Man Says Criticizing College Education Is 'Indoctrination' — ‘Higher Education Is Literally One Of Our Last Hopes’

In the not-so-distant past, college used to be the stepping stone to a successful career. With the economy struggling and the job market a mess, getting a higher education has become more difficult to afford. As a result, pursuing academics has become a hot-button issue with many criticizing the institutions themselves. A self-proclaimed critical thinker named Kase is taking the opposite stance, arguing that this push toward anti-intellectualism is indoctrination, and an education is fundamental during these turbulent times.

While Kase definitely isn't wrong, from a purely financial standpoint, the return on investment of a college education is minimal unless you are in a highly specialized field. For many Americans simply struggling to afford the basics, the prospect of a lifetime of student loan debt just doesn't seem worth it. That doesn't mean that academics aren't important, however.

A man argued that anyone criticizing college education is being indoctrinated.

Kase did not gloss over the fact that getting an advanced degree has become almost impossible to afford, but what he stressed was that college itself is important for more than just getting a job. It's where young people learn to become independent, thinking adults. It's where young people find themselves.

Critical independent thinking has been vilified recently, but it seems that the true reason for the criticism is simply based on fear. Political polarization is so prevalent that academia seems to be a dividing line in the us-versus-them mentality that is dividing the country. That's exactly who Kase thinks prioritizing education is so important.

"Everyone is making it sound like going to college will just teach you how to think one way and not question anything around you," Kase shared. "I would argue that high school definitely does that, and that is why you need a college experience to break down everything you were taught not to question in high school."

"Everyone is making it sound like going to college will just teach you how to think one way and not question anything around you," Kase shared. "I would argue that high school definitely does that, and that is why you need a college experience to break down everything you were taught not to question in high school."

Higher education exposes students to diversity in thinking and cultures that is hard to acquire independently.

Kase went on to say that higher education immerses you in other cultures, perspectives, and information you wouldn’t have known to seek out had you not been introduced to it. Yes, as Kase noted, you can learn outside of traditional college institutions, but it's not easy. You miss an important component of the experience.

Kase said that it's "an entirely new world when you're reading about your favorite subject and you have additional context that you can apply to that from all of your learning." He closed by saying that the best way to learn how to expand your mind is through dedicated coursework in a higher academic setting.

Higher education holds value beyond just earning potential, but it must become more financially accessible.

Going to college isn't for everyone, but that doesn't mean that everyone shouldn't have the opportunity if they want it. Writing for Harvard Business Review, business educators Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic and Becky Frankiewicz explained, "Other than healthcare, nothing has risen as much as the cost of higher education, which in the U.S. has increased some 200% in the past 20 years (145% above the inflation rate). Actually, there is one thing that has risen far more: student debt, increased 600%, reaching an all-time high of $1.4 trillion in America (higher than credit card debt and higher than car financing debt)."

Those statistics are alarming and play a huge role in why academia has become a divider between the haves and the have-nots. What's worse, Chamorro-Premuzic and Frankiewicz pointed out, "The value-add of a university degree is inversely related to a student’s socio-economic status, as most top college graduates would have enjoyed high levels of career success anyway because of their initial wealth, privilege, and contacts." In a nutshell, the kids who can afford college without going into debt already have the jobs and careers with high earning potential lined up. College is just a resume add for them.

But as Kane stressed, there is more to college than just cost and career; there is also knowledge expansion. Baker College explained that "the college environment promotes cultural enrichment on both a personal and societal level." Campuses bring together students from many different backgrounds and cultures, which helps broaden perspectives. College also gives you the chance to participate in clubs, festivals, events, and more, all of which help shape and evolve the way you think.

College students are also more civic-minded. According to the College Board Advocacy & Policy Center analysis, "The Benefits of Higher Education for Individuals and Society. Trends in Higher Education Series," 43% of college graduates did volunteer work, compared to 19% of high-school graduates and 27% of adults in general.

Whether higher education is right for you is a personal question, but it isn't one that should be dictated by finances alone. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. The entire higher education system in the U.S. needs to be revamped, or it will become a privilege only afforded to the wealthy.

