Whether it’s respecting boundaries or practicing a certain behavior in their marriage, there are many unspoken rules men follow when they truly love someone in a relationship. While they might have fallen into toxic spirals of avoidance and disconnection with other people in the past, when they finally meet someone they want to spend their lives with, they’re willing to commit and make the changes they need to keep them around.

Of course, this responsibility and effort isn’t only on their backs, but the collective relationship. Every part has to be committed to effort, consistency, and respect in a marriage for it to stand the test of time. And these men are proof of those qualities that everyone should want in a partner.

Here are 11 unspoken rules men follow when they truly love someone

1. Speaking kindly when their partner is not around

Even if it seems simple, men who truly love someone in their lives always follow the unspoken rule of talking kindly and thoughtfully behind their partner’s backs. Whether it’s a goofy conversation with their friends or talking about certain struggles with parents, they still treat their partners with a sense of dignity and respect, even when they’re not around.

Of course, there are certain concerns and topics that should be kept to intimate conversations in a marriage, but for the most part, great husbands understand and respect their partners' boundaries around what and how they share.

2. Leaning into arguments and conflict

There’s a reason why conflict-resolution strategies are influential in crafting long-term health and well-being, both in relationships and on a personal level. When we’re forced to suppress concerns and hide from hard conversations, we take the brunt of that emotional turmoil ourselves, often as resentful starts to sabotage our relationship.

However, leaning into the discomfort of arguments and conflict in the moment is one of the unspoken rules men follow when they truly love someone. Even if that means practicing vulnerability, learning how to open up, and letting go of their ego in order to communicate healthily, they’re willing to do the work, instead of immediately running away when things get tough.

At the end of the day, these men trust that the romantic love and commitment they’ve invested in is strong enough to withstand any conflict or concern. They have nothing to run from, because they’re on the same team.

3. Making decisions together

Whether it’s big things like financial decisions or smaller everyday choices, men who truly love someone always bring them into decision-making conversations when an outcome will affect them. Even if it’s a personal decision and choice, husbands who respect and love their partners still value their opinions enough to ask them for help and support.

Of course, this isn’t necessarily a radical idea. According to a study from the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy, couples with high levels of commitment and satisfaction in their relationships are more likely to make decisions together naturally. Not only does it help their partners to feel seen and heard, but it also contributes to an equitable, shared future.

4. Being consistent with the little things

Whether it’s small acts of kindness like making their coffee in the morning, emotional check-ins at the end of the day, or simply showing up on time for commitments, being consistent in a relationship is one of the unspoken rules men follow when they truly love someone.

They don’t leave their partners guessing on whether or not they’re going to show up on any given day, whether it’s literally or emotionally, because they’re always consistent with their effort. Even when they need space and support, they’re consistent about asking for help and putting their ego aside to express vulnerability on hard days.

5. Listening without trying to ‘fix’

While relationship closeness and commitment do tend to influence the amount of unsolicited advice a partner gives to a partner, according to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, good husbands and men follow the unspoken rule of supporting, rather than providing solutions.

They know that when their wives are venting about something or expressing their emotions, they’re perfectly capable of regulating them and creating solutions on their own. Most of the time, they simply want to feel held, supported, and validated, not offered a million solutions to “fix” how they’re feeling away.

Especially for men who have adopted “protector” roles in relationships, following this unspoken rule takes some practice. According to psychotherapist Avrum Weiss, many men in these gender roles feel a sense of guilt when their partner is struggling, because they feel responsible for their happiness, but concerns and emotional support are even more powerful than pressure.

6. Going the ‘extra mile’ without being asked

Great partners adopt the unspoken rule of energetic intuition in their relationships. While it might sound complicated and strange, essentially, they simply notice when their partners are having bad days. They notice when they need support, and they take action to make their lives easier and better.

Whether that’s picking up the chores and responsibilities that she dreads or taking on extra work when she’s feeling overwhelmed, these men make sure to offer the kind of support and effort they desire in return. They understand that their partners aren’t around to “parent” them into showing up as their best selves, but that they have to leverage effort, reciprocity, and grace on their own accord.

7. Apologizing without ego or defensiveness

A strong ego can often harm a relationship dynamic by encouraging partners to avoid accountability, act selfishly, and suppress the tender emotions that couples need to thrive. Especially for men, who have often been taught by social norms to equate mistakes and concerns with “weakness,” it’s not surprising that many fall into spirals of avoidance and defensiveness.

However, apologizing without ego or defensiveness and taking accountability for mistakes in a relationship are some of the unspoken rules men follow when they truly love someone. They understand that love, conflict resolution, and healthy arguments aren’t always personally comfortable, but they’re essential for bonding couples closer together and promoting a strong sense of longevity.

8. Celebrating their partner’s wins earnestly

While it might seem simple and obvious, sharing positive, celebratory moments with a partner is good for personal health and relationship satisfaction. Instead of letting jealousy and envy take over when your partner achieves something you want or meets their goals, great partners follow the unspoken rule of letting their love and congratulations lead.

They don’t let their own insecurities and jealousy overshadow the story of their partner’s success, but instead lean into support, action, and excitement from a genuine place. Even if it takes a bit of practice, internal work, and emotional regulation to do so, they’re willing to make an effort.

9. Reassurance coming from actions, not words

While words of affirmation are certainly important in relationships, to a certain extent, without action to follow them up, they’re empty commitments and promises. By doing the things they say and showing up consistently, great husbands remind their partners how much they love them.

Even if action only manifests in the form of quality time with a partner, lying on the couch at night, or running daily errands together, these are powerful bonding moments that boost satisfaction, according to a study from Contemporary Family Therapy.

We want to feel seen, important, and valued by our partner, and when they consistently put effort into a relationship and show up for us, we have the chance to experience those things together.

10. Never keeping score

Men who feed into transactional relationships with their partners and constantly keep score of things like affection that should be unconditional often end up isolated from and resentful of their spouses. However, when operating from a place of insecurity, fear, or entitlement, it often feels natural to keep score. They’re operating from a place of survival, where they worry about putting in too much effort and being rejected or abandoned in return.

However, never keeping score is one of the unspoken rules men follow when they truly love someone. They engage in small acts of kindness, support, and unconditional love because they care about the person they’re in a relationship with, not because they feel an obligation to do so. Rather than trying to make everything seem “fair,” they quantify the relationship in terms of progress, support, reciprocity, effort, and true happiness.

11. Regulating his own emotions

Instead of expecting their partners to do all the emotional labor in relationships, as many are tasked with doing in connections with men, great husbands follow the unspoken rule of regulating their own emotions. He knows that his own personal growth and emotional intelligence are the keys to personal well-being, as a 2024 study explains, and thus benefits his partner and relationship in the long run.

The more responsibility and discipline a man has in addressing and acknowledging his own emotions, the more empowered, vulnerable, and “strong” he can be as a great partner in marriages and relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.