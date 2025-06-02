The Sweet And Pure Physical Act That Bonds Couples Better Than Any Other

The common hug is a lot more special than we realize. The calming effect of a hug lasts much longer than scientists first realized, with benefits to your mind, heart and nervous system. As an added bonus, hugs help couples bond deeply and make up from fights faster.

Hugs lower cortisol, boost serotonin and enhance the effects of oxytocin. In other words, it's not just your fuzzy emotions that like a hug — your physiology does, too!

Here are 11 reasons hugging is a sweet way to bond better as a couple

1. A hug conveys caring.

After a hard day, hugging your partner says, “I’m here for you. We’re in this together.” It bonds couples more than they can imagine. It asks for nothing, and gives back everything.

2. Hugs elevate our mood.

When we embrace someone, oxytocin (also known as “the cuddle hormone”) is released, which research shows can help us feel warm and soothed.

3. Longer hugs mean more benefits

Romantic partners hug longer than non-partners. The typical length of a hug is about ten seconds (shorter for those who don’t know each other well), and benefits have been shown to increase when you reach 20 seconds. Surely you and your love will want to double that duration!

4. Hugs promote heart health.

Research has found that while hugging, people’s heart rate lowered significantly compared to those who didn’t hug. Overall, cardiac health improves with more physical affection, so get that cuddle on!

5. They provide reassurance.

A hug lets your partner know everything is okay between you. They also have a lasting effect on our nervous systems, reducing stress.

The 2023 study from UCLA reports that, "affectionate touch may act as a safety signal that is considered when anticipating stress for the next day. This reduction in anticipation of stress may result in a decrease in perceived energetic demand for the next day, reflected in reduced [cortisol awakening response]."

6. Hugs can be given anywhere.

In public or in private, at the mall or at the park, hugs can be exchanged wherever you are. They are modest and appropriate! Sure, sometimes they lead to more, but they don't have to.

7. Tight hugs can be a natural stress reliever.

If you or your love are feeling stressed, give each a tight squeeze. Doing so reduces the amount of the stress hormone cortisol produced in the body.

Research into the benefits of deep pressure therapy (DPT) shows wonderful anti-anxiety benefits to a really tight squeeze. So much so, they sometimes use DPT vests to replicate the benefits. So take advantage of your wonderful personal DPT therapist and share a big, tight hug.

8. Hugs help your partner survive and even thrive.

Renowned psychotherapist Virginia Satir said, “We need four hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need twelve hugs a day for growth.”

9. Hugging reduces stress from arguing.

As nonverbal communication goes, hugging is one of the best methods. This goes double when you're in conflict with the person you love. Data show that hugging can reduce stress after a fight and help you feel less combative, so you can communicate better and move past your disagreement.

10. The benefits of hugging are mutual.

The giver of a hug gets as much benefit as the receiver. Since everybody wins, hug away.

11. A hug is a graceful step in the dance of romance.

If your relationship isn’t ready for more intimate forms of affection, a hug usually communicates just the right amount of fondness.

Grant Langston was previously a writer in the TV and radio advertising arena and is a founding member and CEO of eHarmony.