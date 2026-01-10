No one wants to get their heart broken. And you know who really doesn’t want to get their heart broken? People who have already been through that pain. They say nothing hurts like your first heartbreak, but the truth is, they’re all painful in their own way.

Even if the relationship needed to end, it can be hard to move on from someone you love. So it makes sense that you wake up with the mindset that you must protect your heart at all costs. Why wouldn’t we try to prevent it if we could? Well, I’m sure you know this, but sometimes it hurts us even more to close off to love. Protecting your heart isn't about becoming closed off or overly cautious — in 2026, it's about learning when to pause and take better emotional care of yourself.

Here are 6 simple ways to protect your heart better in 2026:

1. Have your own back

At the end of the day, single or taken, the only person you really have is yourself. There’s no one else who’s going to spend more time with you than yourself. By cultivating self-acceptance and love, you are strengthening your ability to be alone without feeling lonely. This acts as a shield for your heart.

Personal development coach Kate Siner, Ph.D., explained that, "Self-acceptance means being able to be on your own side regardless of where you find yourself emotionally, mentally, or even physically. You don't have to believe you're perfect to be your own biggest cheerleader."

If you know that no matter what happens in a potential relationship, you still have yourself, you’re not losing much. You are enough for you, and the more you believe that, the easier it will be to put yourself out there.

2. Don’t reveal everything about yourself right away

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

Arguably, the beginning of a relationship is the best part. It’s when you tell them about yourself and get to explain all the things you’ve experienced that made you who you are today. As a result of this high-energy excitement, you might be inclined to lay it all out there. But if you’re worried about getting hurt, it might be better to keep some things private.

Feel free to tell about the time in 2nd grade when you stabbed your leg with a pencil, but hold off on replaying the story of your grandmother’s passing. There’s no harm in keeping things to yourself while you’re trying to discover who he is.

3. Be cautiously optimistic

I learned this term in one of my first counseling sessions, and I like to revisit it from time to time. Life is all about balance — you don’t want to be too negative because it can be sad, but you also don’t want to be too positive because it can be unrealistic.

The happy medium comes in with cautious optimism. Be hopeful that something will come out of your new relationship, but cautious with how much of yourself you give. It’s okay to question his decisions and feel him out before you unleash your heart completely. Just ride out the wave of not knowing; sometimes it’s a really nice place to be.

4. Have loved ones hold you accountable

There are just some people who can’t stop themselves from running into a new relationship at full speed. If you are one of these people, it might be a good idea to invest in the help of some loved ones who know your dating patterns.

"Creating a safe environment where making mistakes does not scare people improves accountability," advised leadership coach Bhavna Dalal. "Rather than avoiding conflict, accountable individuals view confrontations as opportunities for learning and growth. These conversations often involve discussing a specific situation and its impact and then agreeing on a solution."

By having someone who will make sure you don’t move too fast, you will be able to better protect your heart in the long run. Don’t be ashamed if you can’t do it entirely on your own. Occasionally, we all need help to stick to what’s best for us. There’s no right or wrong way to go about this; it’s whatever works for you.

5. Check in with yourself if you feel overwhelmed

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

I know firsthand the damage that can come from past relationships. I’d be lying if I said they still don’t pop up now and then. That being said, you might have bouts of fear, sadness, or anxiety.

Life coach Polly Wirum recommended to "notice how your dialogue shifts in stressful times. Are you confrontational and at war with the world? Possibly you shut down and don’t communicate at all. Do a quick check and see if any of your relationships are keeping you stuck in the past. An example of this might be a relationship that brings up your old fear of not being enough or having to prove yourself."

Although you’re trying to be open to love, it’s normal to want to close back up. It may be uncomfortable, but it's necessary to let yourself feel the emotions and continue. Try journaling or talking to a friend in order to express your feelings, but do not let them consume you. The minute you let the negativity take over, you’ll start to close off to love.

6. Remember that every relationship is different

Probably the most important way to protect your heart without closing it off completely is to remember that every person and situation is different. Just because you were cheated on in your last relationship doesn’t mean you will be in the next.

There’s no way of knowing how someone will impact your life. We become better people by letting others in — trust in that. Maybe you meet someone you really like, but the trauma from your last breakup is holding you back. Did you ever think this new someone could be the one? And how would you feel if you pushed them aside out of fear of getting hurt? You’d probably have some regret.

I’m not saying it’s easy to stop yourself from being closed off after you’ve gone through a heartbreak, but surprisingly enough, there are ways to still protect yourself. It might take some work, but it’s possible to be open to love while protecting your heart.

The most important thing to remember is the most cliché line of them all: it’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all. Our human nature is actually pushing us to give and receive love. It’s unfair to ourselves to stop that desire. You must stop being afraid of what might happen and let what’s going to happen just be.

Shift the attention away from fear and focus on the great things about love. Butterflies in your stomach, a best friend with whom you hope to share your life, and someone to hold your hand during the good and bad times. It is pretty great, isn’t it?

Isabella Pacinelli is a freelance writer and marketing manager who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.