While disengagement, a loss of intimacy, and negative shifts away from respect are all things that partners tend to experience before falling out of love with each other, according to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, there are many more things in a relationship that falter when romantic love drains. From resolving conflict to spending quality time together, if a wife no longer loves her husband, she'll stop doing these things altogether.

While rough patches in a relationship are often natural, and partners typically have a chance to come back together in a strong way after experiencing them, it takes commitment, respect, and engagement to accomplish. So, if a wife has lost romantic love and is no longer interested in cultivating it again through open communication or intimacy, it may be a sign that their relationship is headed for demise.

If a wife no longer loves her husband, she'll stop doing these 11 things altogether

1. Expressing concerns

Rather than leaning into conflict for resolution or embracing the discomfort of expressing concerns for the sake of the relationship, if a wife no longer loves her husband, she'll stop doing these things altogether.

Over time, couples tend to shift their conflict-resolution strategies to best suit their relationship, making arguments and confrontations healthy for the sake of growth. However, when one partner avoids conflict entirely, that tends to do the opposite — urging suppression of complex emotions and resentment over unresolved issues in a marriage.

So, even when it's uncomfortable or time-consuming to truly resolve conflicts in a marriage, it's an essential practice to support growth, happiness, and stability.

2. Initiating physical touch

According to psychologist Cheryl Fraser, couples who engage in more positive and intentional physical touch daily tend to be happier and more satisfied in their relationships. Even if it's things as seemingly insignificant as holding hands in public, they make a big difference for bonding couples and creating a safe place to land.

So, if a wife no longer loves her husband, overlooking physical touch and intimacy in her relationship, chances are it's both a symptom and a cause. She's stopped engaging in physical intimacy because of a deeper level of disconnect, but this loss of connection on the most fundamental level also sabotages future stability and growth.

3. Checking in on his day

While there are many structures and strategies for healthy relationship "check-ins" for couples, simply taking the time out of a chaotic schedule to connect with your partner is key. Not only do these small conversations and interactions make people feel supported and loved, but they also provide space for concerns, boundaries, and emotions to be expressed without judgment.

If a couple is going through a rough patch and overlooking the importance of these scheduled conversations, chances are they're going to end up more resentful, with repressed concerns and emotions overflowing inside.

4. Calling for no reason

Alongside scheduled in-person check-ins with a partner, calling and communicating online is equally important. Even though phones and technology can sometimes sabotage relationship well-being, they also provide an opportunity for couples to connect when they're not in the same place.

Especially in long-distance relationships, when couples are apart or working a ton in their regular schedules, texting can be a huge driver of relationship health. So, if a wife has lost romantic love for her partner, chances are she's stopped caring about calling, texting, and catching up with her partner throughout the day.

5. Planning for the future

If a woman no longer feels loved, supported, or secure in her relationship, chances are she's not spending time thinking about the future. She may be thinking about her own personal future plans and decisions, but when it comes to compromise and collaboration with her partner, she's far less concerned.

Planning for the future is a huge deal for couples, especially in navigating through rough patches. However, without respect, romantic love, and commitment, it becomes an uphill battle.

6. Expressing vulnerability

When a wife stops confiding in her husband or being open about her emotions at home, that could be a sign that she's lost romantic love in her relationships. Like psychologist Leslie Becker-Phelps explains, emotional vulnerability, comfort, and physical touch are all intertwined — when we stop expressing ourselves emotionally, everything suffers.

That's why a loss of romantic love is often associated with both shifts in physical affection and emotional vulnerability. A woman who's no longer feeling safe and secure in her marriage will feel pressured to put her emotional walls back up, even at the expense of growth and reconnection.

7. Making eye contact

Eye contact is often one of the most influential body language habits couples engage in — a communication tool on its own, without having to say anything. However, when one partner falls out of love and no longer seeks that kind of connection or communication with their partner, it's intimacy that falters.

Even passing conversations and casual interactions throughout the day are less intimate without eye contact, according to a study from Computers in Human Behavior. So, if a wife no longer loves her husband, she's not just avoiding eye contact during an argument or more difficult conversations, but also while checking in during the day or managing household responsibilities after work.

8. Defending him

When she's around her friends or talking to her family about her relationship, a wife who's lost romantic love for a partner will stop defending him entirely. She no longer cares about protecting his reputation in the face of her loved ones, but instead justifies her avoidance and frustration by leaning into gossip or venting.

Even if it seems subtle and goes unrecognized by her husband, it's this small avoidant habit that sometimes signals a loss of love.

9. Prioritizing quality time

Couples who spend more quality time together, whether it's an intentional conversation or sharing hobbies, tend to boast greater relationship satisfaction, according to a study from Contemporary Family Therapy. However, prioritizing this quality time amid the chaos of life takes intentionality, compromise, and engagement — things that a wife who's lost respect or romantic love for her husband likely isn't willing to do.

Instead, she's more likely to prioritize things that add value to her own personal life and provide distractions from the turmoil of her relationship. Whether it's prioritizing alone time, going out with friends more, or overworking herself in the office, she'll do anything to avoid quality time at home.

10. Making decisions together

Whether it's financial purchases, planning for the future, or even things as seemingly innocent as making weekend plans, if a wife no longer loves her husband, she'll stop including him in her decision-making. She's more worried about ensuring she has distractions and plans to avoid time with her husband than making sure he feels like a part of the conversation.

Even if they seem insignificant in the present moment, making decisions together on a daily basis is a huge indicator of relationship well-being and satisfaction.

11. Asking for his opinion

According to a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family, couples who boast more positive and consistent communication habits are often happier and more fulfilled in their relationships. However, with a loss of respect or romantic love, these habits can be quickly sabotaged.

That's why avoiding asking for her husband's opinion or opting out of conversations in an avoidant way are all signs of lost romantic love. She's not interested in making space for compromise because, at the end of the day, she's more concerned with her own well-being than sacrificing for the sake of an unfulfilling relationship.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.