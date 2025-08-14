Men Who Will Likely End Up Unloved And Alone Usually Display These 7 Behaviors Without Even Realizing

We’re often trained to believe that men who end up alone ignore our texts or stand us up for a date. However, there is a specific breed of man who is actually very attentive and great at making dates.

His romantic follow-through isn’t the issue — rather, it’s the small things that slowly pile up until one day you look around and say, “Oh, now I see why you're incapable of holding down a real relationship."

Advertisement

To prevent you from having this unpleasant epiphany, I’ve compiled some handy signs that are excellent signifiers for whether or not the current object of your (tentative) affection will still look like a knight in shining armor down the road — or end up unloved and alone in all in due time.

Men who will likely end up unloved and alone usually display these behaviors without even realizing it:

1. He refers to most of his exes as 'crazy'

New Africa / Shutterstock

This is the adult equivalent of those teenage girls who always say, “Ugh, I hate drama,” yet drama seems to magically follow them around like a pet cat.

Being a little bitter about past relationships is one thing, but if he’s dumping on all of his exes rather than attempting to speak of them diplomatically, there’s a high probability that his exes were never the problem — he was.

Advertisement

2. He always finds a way to turn the conversation back to himself

New Africa / Shutterstock

When you’re telling a story, does he immediately share a similar anecdote from his own life afterward, without acknowledging anything about what you just said?

Chances are decent that he wasn’t even listening; he was just waiting for you to be quiet so he could share more charming details of his sparkling personality. And if he doesn’t listen when you talk, then why are you dating him?

This behavior often stems from a deep need for validation or recognition, perhaps rooted in feeling unheard, or undervalued in other areas of life. One study has found that by constantly seeking attention and acknowledgment, he prevents the genuine connection that would naturally provide these things.

Advertisement

3. He’s rude or patronizing to waitstaff

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

You can discern quite a bit about someone’s personality by how they treat people outside of their social circle. If they’re snarky and a little petulant towards waiters, bartenders, janitors, and the like, then that’s a glimpse of their true personality: the person they become when they have nobody to impress.

Advertisement

4. He cannot stand being corrected, even if he’s wrong

New Africa / Shutterstock

While nobody necessarily enjoys admitting that they’re wrong, it’s important to acknowledge when you’re incorrect or misguided — even when it comes to small disagreements.

If he insists that Casablanca was made in 1940, but you tell him it was made in 1939 (God, what a stupid conversation), and he immediately starts backtracking rather than admitting his mistake, that’s ridiculous and petty. A mature adult knows that saying “Ah, my bad. Guess I was wrong,” is a natural part of life.

Research has argued that the underlying issue isn't about being wrong, but about the inability to separate personal worth from being flawed. Men who struggle with correction often carry deep insecurities about their intelligence, competence, or value, making any suggestion of error feel like a fundamental attack on their identity.

Advertisement

5. He casually litters

Justek16 / Shutterstock

It sounds small, but this is a major red flag. I mean, sure — we’ve all thrown an empty soda can at a trash can a little too cavalierly, causing it to fall just short of the lid.

But, there’s a difference between missing the trash can and throwing something directly on the ground. If he can’t keep his garbage off the sidewalk, there’s a decent chance he can’t keep his emotional garbage to himself, either.

Advertisement

6. He teases you a little too much

fizkes / Shutterstock

It’s one thing to tease you in good humor, but it’s another thing altogether if his jokes start verging on “humorous” insults.

You may want to make an excuse for him and say it’s “just his sense of humor,” but his sense of humor shouldn’t come at the expense of your dignity. Just sayin’.

One study explained that healthy teasing can strengthen relationships when it's mutual, gentle, and based on deep affection and understanding of boundaries. The key difference lies in intention and impact: loving teasing builds people up and creates shared laughter, while excessive teasing tears people down and creates isolation.

Advertisement

7. He loves to start sentences with 'No offense, but … '

fizkes / Shutterstock

The only time anyone says this is when there’s a whopping dose of offense coming your way. If he’s the type of person who tables an insulting or distasteful remark with “No offense, but,” then he has no brain filter.

Is that something you want to deal with? Or, are you willing to sit there while he rattles on about how victim-blaming gets a bad rap?

Lindsey Robertson is a contributor to YourTango who writes on love and dating.