Everyone has their own unique pattern of behavior related to their romantic relationships. Most of us have multiple relationships through the course of our lives, while others settle for fewer partners and contribute to working things out or not.

What has been your relationship pattern? According to Vanessa Van Edwards, author of the bestselling book Captivate: The Science of Succeeding With People, people typically fall into one of the five archetypal roles when they're having relationship troubles.

Couples with serious relationship problems often slip into these 5 dysfunctional roles:

1. The parent

If you’re the one who carries most of the responsibility of the relationship and acts as a shelter and place of one-sided comfort for your partner, you may well be operating from the parent role.

You might perpetually be the one driving plans and feeling the need to dictate how your partner lives their life. It could be something every day, like repeatedly telling them to keep their home tidy, or something a little serious, like telling them which friends to keep.

If it sounds like you’re the parent, it might be interesting to find out what sort of attachment you had with your parents and your siblings. Across people who are firstborn, there is a tendency to assume this role more easily in romantic relationships than others.

2. The caregiver

fizkes / Shutterstock

Do you ever feel like you have to worry solely about the well-being of your partner? Like you’re the one who has to take charge of improvements in their life and fix them so that they feel more complete?

Well, then there’s a huge possibility that you’re playing the caregiver role. In other contexts, this inclination to fix is also attributed to the “rescuer” mentality that needs a “victim” to feel worthy and wanted.

As a caregiver, you often tend to think that your partner would do much better in life, only if they paid heed to your suggestions and advice. A question to go inward for a caregiver would be — “What will happen if I stopped behaving like a person who cares too much?”

According to a 2022 study, this role often stems from attachment patterns and trauma, leading to an unbalanced dynamic where one partner overfunctions and the other becomes dependent. While caregiving can be a positive aspect of a supportive relationship, it can become dysfunctional when it erodes mutual respect, fosters resentment, and causes the partners to lose their autonomy.

3. The alpha

The boss, the dictator, the one in control, the one to make the first move, and sometimes even the first to break away — sounds familiar? In which case, the archetypal role you’re given to play is that of “the alpha”. This is quite literally the person who controls every bit of the relationship, right from the day-to-day actions to something as huge as a life decision.

The Alpha is often attributed to the person who is very clear about their needs, but also the one who seldom cares about what anyone else needs. If you’re indeed given to this pattern of role-playing, it might be interesting to ask yourself, “Where does this sense of control come from?”

Because let’s admit it, when you want to control a person or situation, it often means you’re secretly afraid that if you didn’t, there would be chaos.

In these imbalanced relationships, one partner assumes a controlling role, which can eventually lead to problems like resentment, emotional distress, and potential abuse. A 2020 study explained that both partners' family-of-origin experiences and past trauma can also lead them to adopt rigid roles that are not suited for a healthy adult partnership.

4. The co-dependent

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

Are you the kind that forgets to register their own needs as their own and instead, confuses them with their partner’s? Do you feel like the life of your relationship is paramount, even over your peace of mind?

Do you think that, in most of your relationships, you came quickly close to your partner and turned into a “unit?" If your answer is “yes” and you do sense that you tend to get enmeshed with your romantic partners, then yes, you are co-dependent.

The pattern of co-dependency, like most other patterns, has its roots in developmental psychology. In fact, according to various psychologists, teenagers who are neglected by their parents and caregivers are often given to entering co-dependent relationships later in their lives.

Taking stock of your boundaries, honestly assessing why you don’t use them enough, and establishing an identity independent of your partner may be helpful while you attempt to work with this pattern.

5. The push-pull

Have your relationships always felt super volatile? Did the emotional space in your relationships always seem fraught with danger and unpredictability?

Has it always been about you wanting something, while your partner wanted something else? A “yes” would mean that you’ve been stuck in a push-pull pattern of relationships. You might have been the person wanting to pull away, needing your space.

Or you may have been the one pushing to stay close to the person and get their need for intimacy met. Either way, it’s natural if you feel less of a relationship and more of a tug of war.

The psychology behind a push-pull dynamic is an extreme fear of intimacy on one hand and a fear of abandonment on the other. A question to ask if this theme seems familiar is, “Where have I experienced this in the past, and what are the feelings lying beneath?”

Getting to know your patterns in romantic relationships may take some time, but once you do, you’ll see how close they are to what may have happened in your childhood and growing-up years.

Undoing any pattern takes patience and practice of a more functional new pattern to replace the old. And also being kind to yourself and remembering that you have been a certain person because you didn’t know any other way.

Sunanda Pati is a certified expressive arts therapist and facilitator and a freelance creative writer.