While emotional exhaustion can often stem from burnout culture, overworking ourselves, and being in a toxic relationship, the main theme in these fatigued people is a pressure to be someone other than their authentic self. Whether it’s taking on too many roles and responsibilities, being pressured into overworking in an office, or being emotionally manipulated into a more vulnerable position, emotional exhaustion stems from obligation and, usually, a lack of support.

Especially in relationships where that support, open communication, and balance are present, partners may turn to avoidance when they can no longer cope or distract themselves from internal turmoil. From completely avoiding arguments to doing the bare minimum at home, wives who are emotionally exhausted always withdraw in these specific ways.

Wives who are emotionally exhausted always withdraw in these 11 specific ways

1. They stop arguing

New Africa | Shutterstock

Even though they can occasionally be uncomfortable and awkward, arguments can actually be healthy for strengthening our relationships. With the right communication habits and empathy, these arguments can be a practice for resolving conflict — an essential skill that people need to be healthy, happy, and fulfilled in their lives.

However, wives who are emotionally exhausted always withdraw in these specific ways, avoiding arguments and completely shutting down any signs of conflict. Not only is it likely they don’t feel heard when they do express their emotions, but they also don’t have the energy for the emotional labor it takes to regulate and facilitate their partner’s feelings.

Advertisement

2. They stop repeating themselves

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

If they weren’t heard the first time, an emotionally exhausted women isn’t going to keep repeating herself. She barely has enough energy to do the bare minimum, let alone make up for another person’s incompetence or disengagement.

Especially amid a difficult situation or conversation, active listening with a partner can reduce defensiveness and craft a safe space that relieves stress for everyone involved. But when one person is always distracted or committed to misunderstanding the other, it only exacerbates those negative feelings.

Advertisement

3. They do the bare minimum at home

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

Many women are consistently responsible for more household and manual labor in their relationships with men, despite working and earning the same, if not more, according to a study from Pew Research Center. So, it’s no surprise that when they finally reach their breaking point in these unbalanced relationships, they start doing the bare minimum.

Wives who are emotionally exhausted don’t have the energy or motivation to do anything but withdraw in these specific ways. Their minds are so caught up in mediating the stress they’re already working through that taking on any extra tasks or responsibilities for anyone else feels impossible.

Advertisement

4. They get quiet

fast-stock | Shutterstock

Even if she used to be outspoken and passionate in conversations with anyone, a woman who’s dealing with emotional turmoil internally will often be quieter than normal to cope. Like a study from Progress in Brain Research explains, internal silence often regulates our nervous system and helps to reduce stress.

So, wives who are emotionally exhausted often retreat inward and withdraw in this way for a moment of fleeting peace, even if the chaos of racing thoughts and stress comes back the second they’re pushing into a social obligation or conversation.

Advertisement

5. Their sleep schedule changes

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Sleep Research, high levels of stress can often negatively affect our sleep schedules. From struggling to fall asleep to experiencing disruptions throughout the night, and even waking up with a level of impossible anxiety, inner turmoil affects physical processes like getting great rest.

Even if it’s subtle for people that don’t live in their shared spaces, wives who are emotionally exhausted will often change their sleep schedule wildly — going to bed later to avoid conversations with a partner or sleeping more often to make up for fatigue by going to bed earlier.

Advertisement

6. They lack excitement in their tone of voice

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Even if losing passion for things she used to enjoy and getting excited about small things used to be the norm for a specific woman, if she’s dealing with tons of emotional chaos and overwhelm, the disappearance of these emotions will be obvious. Even if it’s simply having a flat tone of voice and seeming disinterested in everything, wives who are emotionally exhausted always withdraw in these specific ways.

Our tone of voice often says a lot about how we’re feeling internally. Even if a stressed out woman had the energy to “pretend” and keep her voice engaged previously, when she’s completely overwhelmed, that strength and intention go out the window.

Advertisement

7. They stop reaching out

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Wives who are emotionally exhausted don’t always withdraw in obvious ways. Sometimes, they slowly start to fade away from friendships and hobbies that used to uplift them. Other times, they’re struggling with completing basic tasks and managing a routine that used to be more than appropriate.

Even if they’re in a relationship with a partner at home, losing these friendships and the little joys of life to retreat inward and cope can keep them stuck in a cycle of despair. Not only do our friendships add a lot of tangible value to our lives, but they also relieve stress and boost our mood — all things that these women miss out on when they’re retreating to solitude to cope.

Advertisement

8. They always say ‘I’m fine’

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

Even if their emotional stability and turmoil are the primary thoughts in all of their interactions and the current focal point of their lives, a woman who’s emotionally exhausted may find it easier to suppress emotions and avoid vulnerable conversations out of fear. They don’t want to be a burden to others or open the “internal floodgates,” so they instead use phrases like “I’m fine” to distract themselves and others.

While it might offer a fleeting kind of comfort, this kind of emotional suppression really only leaves people feeling more isolated and alone. It exacerbates the stress and strain they’re dealing with, while also removing the opportunity for social support and communication to heal.

Advertisement

9. They laugh a lot less than normal

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Laughter isn’t just a powerful fuel for a positive mood — it also tends to be an indicator of mental health and well-being in relationships, according to a study from Personal Relationships. So, if you notice a woman smiling a lot less than normal or faking a laugh when everyone else seems to find a joke funny, that could be a sign that she’s emotionally withdrawing.

They may not have completely avoided coming to spend time with loved ones, but if they’re disengaged and seemingly introspective to the fault of connecting with others, it could be a red flag that they’re coping with something intense internally.

Advertisement

10. They don't make time for hobbies they used to enjoy

Jestercine | Shutterstock

Whether it’s spending time with friends, being artistic at home, or even going for a walk after work, wives who are emotionally exhausted may stop making time for hobbies and habits that they used to enjoy. They hardly have the time and energy to do bare minimum tasks, so it’s no surprise that these other “non-necessities” feel impossible.

However, avoiding these small moments of joy, relief, and release only causes their turmoil to grow more out of hand. They don’t have a break from their responsibilities and never reconnect with themselves without the aura of fatigue lingering.

Advertisement

11. They physically isolate themselves

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Whether it’s reducing the time she spends initiating physical affection with her partner or canceling plans with friends at the last minute to spend time alone, wives who are emotionally exhausted always withdraw in these specific ways.

Even if isolation and alone time are occasionally helpful for boosting self-esteem and easing mental health struggles, without a balance of social connection and healthy coping mechanisms, it only tends to amplify the turmoil these women are facing.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.