You lost him but still love him so here are some tips to help you get him back.
By Michael Griswold — Last updated on Aug 24, 2023
Photo: fizkes | Shutterstock
"When A Man Loves A Woman" may be a good song, but "When a Man Leaves a Woman" isn't quite as catchy.
The fact of the matter is that it stinks when a man decides he no longer wants to be with his gal. It stinks, but it's like a vacuum that eventually breaks: it can stop stinking. This is because — no matter why a man leaves — there are ways to get him back.
Sure, there are wrong ways to get him back. For example, deception is never a good choice. and it'll only last for a short period before the deceit is revealed. Luckily, there are also right ways to reignite the flame.
RELATED: How Men Really Feel After Breaking Up With You (& 3 Ways They Hide It)
Here are 5 little ways to reel him back in (if you feel like you've lost him):
1. Give him support instead of instructions.
Men want to be supported, not nagged. Yes, the "nag" label is sometimes unfair; if you are with a guy who is incapable of making decisions, for example, you really have no choice but to tell him what to do. However, when this is not the case, most men adopt a similar mantra, "Enough with the nagging." So, instead of telling him what to do, do something for him, and give him the kind of support he needs.
2. Allow for independence.
One of the most important ways to get him back is to remember that men, by nature, enjoy their independence. They like to go out with the boys or work late without being put on a guilt trip. And, the best news is that giving him independence allows you to be independent as well.
It gives you time to see your friends, read a book, go for a swim, or do whatever it is that gives you enjoyment. Remember, spending time apart helps you better cherish the time you spend together, which helps make your relationship that much stronger.
RELATED:5 Reasons Why Independence In A Relationship Is Both Healthy And Sexy
3. Be a dryer sheet.
People put dryer sheets in their laundry for one reason: they keep the clothes from getting clingy. So, when it comes to your man, be a dryer sheet. Being clingy is, perhaps, the number one enemy of getting him back. Thus, do the opposite: give him space. Don't text him constantly or call him daily. Give him time to miss you and he will do just that.
RELATED: How 'The Law Of Secret Intimacy' Can Help You Get Your Ex Back
4. Let him be a man.
Another one of the key ways to get him back involves his perception of manhood. Many men like to be the strong ones, the manly ones, and the problem solvers. So, allow them to fill those roles. Of course, I don't mean you need to put on a "damsel in distress' act and suddenly morph into a hapless vintage Disney character, but allow your man to help you when you truly need assistance. And, ask his opinion on things that are important to you; you like your voice to be heard, and men like that too.
5. Be intimate.
The final way to get him back involves physical intimacy. It is the most literal way you and your man connect; thus, a relationship that never includes physical contact is one where two people are bound to fade away from one another. In fact, many marriages ultimately fail because the two people involved forget how important touch is to their union. This doesn't mean you need to be available whenever the mood strikes your guy, but be willing to make physical intimacy a priority.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Win Your Ex Back By Giving Him The 6 Things He Actually Wants
More for You:
Michael Griswold is a relationship and life coach who uses his expertise to help men and women heal broken hearts and find love again.