Men lean and rely on romantic relationships with women more than their female partners do, largely because of the intimacy and emotional support they provide, according to therapist Charlie Huntington. However, men who have done the personal work and cultivated a personal sense of emotional intelligence often bring these skills to their relationships. They’re not only full of integrity and resilience, but also softness and emotional awareness that add value to their connections.

While these traits often manifest in behaviors, passing conversations, arguments, and moments of conflict can also reveal a man’s emotional intelligence. So, if your husband uses any of these phrases, you’re married to a very good man.

If your husband uses these 11 phrases, you’re married to a very good man

1. ‘That’s my fault. I’m sorry’

For many men who find comfort in traditional, misguided stereotypes around masculinity, admitting to a mistake and apologizing can occasionally be seen as “a weakness,” according to psychologist Josh Gressel. They struggle with healthy conflict resolution because they’re always playing defense, rather than leaning into closeness and resolution on the same team with their partners.

However, if your husband uses phrases like “That’s my fault” and “I’m sorry” often, you’re married to a very good, secure man. He’s willing to apologize and, at the very least, provide a safe space to emotionally support his partner if he disagrees.

2. ‘You make me better’

While most relationships do take consistent work and effort to stay healthy, the truth is, they shouldn’t feel like an obligation. Pouring effort into our relationships and working on ourselves should feel empowering and secure, not anxiety-ridden. Men who are good people and good partners make an effort to show up and do the internal work needed to grow in the relationship.

Whether that’s leaning into uncomfortable vulnerability or going out of their way to do the little things, they’re always saying things like “You make me better” or “How can I show up for you?”

3. ‘I trust you’

Rather than urging their partners to over-apologize, over-explain every decision, and walk on eggshells at home, a good man and partner will use “I trust you” often. Whether it’s a decision about the future or a conversation before they go out with their friends, a secure man who trusts their wife doesn’t need strict expectations to rule his relationship.

As a study published in Personality and Individual Differences suggests, “self-security” is a newer indicator of relationship satisfaction. The more secure a partner is, the more secure their attachment style tends to be, giving the relationship a safe space to grow and cultivate healthily.

4. ‘I’ve got you’

Whether this phrase is used while cuddling before bed, a subtle behavior that truly bonds couples closer together, or amid a tumultuous emotional season of life, if your husband uses these phrases often, you’re married to a good man.

He’s not only committed to making space for physical intimacy and closeness amid the chaos of everyday life, but he’s intentional about showing up emotionally and giving you a safe space to feel things without walking around on eggshells. He’s a pillar of strong support, no matter what you’re going through.

5. ‘What’s going on?’

A husband who regularly checks in, even when he’s dealing with stress and responsibility of his own, is a good man and partner. He’s willing to show up in hard times and make sure his partner has a space to express their struggles, even if it takes more time and effort.

Especially considering that couples who spend more time talking together boast higher relationship satisfaction and greater closeness, it’s not surprising that men who spearhead this time are secure, solid partners to have around.

6. ‘Thank you for everything you do’

Even if it seems simple and obvious, expressing gratitude and appreciation to a partner regularly can truly boost both personal and relationship well-being. Not only does it improve connection and closeness, but it also offers space for partners to reflect and appreciate mindfulness amid the chaos of everyday life.

Of course, anyone can say “thank you,” but to truly mean and appreciate it, they must have a layer of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and internal security. That’s why if your husband uses these phrases often, you’re married to a very good man.

7. ‘I’m so proud of you’

According to a study published by the American Psychological Association, partners who share positive emotions and experiences with one another often boast higher relationship satisfaction. Whether that’s sharing dreams for the future, celebrating each other, or simply using phrases like “I’m so proud of you,” these moments are incredibly influential for closeness and bonding.

So, if a man makes space to use this phrase and celebrate his partner, even when he’s not directly achieving anything himself, he’s secure and a good person at heart.

8. ‘Can I help you with anything’

Even though asking for help can occasionally be uncomfortable and difficult, it actually bonds us closer with the people around us. Whether it’s an intimate partner at home or a co-worker in the office, when we ask for and receive help from others, it allows them to feel seen and “needed” in special ways.

So, if your husband regularly asks for your opinion or uses phrases like “Can I help you with anything?” he’s likely a very good man.

9. ‘I see you’re upset’

If a man is intuitive, patient, and observant enough to notice when his partner is going through a hard time, you’ll likely hear him saying things like “I see that you’re upset” often. They don’t have to read their partner’s mind because they recognize subtle changes in tone and behavior.

Even if it’s not a tangible verbalization, but a simple acknowledgement of his partner’s energy and a commitment to taking things off her plate, this is powerful. It’s a sign of a man who’s not only looking out for his partner but noticing the little things and giving her a chance to heal instead of suppressing concerns.

10. ‘You don’t have to do it all on your own’

A balanced relationship is often a healthy one. Especially considering many women take on the burden of household and invisible labor in their relationships, despite working and earning the same as their partners, having a husband who’s willing to take things off their plate is powerful.

Even if it’s in passing moments, when she’s sick or having a bad day, a husband who uses phrases like “You don’t have to do it all on your own” can ease the burden and provide space for balance.

11. ‘I’m here for you always’

A relationship should feel like a safe place to land. Whether you’re in a positive, uplifting season of life or struggling with disconnection and uncertainty, your partner should make “home” feel special and comfortable.

So, if your husband uses phrases like “I’m here for you always” often, you’re married to a very good man. He’s emotionally secure enough to make space for vulnerability, but also comfortable enough to emotionally support the people around them, even when they’re personally going through a tough time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.