5 Common Behaviors That Make Your Partner Feel Unloved, According To Clinical Psychologist

Ranging from their attachment style to an unadmitted reality. Many clients insist to me that they love their partners, but their partners frequently say that they don’t feel loved at all. There are many reasons for this disconnect, across arenas from intimacy to communication to empathy.

Here are five common behaviors that make your partner feel unloved, according to clinical psychologist:

1. You don’t express love very well

You grew up in an inexpressive or even emotionally neglectful home (read the book Running on Empty for more on this). You may even be alexithymic. While you do feel love for your partner, it is a tree falling in the forest situation, as they would never know from how you (don’t) express it.

Working on communication in therapy can dramatically help if you have never learned how to talk about feelings or express emotions openly. Remember, contrary to what some men may think, healthy women love it when men express emotions.

2. You have an avoidant attachment style

If your partner is preoccupied as per point #1, then it’s almost certain that you are avoidant, as these two styles are subconsciously drawn to one another.

You are the distancer to your partner’s pursuer, and while you may say the words “I love you,” your partner senses the ambivalence behind the words. In truth, you may be uncomfortable with need in general, especially emotional needs.

3. You don't really love your partner, at least not romantically

The elephant in the room is that you are not and may never have been attracted to your spouse. You think they are a good person and may have married them because you knew that they would make a great parent.

You don’t want to divorce, so you convince yourself that you are happy and love your partner, but you aren’t as good an actor as you think, and your partner is picking up on something real.

4. You are depressed (or your partner is)

When you’re depressed, it is difficult, or even impossible, to express love in a way that feels genuine to the other person. Your facial expressions are constricted, and your voice is a monotone.

If your spouse is depressed, they are likely rejection sensitive, and they are extremely sensitive to any perceived slight … which may be no intended slight at all. Even a small change in your tone, which signifies nothing to you, may be taken as very upsetting and indicative of rejection to someone who is depressed.

5. Your partner is uncomfortable with vulnerability

When they say, “You don’t love me,” it is intended to make you come forward and reassure them. They find direct communication and expression of need to be overwhelmingly vulnerable, so they stick to little “tests.”

Exactly why do women with preoccupied attachment say things like, “You never say you love me!” and how to navigate this when it isn’t factually correct! Spoiler: this isn’t a “test”… it is a bid for reassurance without having to directly ask. (Incidentally, while most women do not do “tests,” some women do.)

If any of these reasons speak to you, recognize that you are not alone in this dynamic. Couples therapy can help partners who are stuck in this dysfunctional dynamic, although if you or your spouse is depressed or you are not in love with them, individual therapy would be a better choice.

Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten, aka Dr. Psych Mom, is a clinical psychologist in private practice and the founder of DrPsychMom. She works with adults and couples in her group practice, Best Life Behavioral Health.

