From food to housing and even childcare, the rising costs of everything for Americans in the past few years has created an “affordability crisis” that’s keeping people stuck in financial struggle and stress. From struggling with big things like building a savings account to smaller, everyday things like paying for a commute to work, Americans' lives are changing under the burdens of money stress and strain.

However, just a few decades ago, millennial kids got to experience certain everyday things that are no longer affordable for most people and families. From community spaces to recreational sports, they were one of the last generations to grow up without a constant thought of money looming in their parents’ everyday lives.

Millennial kids got to experience these 11 everyday things that are no longer affordable for most people

1. Third spaces

Rido | Shutterstock

Whether it was after-school clubs or public parks, “third spaces” for community are one of the everyday things millennial kids got to experience that are no longer affordable for most people. Third spaces are intended to be community spaces for everyone to enjoy, regardless of income level or demographics — however, today, many are going away.

With fees for entering natural parks and high price tags on after-school programs for kids, it’s no surprise that many kids today are struggling with loneliness and social isolation at higher levels than their millennial counterparts at the same age.

According to a study from Health & Place, this closure of many third spaces is also taking away many necessary services and goods from many communities. With a high price tag on community and connection, many families are also struggling to reap the benefits, from education to food, that come with these spaces.

2. Extracurricular activities

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Despite the benefits of extracurriculars for kids, from personal health to connection, rising prices and financial barriers to entry are decreasing the volume of kids taking advantage of these opportunities. From robotics clubs at school to art camps over the summer, it’s these fundamental parts of a millennial child’s life that are now restrictive and accessible only to wealthy families.

Considering economic issues and inflation are causing more families to struggle with basic necessities and costs, it’s no surprise that extracurricular activities are difficult to afford. Especially when parents are working more and have less time to commit to transportation for their kids, of course after-school clubs and activities feel impossible.

3. Having a parent come to school

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

Whether it was having a parent drop off lunch for them at school or having them around at school holiday parties, millennial kids got to experience these everyday things that are no longer affordable for most people today.

It's not always just about money, but also about time. Parents who have less flexible jobs, more rigid schedules, and less free time are less likely to have the privilege to join these school events and come visit their kids at weird hours during the day.

4. Going to the movies

bbernard | Shutterstock

According to a LendingTree survey, nearly 80% of moviegoers suggest that going to the movie theater is completely inaccessible now, with the average ticket price lingering around $35 per person. Of course, if someone’s struggling to buy groceries or pay their rent every month, expensive activities like this are no longer an option.

Millennial kids got to experience these everyday things with their friends or with parents, but they’re no longer affordable for most people.

5. Recreational sports

Lopolo | Shutterstock

Despite being accessible for many millennials when they were kids, rising costs of recreational options and expectations to play travel to “make” school teams are making sports inaccessible for most families today.

From paying for gear to affording entry costs, many families don’t have the money to commit to their kids’ sports teams. Of course, it’s also an issue of time — parents who are working long hours or multiple jobs are less likely to have the time to drive their kids to practices and games every single day of the week.

6. Owning a pet

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

While many families are still splurging on pet costs to reap the benefits of having another animal at home, they’re largely one of the things millennial kids got to experience that are no longer affordable for most people.

From pet food to vet costs, the price of owning a pet has risen exponentially over the last few years alone. Some pet owners struggling with financial burdens today are even forced to surrender their animals to afford things like rent and food because of this stark increase in prices.

7. Annual vacations

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

While it’s true that some families are taking on debt today to go on annual vacations and get a break from the chaos of their everyday lives, the truth is that annual vacations are one of the things that most millennial kids got to experience that are no longer affordable for most people.

According to MarketWatch research, around 75% of Americans feel pressured to take out loans and use credit cards for vacations to cope with the weight of work and their everyday lives. However, with inflationary pressures and rising costs around travel, hotels, and food, it’s no surprise that it’s becoming completely inaccessible for the average person to take even a weekend trip.

8. Dining out casually

TravelPhotoBloggers | Shutterstock

According to an eMarketer study, in recent years, Americans have been spending less money on restaurants and going out to eat than in previous decades — largely due to financial constraints and rising prices.

Where millennial kids might have been able to go out to eat casually with their families a few times a month, a restaurant bill for many families today would but necessities like rent at risk. Even fast food options, which were largely accessible for busy, low-income families, are growing less affordable today.

9. Babysitters and childcare

fizkes | Shutterstock

Millennial kids got to experience things like having a babysitter on weekends or going to daycare during the day, but for many parents and families today, these are completely inaccessible. From a lack of access to reputable childcare options to financial barriers that keep families from being able to invest, it’s no surprise that parents are struggling to care for kid while also working and living their own personal lives.

In today’s world, childcare often costs more than a child’s college tuition every year, so many parents are quitting their jobs and finding alternative ways to bear responsibility for their kids, without being able to manage the same family dynamics as people just a few decades ago.

10. Buying new clothes

Konstantin Aksenov | Shutterstock

Many millennial kids remember the joy of “back to school” shopping or getting a new outfit for a vacation, but unfortunately, this is an everyday experience that’s no longer affordable for most people. Many low-income families are struggling under the weight of basic necessities, so secondhand items and thrift stores are their only options if they truly need a new piece of clothing.

Especially in our ultra-consumerist culture today, this kind of pressure to “fit in” often comes with a strong price tag, and undermines kids’ well-being when they feel like they’re missing out on something they need to belong. Whether it’s a Stanley water bottle or a certain pair of Lululemon leggings, kids are being pressured all the time to have the “next best thing.”

11. Getting a treat at the grocery store

ORION PRODUCTION | Shutterstock

According to a survey from the Associated Press, the vast majority of American families are stressed out about affording groceries to some degree. Especially as nutritious foods and fresh options grow more expensive under the weight of inflation, it’s no surprise that families are pressured to budget strictly to be able to afford all their necessities.

Unfortunately, that means millennial kids got to experience things like picking out a treat at the grocery store that kids today don’t get to experience. It’s become unaffordable for most people to add on extras to their grocery bill, let alone afford what they desperately need.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.