree, 5.7 million full-time, year-round workers without a bachelor’s degree earned $100,000 or more in 2023. So, even if college isn't in your plan (but making a lot of money is), it's definitely possible to have the best of both worlds.

Advertisement

Here are 8 jobs that pay workers over $100,000 a year without requiring a degree:

1. Chief executives and legislators

Though it may take some time to reach these positions, several chief executives have risen through the ranks without having a college degree. Well-known CEOs like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and even Ralph Lauren decided to forgo formal education and pursue their passions instead.

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Starting your own business is one alternative to going to college. Many CEOs simply start as hopeful entrepreneurs, and their drive helps take them to the top. Their individual qualities are also what helped them succeed without a degree. They all had strong work ethics and leadership skills, and they didn't give up when things got hard.

2. Architectural and engineering managers

This job mainly involves planning, coordinating, and overseeing projects in these fields. Architectural and engineering managers bridge the gap between directing technical teams and meeting business objectives like sticking to a timeline or budget.

It is difficult to become a manager without having a degree, but not impossible. Starting in a trade or technical role allows you to build experience and learn the processes. Also, it helps make connections that could open doors that formal education might not.

Advertisement

3. Software developers

The tech industry is growing quickly, and the need for software developers is very high. They design, build, test, and maintain software systems and applications with the idea of making them as efficient and user-friendly as possible. Though it requires some technical skill, software developers also need to be able to analyze the needs of their clients and determine how to provide solutions to business problems.

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

All you really need to get started in developing software is some knowledge of programming languages like C#, Python, or Java. Skills and experience are what will get you far, not formal education. There are lots of free resources available online that will teach you programming languages, and you can create projects to add to a portfolio to show employers when you're ready to start applying to jobs.

Advertisement

4. Computer and information systems managers

Also commonly called an IT Manager, this job oversees technology-related activities within a business or organization. They coordinate IT strategy and direct the team that works under them. Though they're usually not responsible for developing any technology or software, they ensure that it all runs smoothly and securely.

Certain certifications and experience can take the place of a degree for this job. You can start in an entry-level position, and take advantage of additional opportunities such as leading projects and learning business and strategy to prove yourself.

5. Sales engineers

This job combines tech with sales skills. A sales engineer helps sell products or services for more complex industries, such as software or machinery. They have in-depth knowledge about each product and understand how it can benefit a business.

Advertisement

novak.elcic | Shutterstock

Though expertise in what you are selling is important, what really matters is the ability to sell. A good sales engineer knows what questions to ask to determine problems of their client and explain exactly why the product is the solution in a way that the client can easily relate to. Excellent communication skills are crucial for this job, and are often a bigger factor in success than a formal education.

Advertisement

6. Power plant operators, distributors, and dispatchers

These roles are crucial in the generation and distribution of energy. Workers ensure that electricity safely reaches homes and businesses that are serviced by the power plant. These are high-stakes, high-responsibility jobs that may not be suitable for everyone.

The minimum required education is a high school diploma or GED, but beyond that, training and simulator work can suffice as experience. Your educational qualifications don't matter as much as your ability to learn and perform, especially when under pressure.

7. Computer network architects

Much like an architect who designs buildings or structures, a computer network architect is responsible for planning and building data communication networks. These networks allow computers to talk to each other and connect to the internet. Businesses rely on this for all online activities, such as emails, websites, video calling, and more.

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Though a degree could be helpful in this field, it's not required. Certifications in network building and security can show employers that you know your stuff, and a lot of the information can be learned on your own. Build a portfolio, do freelance work, and keep learning about network design to make you a more competitive candidate.

8. Elevator installers or repairers

An elevator mechanic will install, maintain, or repair lift systems such as elevators, escalators, or other moving walkways. Though it's a physically demanding job that requires mechanical and electrical expertise, it is one of the highest-paying trade jobs, according to Credit Karma.

After earning a high school diploma or GED, most elevator mechanics begin an apprenticeship that lasts a few years and get on-the-job training. They may even have to pass a licensing or certification program before getting to work on their own. The experience-building phase can be intensive, but the job often ends up being extremely rewarding.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.