There are a myriad of things that can make a wife feel supported and loved in her marriage. But above all else, how she feels in her marriage often ends up slipping out in the comments she'll say either about or around her spouse. She never has to force it or feel as if she's putting on this performance, because her words just naturally sound more relaxed and happy. The truth is, while a woman might explicitly say that she feels happy in her marriage, if a wife uses these specific phrases, her husband is treating her right.

It's never the grand gestures that bring these phrases out either; rather, it's the small, consistent habits her husband does day in and day out to make sure his wife knows he's by her side through thick and thin. By knowing that her husband is someone she can depend on, she'll say things that'll reflect not only how comfortable she is around him, but also the fact that she can wholeheartedly trust him, too. The truth of the matter is, when a woman genuinely feels loved, her words are a mirror into just how safe she believes herself to be in her marriage.

If a wife uses these 11 phrases, her husband is treating her right

1. 'You always know how to make me feel better'

A wife who always feels loved by her husband is taking the time to acknowledge just how deeply she feels that. By telling him that he always knows how to make her feel better, he's tuned into her emotions in a way that probably not many people before him even attempted to do. Rather than jumping straight into problem-solving mode, he actually pays attention to what she needs in that moment.

"A romantic relationship characterized by mutual understanding, respect, trust, care, and appreciation can not only buffer against stressful events but also give rise to cycles of responsiveness that promote happiness and relationship satisfaction," explained clincal psychologist Arash Emamzadeh.

He's present through it all, and that can feel quite comforting. He knows when she needs to vent versus when she might just need a comforting shoulder to lean on. He knows when to give out advice and when she just needs a listening ear. He takes her feelings personally and never makes her feel like an inconvenience.

2. 'Thank you for supporting me'

The kind of emotional and even practical back-up that her husband provides her is something that makes her know she's being treated right, and may cause her to thank him for supporting her. And if a wife uses this phrase, her husband is treating her right.

Support can mean a lot of different things on many different days. It could be encouraging all the creative and professional ideas that she has, it could be reassuring her when she might not feel her best or doubting herself.

"Consistency is the benchmark for cultivating secure relationships. Knowing that we can depend on the support of our social networks during our highs and lows is the glue that binds supportive relationships," insisted licensed psychologist Paula Durlofsky.

Or, it could also just mean helping her out with tasks around the house without her having to ask him. She feels like her husband is on her team rather than being someone that's actively fighting against her. He never makes her feel less than and is her biggest cheerleader, no matter what she's doing or trying to achieve.

3. 'I feel like I can actually breathe around you'

Rather than feeling like she's walking on eggshells around her husband, wondering if she's always doing the right or wrong thing around him, he makes her feel lighter. She's being treated right because loving him feels just as easy as breathing.

There's no having to put on any grand performance or being anyone other than herself. She doesn't feel like she needs to shrink any part of her personality because he loves every and all parts of her, even the parts that she might not like about herself.

In his presence, she knows she can be honest about every fear and insecurity that she may have, in the same way that she can be honest about all of the dreams, goals, and aspirations that she has.

She knows he'll never talk down to her or dismiss any of her feelings. Instead, he'll be a listening ear that allows her to feel lighter because she knows that no matter what happens in this life, she has him by her side.

4. 'I love how you make time for us'

No matter what might be going on in his personal life, a loving husband who is treating his wife good will always carve out time that they can spend together. He's constantly putting effort into their marriage because he never wants a day to go by where she's doubting whether or not he genuinely cares about her.

He's the one planning date nights to fun, new restaurants that they've both been wanting to try. He's the one booking the couple's vacations and making sure that she has time carved out to get a nice massage while they're away.

"Quality time is all about giving undivided attention to your partner, whether you are on a walk, watching a movie, or simply sitting together. This is an important part of any relationship and it is necessary for maintaining intimacy," psychologist Mark Travers pointed out.

He'll even do things that don't require much effort, like coming home early from work and having dinner ready or picking out a movie for the two of them to watch. Just as much effort as he puts into planning these fun outings, he's also making sure that they're spending quality time doing low-effort things too.

These moments make her feel loved, knowing that her husband is going above and beyond to make the time for the two of them.

5. 'You really pay attention to the little things'

If a wife uses this phrase, her husband is treating her right, and it usually goes far deeper than the fact that her husband listens when she tells him her favorite coffee order or the fact that he remembers how she likes her eggs in the morning.

It's about how he's able to pick up on her moods without her even needing to say a single word. With just one glance at her face, he can tell when she's ready to take a nap because she's feeling both emotionally and physically exhausted.

