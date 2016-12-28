How Men Really Feel After Breaking Up With You (& 3 Ways They Hide It)

Looks can be deceiving.

We all know how guys are. They like to act all big and tough, pushing their feelings deep down inside, and pretending like they really don’t care. But, in reality, they actually care a lot more than you might think.

Of course, they keep a cool, calm exterior because they don’t want you to know how much they care — that might blow their cover. So, they shrug it all off and just swallow whatever emotion they might be feeling. And you’re just left wondering what they might be thinking.

For women, it's hard to get inside the mind of a guy. And especially after ending a relationship, women wonder how men feel after breaking up with you.

It’s no secret that womens are prone to over-thinking and reading too much into everything. So, when a guy breaks up with us, we can’t help but question every little thing about our relationship leading up to it.

All we want to do is understand them, put ourselves in their shoes, and figure out what’s going on inside that head of theirs. But thanks to that hard and closed off exterior, we’re just left with those unanswered questions.

But when men actually decide they want to confront their feelings, they’re not as big and strong as they’d like you to think.

Here's the truth about how men feel after breaking up with you: he may have broken up with you, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t destroy him as much as it destroyed you.

He feels things just like you do. He hurts just like you do. He might play it off like he doesn’t miss you or he’s already moved on, but no one gets over a relationship that fast. It’s just not human nature.

We can’t cut people out of our lives at the snap of a finger, especially someone who was once such an integral part of our lives.

It may seem like girls are the only ones that feel this way when guys decide to act all tough, but believe me, they’re softer than you think. They’re just not too keen on admitting it.

Men say women are complicated, but, man, it’s quite the opposite.

Women know how they feel about getting dumped, and they’re not afraid to put it all out there. Men, on the other hand, run from any sort of emotion they could possibly feel about the woman they dumped and will take that very feeling to their grave — stubborn as a mule.

Here are the most common behaviors your ex is bound to exhibit, and what it really means deep down.

1. He has the "I don't really care" attitude.

He may act like the entire breakup had zero effect on him, but that's just a coping mechanism.

If he's trying to play it off like he just doesn't care about you or the breakup, or anything at all, rest assured he actually does care. Every guy wants people to think that he can just move on quick and easy, but, generally speaking, those guys are usually just hiding behind their cool, calm exteriors.

2. He gives the cold shoulder.

This is where your ex will act like he's too cool for school and just straight-up ignore you. It's some tough love, and it hurts when someone who used to be such a big part of your life just up and moves on from you completely.

But the good news is, the only reason he's avoiding is because the breakup cut him deep. It hurts too much for him to see you and interact with you every day. Therefore, he has to do everything in his power to just cut you out entirely.

3. He tries way too hard to be your friend.

Some guys don't necessarily want to be in a relationship with you anymore, but still aren't ready to cut their ties to you completely. Maybe they just no longer had romantic feelings for you, but still wanted to keep your friendship intact.

There are a number of reasons why your ex might be pulling the move of trying a little too hard to maintain your friendship. Typically, this just means that they really do like you for you, they'd just rather have a platonic relationship with you than a romantic one.

