Typically, the behaviors that someone displays can tell you a great deal about how much you mean to them. If they decide to show you that you matter to them instead of just always telling you, there is a good chance that they care for you extremely deeply.

There are several ways a person may go about showing you that you matter to them without saying a word. They will likely respect you and want to show that you are a priority for them. If a person does these many things, they value you a lot and likely want to deepen their connection with you.

These are 13 ways people actually show that you matter to them without saying a word

1. They respect your boundaries

When you matter to someone, they may not always tell you. Instead, they may show you by respecting your boundaries. By doing this, they are showing you that they value your needs and well-being and want to make sure you feel safe in the relationship.

“Whether it's with a friend, spouse, neighbor, or boss, relationships function best when we know what's expected. When you clearly communicate your boundaries, people know how they're expected to behave. When expectations aren’t communicated and met, resentment and anger grows,” explains Sharon Martin, a licensed clinical social worker. If you matter to someone, they will want to respect your boundaries to prevent resentment and other negative emotions from growing within the relationship.

2. They sit with you in silence

When you truly matter to someone, they will likely show you this by sitting in silence with you. When they can comfortably sit with you in silence, it shows you that when you’re with them, they do not expect you to perform. They value you just as you are and enjoy being in your presence. It's a sign that they truly accept you.

According to Calm, a platform dedicated to improving stress, sleep, and anxiety for individuals through the use of meditations and music, “Being comfortable in silence together can be a quiet kind of intimacy that shows that the two of you are good, even when you’re not talking. Trusting that the connection you share with someone doesn’t always need words is special. It can show just how deep of a bond the two of you have.”

3. They keep conversation flowing with you

Someone who keeps conversation flowing with you is likely showing you that you matter to them. While they may not always say it, doing this shows you that they value what you say, actively listen to you, and enjoy communicating with you. By staying in frequent contact with you, they are also showing you that they want to deepen the connection and bond between the two of you.

“Communication drives our connections with others, especially in relationships where emotions and vulnerabilities are exposed. Clear and compassionate communication creates pathways for deeper understanding and acceptance of your partner,” explains Reach Link, a company dedicated to pairing individuals with therapists who meet their specific needs and preferences.

4. They check in on you randomly

When someone checks in on you randomly, they may not be saying it, but they are showing you that you matter to them. This shows you that not only are they thinking about you, but they also care about your well-being.

If a person is consistently trying to support you and show genuine concern, they likely care a lot about you. Actions typically speak louder than words anyway, so if a person never says they care but their behavior leads you to believe that they do, chances are they really do care about you.

5. They show interest in your loved ones

By showing interest in your loved ones, a person is trying to show you that you matter to them. They put genuine effort into remembering certain details about your friends and family and want to show you that they will always treat those who are an extension of you kindly.

They want you to know through their actions that the people you care about are a top priority for them and that they care, too. Acknowledging the people in your life helps them make a positive impression not only on you but also on your loved ones.

6. They support your goals

When a person supports your goals and celebrates your successes, there is a very good chance that they are showing you that you matter to them. Being there for you emotionally through the struggles you face in pursuing your goals shows you that they genuinely care about seeing you achieve what you are passionate about.

They may also be aware of the positive impact being supportive of you will have on your overall well-being and mental health. Knowing that it can enhance and protect it may drive them to want to support you even more because they want to see you doing well and thriving in all aspects.

7. Your laughter makes them smile

When your laughter brings a smile to someone’s face and brings them joy, there is a good chance that you matter a great deal to them. Seeing you so happy makes them happy.

When you mean a lot to a person, they want you to be happy, and they typically have a hard time hiding their happiness that is triggered by your happiness. This also strengthens the bond between the two of you. If you can share laughter, it signals that you are each a positive presence in one another’s lives.

8. They invite you to hangout, even when it's not convenient

A person who invites you to hang out with them, even when it is not convenient for them, likely cares a lot about you, and you matter to them. This is their way of showing you that they value your company and want to prioritize the connection they are trying to deepen with you.

This may make you feel like your presence is appreciated and that you are worth a lot to the other person. Especially when they go out of their way to make time for you, it signals that they do not want to let anything stand in the way of the time that they get to spend with you.

9. They constantly update you about their world

When a person constantly updates you about their world, it typically is them trying to show you that you matter to them. They value your opinion on certain aspects of their life, and they feel lucky to have you to confide in.

This also shows that they want you to be a part of their world and that they feel invested in you. It may also be their way of letting you know they are invested in your life and want you to feel comfortable sharing things with them, too.

10. They tell you they care about you

A person who is willing to provide you with emotional reassurance by telling you that they care about you likely sees you as someone who matters to them. They have respect for your feelings and never want you to second-guess how they truly feel about you.

When a person is empathetic toward your feelings and wants to validate your feelings, they care deeply about you. A person who tries to make sure you feel supported and loved helps deepen the emotional connection between the two of you and foster open communication.

11. They always make time to talk to you

When someone makes a conscious choice to make you a priority by always making time to talk to you, they are showing you that you matter to them. Even if this is through smaller gestures, like sending a quick text, the consistent effort to do so eventually adds up.

The more effort they put into you, the more you will feel like they actually value communication with you and that they are invested in building a deeper relationship with you. If they also show you that they are actively listening when they talk to you, it signals that not only do they want to spend time with you, but they want the time with you to be quality time.

12. They remember your triggers and avoid bringing them up

Communicating your triggers is crucial for allowing another person to show you that you matter by avoiding the things that trigger you. When they avoid doing this, they are trying to show you that they have actively listened to you and want you to see that they care enough about your well-being not to want to trigger you.

“Instead of projecting our emotions onto our partner or expecting them to fix it, we can acknowledge our triggers and communicate them honestly. By sharing our experiences and feelings, we create a safe space for open dialogue and understanding within the relationship,” mentions John Kim, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

13. They share things with you that remind them of you

Someone who shares things with you that remind them of you is showing you that they care. This likely signals that they not only have actively listened to you in the past, but they also view you as someone they can confide in and trust.

While they share these things with you, it builds the vulnerability within the relationship and shows a desire for deepening the connection between the two of you. While some people will just tell you that you matter to them, the ones who do these things are hoping to show you through their actions how much you mean to them.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.