"Pay attention to the small ways in which your partner reaches for you and attempts to connect — intentionally looking for ways to turn toward your partner will help you be more effective in connecting with them. Every time you turn toward your partner in response to an emotional bid, you invest in the health and security of your relationship," licensed professional counselor Caroline Sweatt-Eldredge revealed.

He can tell when a comment from another person has irked her just by the slight furrow in her eyebrows, or the fact that when her voice has an inflection at the end of a question, she already knows the answer but she's really just testing him. It's all these little quirks about her that make her feel incredibly seen.

While she enjoys the fact that he keeps a little file in his brain about her favorite movies and the fact that she prefers matcha over coffee, it really warms her heart to know that he just gets her in every other way too.

6. 'I love how we handle things together'

She knows, without needing to question it all, that she and her husband are on the same team, always. She knows she can trust him to show up when it counts and that she doesn't need to explicitly tell him when she needs his help, because he's just that tuned into her emotions. It's a marriage where she feels safe knowing that she'll never have to carry these burdens on her own.

It's also just the fact that they can handle conflicts whenever they arise, and that they're just able to communicate and even compromise as well. There's never a moment where she feels uneasy about having a difficult conversation with her husband because she knows that he'll approach any topic with the mentality of wanting to listen.

7. 'You make me excited for the future'

She can genuinely picture the years ahead because of just how much her husband makes her feel appreciated and cared for every single day during the present moments. She feels confident about anything that comes next rather than living in fear of them possibly separating or even divorcing.

She never has to second-guess his intentions or worry about whether or not he's in this relationship for the long haul. His actions are always consistent and he's a steady partner where any unease that she ever has just dissipates because of how reassuring his behavior is.

They're on the same page when it comes to their goals as a couple and their values. She knows, without a doubt, that they're building something meaningful that's meant to last through whatever obstacle that life throws their way.

8. 'You make life feel fun again'

Above all else, a wife who is being treated right is having an immense amount of fun in her marriage. Her husband makes every day special, even if they're not even planning on leaving the house.

She constantly has a smile on her face around him because every moment is never dull in the slightest. It's always laughing and making lighthearted memories that they can look back on with fondness.

While they're able to have those serious moments when the need arises, they're also able to just sit back and enjoy the ride of being together. She never feels bored around him because they're too busy having these spontaneous adventures.

He understands what it takes to make her happy and that feeling completely warms her heart every single day that she spends with him.

9. 'You hype me up when I doubt myself'

In the moments where she might be in her head more than usual, her husband is right there to pull her straight out of those negative thoughts. He never lets her talk bad to herself — not just because he doesn't believe the words she's saying, but because she doesn't deserve to ever doubt herself in any way.

He's not just aware about the days where her confidence might be wavering, but he's also right there when she might be feeling hesitant about her strength and power. He's there every single day to remind her that she's more than capable of doing anything that she puts her mind to.

That kind of reliability instantly relaxes her because she knows that her husband is always there to uplift her when she needs it.

10. 'You keep your promises'

"Repeatedly failing to follow through on promises can take the 't' out of the trust in the relationship and leave nothing but rust," health expert Bruce Y. Lee said. But for a wife that feels taken care of and loved in her marriage, she never has to worry about not believing the things that her husband promises he's going to take care of.

If he promises something, he'll follow-through all the time. So, whether it's "You keep your promises" or "You always honor your commitments," if a wife uses these phrases, her husband is treating her right.

He shows her day in and day out that he'll show up through it all to support her. She knows she can rely on him, which makes it easy her to relax and let her guard down. He's never dismissive or forgetful, and treats all commitments as if they're the most important thing he has to do that day because he knows it's important to her.

11. 'I never feel judged by you'

It's about the fact that she knows she can wholeheartedly be herself without the fear of her husband criticizing or even ridiculing her. She never feels judged for the choices she makes or even just the kind of personality that she has.

"Love isn't efficient. It's iterative. It grows in the slow data you gather over time, not in the instant verdict you make after a single conversation," explained clinical psychologist Kristie Wood. "The paradox is that our habit of evaluating others often keeps us from the very safety we want. We think discernment protects us from pain — but constant judgment mainly protects us from intimacy."

Instead, he allows her to open up about whatever may be on her mind and that makes her feel deeply understood. He doesn't ever make her feel like she's wrong for thinking or having different feelings that he does when it comes to any and everything. In his company, she always feels appreciated for being exactly who she is.

