While many Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities that were once affordable for most people, specific groups and communities of people, like the middle and lower classes, are suffering at disproportionate rates in the current economic climate. The everyday things that we once took for granted now require so much effort, stress, and saving to acquire.

From gas to groceries, if you can afford these things easily right now, you’re doing better than most Americans. It might feel uncertain and annoying in the current climate, but if you can afford these things, there’s something to be grateful for. There’s something to appreciate, even if discomfort and challenges are more common in other spaces of your life. It’s all about perspective.

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If you can afford these 11 things easily right now, you’re doing better than most Americans

1. Rent and housing

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According to a study from the Joint Center for Housing Studies, more than two-thirds of working Americans are struggling with housing costs in our current climate. Whether that’s affording a mortgage, if they have a home, or general renting and housing costs month-to-month, more Americans than ever are being forced to sacrifice other basic necessities to keep a roof over their head.

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So, if you can afford your rent and have a comfortable space to come home to every day, without having to worry if it’s going to be unaffordable next month, you have something to be grateful for. From utilities to rent payments, and even being able to decorate in a way that matches your personality, these are things we regularly take for granted.

2. Everyday groceries

While many of us spend at the grocery store without checking our bank accounts or grab a few unexpected things from the store when deciding to try a random recipe, a great deal of people can’t even afford to put basic foods on the table from week to week.

Nearly 48 million people struggled to afford groceries in 2024, and that number has only grown in the past year and a half. From rising prices on random things like eggs to a struggle with inflation affecting accessibility to fresh foods, being able to nourish yourself with groceries is a privilege that not everyone has at their fingertips.

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3. Gas

Especially considering most Americans can’t even afford to own a car with all the added maintenance, insurance, and initial costs they require, it’s not surprising that gas is a cost they’ve had to sacrifice in favor of other necessities. Instead, they’re forced to find public transportation, or even walk, to make money, get to school, or leave their houses.

So, if you have a car to get around without having to second-guess if you can afford gas to power it, you’re not only less restricted than the average person, but you have a kind of freedom that comes from less worry and space.

4. Trips or vacations

According to an Empower study, more than half of Americans believe that the memories they make on vacations are priceless, and yet, the current economic climate is making it harder than ever for the average person to afford them. While some are taking on debt to grasp that time and a rest from daily struggles, most people are forced to work daily without any hope for a vacation.

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Especially when plane tickets, transportation costs, and all the added costs that come from a vacation are being negatively affected by inflationary pressures, it’s a gift if you’re able to take a break, spend time with family, and go on a trip, even if it takes months of saving to achieve.

5. An unexpected medical bill

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Whether it’s a trip to the ER, an unexpected accident that leads to a hospital stay, or even a vet bill they weren’t expecting, many people can’t afford healthcare costs. Especially when they’re already struggling to afford basic everyday things like a commute to work or groceries for their meals, these huge unexpected costs are out of reach.

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Nearly 50% of people have some kind of medical debt, but most people are suffering in silence from avoiding healthcare completely. Whether it’s a lack of accessible care in their communities or an inability to afford preventative care until things get impossible to ignore, we take for granted having the space to care for our bodies and minds.

6. Ordering food delivery

While it might be convenient in our everyday lives, food delivery costs are surging in our current economic climate. Especially considering that the people who need these resources most are often low-income, middle-class Americans who don’t always have the time to cook or the access to shop for groceries, it’s incredibly unfortunate that they’ve become status symbols for wealthier counterparts.

So, if you can afford to not cook when you don’t feel like it, and instead order groceries or food right from your phone, you’re doing better than most Americans.

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7. Christmas or birthday gifts

This past holiday season, around 50% of Americans found Christmas gifts and holiday presents nearly “unaffordable” in the current economic climate. On top of all the extra obligations that come with these seasons and even birthdays, buying the right gifts and contributing to social gatherings can add an extra layer of financial stress.

When these gatherings play a huge role in relationships and belonging, it’s usually those who can’t afford to contribute financially who end up lonely and isolated. That’s why it’s not surprising that so many go into debt around these seasons and holidays.

So, if you can afford to host a birthday party or buy someone a holiday gift without having to take on debt, you’re in a better position than it may feel like, in contrast to most Americans.

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8. A savings account or emergency fund

According to a U.S. News survey, nearly 45% of Americans don’t have the savings to manage a $1K emergency. For many people who have grown accustomed to making ends meet by taking on debt, their credit cards aren’t even an option to offset these emergencies and any unexpected costs.

So, while it might feel misguided, if your credit limit allows you to manage expected emergencies, or you have a savings account that’s not in the negatives, you’re doing better than it seems.

9. New clothes

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Despite living in a culture that tends to create status symbols out of material things and urges people to overspend on trendy clothing to seek belonging, the strain of not being able to afford new clothes might feel heavier than it seems. However, if you can get a new winter coat for your kids during winter or grab a new dress when celebrating someone’s birthday, you’re doing better than most.

Especially considering that thrifting and secondhand options are growing inaccessible for the people who actually need these affordable options, it’s not surprising that this is an expense many have had to rework or give up completely to cope with rising costs.

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10. Credit card bills

More than 111 million Americans can’t afford to pay off their credit cards in full every month and are instead racking up high-interest payments and balances without the space to afford the rising monthly payment. However, with more financial instability and rising prices sweeping through our country, it’s not surprising that they have to rely on debt for basic necessities.

So, while it might seem like a small win to a financially ambitious person to be able to pay off a credit card, even without savings or an emergency fund, they’re doing better than most people right now.

11. Subscriptions

The average person spends more than $210 monthly on subscriptions, from entertainment platforms like Netflix to other small online expenses like a money budgeting app. While it may not seem like very much to someone who has the disposable income to spend on convenience, most people have to sacrifice these luxuries and time for the sake of affording things like rent and groceries.

So, if you can prioritize time over money, even for small things like a $5 grocery delivery service every month, that’s something to be grateful for.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.