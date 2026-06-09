Most people spend their entire lives looking for someone who truly understands them. They want a person they can spend their lives with, someone who accepts and loves them for who they are. And once they find the right person, everything changes for the better.

In particular, a woman being loved by the right man almost always does certain things differently from everyone else. She's not only the best version of herself, but she leads her life with joy and peace, and gives that right back to the man who loves her. Because she's loved by a person who complements her, the world seems brighter.

A woman being loved by the right man almost always does 11 things differently from everyone else

1. Not holding back when it comes to her opinions

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Many women struggle with people-pleasing tendencies. According to a YouGov survey, 56% of women would definitely describe themselves as people-pleasers, but it's all based on how women are conditioned by society as a whole.

Being taught from a young age to cater to others and shrink themselves, you can tell she's loved by the right man she doesn't hold her tongue. Feeling validated and free, she doesn't need to hide how she really feels because she feels comfortable enough to be unapologetically herself.

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2. Having a consistent mood

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When women are living in survival mode, she feels constantly stressed and taken for granted. But when she' loved by the right man, things are different. She's in a consistently good mood because she's not worried about feeling supported.

From feeling content to overwhelmed with joy, she's beaming with positivity and hope. Possessing the self-control and emotional regulation for a healthy existence, there's not much that can drive her to the edge now.

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3. Maintaining her individuality

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It feels like everyone is wearing a mask nowadays, and it's rare to meet someone who is unapologetically themselves. People are always putting on a performance to hide their true selves, but when a woman is incredibly independent for herself, it might indicate that she's in a healthy relationship where she can thrive.

She's authentic and genuine, and makes no apologies about her independence. She never changes her personality for anybody, because she realizes now that authenticity is the building block of overall well-being and happiness.

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4. Embracing her love of the color pink

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While colors should not be associated with certain genders, society has long told us that pink is only for girls. But that's simply not true. When a woman is conditioned to feel this way, she may feel weird about loving the color pink, feeling like it puts her into a specific box. But once she finds real love, she may tap into her femininity again by embracing it.

The color pink is often associated with warmth and softness. Bringing out the inner child in us all, women who are at ease feel like they're able to step into their soft girl era once again, admitting they love pink without feeling shame.

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5. Becoming sillier

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As much as women try to stay positive, work and relationships have a way of weighing everyone down when things are going wrong. Feeling stressed and unsupported, only women who are loved become the silliest version of themselves.

It's not easy for a woman to let her guard down, but once they do, it's worth it. As clinical psychologist Jennifer Caspari explained, when we let our guard down, we're able to embrace our true selves, which builds self-esteem and improves the quality of our lives, as well as enhancing our relationships.

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6. Laughing in a way that makes her feel free

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In life, you won't always have moments where you can be carefree. You may feel weighed down by society and everyone's expectations, but women who are loved properly make it a point to laugh. While they may not always be in a good mood, she prioritizes laughter, because it's incredibly beneficial to everyone.

Feeling joyful even in the saddest moments, she doesn't allow negativity to overwhelm her. She's always looking for the silver lining, and will laugh openly and freely. In fact, being around this type of woman is truly contagious.

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7. Loving deeply

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Loving someone deeply isn't as simple as the movies make it seem. While some women are promised a happy future with the man they love, those promises are broken sometimes. Unfortunately, reality has a way of hardening even the kindest woman.

But if a woman can love deeply and spread that joy to others, she's finally happy with a person who truly loves her. She no longer assumes the worst about others, and as psychodynamic psychotherapist Santiago Delboy said, when we doubt ourselves, it affects how others perceive us, which can leave us "doubting our own thoughts and feelings."

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8. Not overthinking every message or interaction

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Before she found a man who truly gets her, she would overthink every little thing. From texts her friends sent to the look her co-worker gave her, every interaction was something she would replay in her mind, maybe even keeping her up at night. But all of that changed once she realized she was fully supported and loved.

Feeling uplifted and reassured, she doesn't let minor interactions send her into a spiral. Instead of overthinking, she looks back on these situations from a positive mindset because she knows her worth and believes in herself.

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9. Recovering from stress quickly

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Managing stress isn't always easy, especially for people who are constantly in a state of panic and worry. But when a woman is loved by the right person, she tends to recover from stress much quicker. Her man might not be able to cure her anxiety, but he knows how to put her at ease.

In fact, the support of others matters a lot. As experts from Charlie Health, revealed, "Healthy relationships can provide emotional support and resilience, while relationship distress can be a strong predictor of mental health challenges like depression and anxiety."

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10. Being naturally more affectionate

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Before she was properly loved and appreciated, she may have kept her guard up due to her self-doubt or trust issues. She withheld affection, even from close friends and family, afraid to feel rejected. But now, she's unafraid to give hugs or kisses or even saying "I love you."

She's joyful and positive, and she wants to spread that feeling to others around her. She tells her good friends how much she adores them and hugs her family members whenever she can.

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11. Confidently planning ahead

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Women are often conditioned to be insecure and uncertain. They're made to feel like they should always second-guess themselves, all in an effort to shrink themselves for the benefit of others. But once a woman is loved by the right man, she's grown happy with planning ahead in all areas of life, including the most important decisions she could ever make.

Her man hypes her up and encourages her independence, and along with her inner work, that's helped her break free from people-pleasing tendencies. And it's only made her more confident.

And as psychotherapist Amy Morin said, "Confidence is a key component in growing mentally stronger. Boosting self-confidence makes us more successful, improves our health, and increases our happiness."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.