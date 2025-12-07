While passive-aggressive language often comes through as “teasing” or sarcasm in romantic relationships, it largely undermines trust and sparks conflict, according to psychologist Loren Soeiro. While this kind of language can protect someone from taking accountability for hurting their partner in social situations or at home, the truth is that passive-aggressiveness is often a disguise for deeper feelings of anger, resentment, and disconnection.

Amid disconnection and frustration, if your wife uses these phrases, you’re married to a passive-aggressive woman. They may be subtle and only recognizable by twinges of hurt or pain in conversations, but they still hold a lot of power in relationships and require boundaries to truly address.

If your wife uses these 11 phrases, you’re married to a passive-aggressive woman

1. ‘Do whatever you want’

Expressing concerns and needs in a relationship is incredibly important. Partners aren’t mind readers, so to boost the connection and self-assuredness that comes from meeting and having needs met, it’s essential to communicate them.

That’s why it’s so passive-aggressive to use a phrase like “do whatever you want” instead of the latter. Clearly, a wife is upset their needs aren’t met, but still isn’t taking the time to thoughtfully express them.

Of course, their husbands should be able to notice when their mood shifts or pick up on the clues that they’re upset, but without communication to address these shifts, both partners are at risk for disconnection.

2. ‘I’ll just do it myself’

Loneliness is often correlated with worsened well-being in relationships, according to a study from Behavioral Sciences, but expressing those complex emotions needed to heal can be difficult. When women feel alone in their relationships — disconnected from vulnerability with their husbands and missing out on the intimacy they need to feel seen — they may resort to passive-aggressiveness to cope.

With phrases like “I’ll just do it myself,” their loneliness shines through. Whether it’s a struggle with balancing all their responsibilities or feeling alone in handling childcare, as many women do, passive-aggressive language can often offer fleeting comfort from the anger they’re nurturing inside.

3. ‘Must be nice’

To express their anger or discontent with their husband, a passive-aggressive wife often uses phrases like “must be nice.” For example, stay-at-home wives may respond to their husband’s criticisms of his workplace with a phrase like this, really communicating a frustration with being isolated with their responsibilities at home.

It’s essentially indirect hostility, like a study from Behavioral Sciences suggests. Passive-aggressiveness is rooted in anger and internal resentment, even if these wives aren’t entirely conscious of it or able to verbalize their feelings.

4. ‘I’m used to it’

Stuck in a cycle of disconnection or feeling unheard, passive-aggressive wives often use phrases like “I’m used to it” to express their discontent. Instead of opting for phrases like “I need help” or “I don’t feel supported right now,” they rely on passive-aggressive alternatives that only further amplify their relationship struggles and problems.

It’s this kind of disconnection and disengagement in subtle conversations that actually push couples closer to the “point of no return.”

5. ‘Don’t overwork yourself’

Coupled with passive-aggressive nonverbal cues, like rolling their eyes or changing their tone of voice, “don’t overwork yourself” is one of the common phrases used by a passive-aggressive wife. Especially if they’re feeling the burden of needing to manage extra household or cognitive work, as women often do in their relationships, this is her way of expressing discontent — no matter how unhealthy it is.

Rather than saying “I need help” or “our responsibilities feel unbalanced,” she copes with her stress by disconnecting and using passive-aggressive language to hide her anger.

6. ‘I’m fine’

When a wife uses passive-aggressive language in lieu of emotional expression, they may be coping or using the practice as a defense mechanism, but in the end, it only harms their relationship. It’s simply a way to indulge in emotional suppression, the kind of avoidance and disconnection that separates partners from showing up and supporting each other.

“I’m fine” is one of the most common expressions tied to this suppression. Wives who don’t feel supported when they share emotions or don’t have the emotional intelligence to express them at home will resort to these “easier” forms of communication to find a fleeting sense of ease.

7. ‘You remembered? That’s shocking’

Instead of using phrases like “thank you” or “I trust you,” phrases that experts like Harvard psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren suggest are healthy in these situations for happy couples, passive-aggressive women instead use alternatives. They say “You remembered? That’s shocking” to convey their distrust, and at the expense of their relationship closeness, avoid conflict or conversations that get to the root of their issues.

While the resentment these wives experience could be dealt with in uncomfortable conversations with their partner, this kind of aggression only passes off the complex feelings to their husbands.

8. ‘You’re right, like always’

When a wife doesn’t feel heard — the basic foundation of every connection in a relationship — they often struggle to make space for other kinds of intimacy and closeness with their partners. They rely on passive-aggressiveness like “you’re right, like always” to express their anger at not being believed or heard.

For example, if their husbands say something like “you don’t know what you’re talking about” or “that’s not what happened,” and they no longer have the energy to indulge an unproductive argument, they’ll lean on easy passive-aggressiveness to shut it down.

9. ‘I’m sure you did’

In subtle conversations and passing moments, it’s phrases like this one that quietly chip away at trust in a romantic relationship. Instead of trusting their partner, expressing their concerns openly, or working through their resentment openly, they use “I’m sure you did” to express their disconnection and disengagement.

As a 2017 study suggests, this kind of distrust is often tied to even more complex feelings of jealousy and anxiety — the kind of emotions that, left unaddressed, cause more tension and turmoil.

10. ‘You always hear what you want’

“You always hear what you want” is a manifestation of poor communication habits and trust in a relationship. If one partner, or both, are overlooking the power of active listening or healthy arguments, they’ll end up more alone in their relationship than they started as a single person.

If your wife uses these phrases, you’re married to a passive-aggressive woman. But that doesn’t mean you have to live in this resentful place forever. With the right communicative habits and check-ins, it’s possible to heal and move forward together — on the same page.

11. ‘You’re great, I know’

When a partner comes home to share their success at work or their excitement about making a new friend, a passive-aggressive wife will often cope with their discontent and jealousy with a phrase like this. Instead of truly celebrating their partner from a place of joy, they lean on passive-aggressive phrases to dismiss and invalidate their partners’ feelings.

While it might seem harmless, conveying sympathetic joy and celebrating a partner is so foundational for crafting longevity in a marriage. Without the ability to step back from personal goals and be happy for someone else, relationships crumble.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.