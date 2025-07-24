When asked what they're looking for in a man, it's common for women to say they want a guy who is deeply caring and makes them feel safe. Which means that if you're a guy who wants to know how to get a girl to like you, become your girlfriend, and hopefully, fall in love with you, you need to start by understand what "deeply caring" means to a woman and what you can do to make her feel secure and be her safe place.

If these 5 phrases are part of your everyday language, you are a deeply caring person:

1. 'I'm listening'

The most important thing to do to make a woman feel cared for by you is to let her know that you are actively listening to her — that when she talks, you are paying her your full attention to be sure you understand what she is saying and feeling.

You might think you need to ‘fix’ her or her problems for her to feel cared for, but in reality, all she wants from you is to know you're there to listen and to comfort her.

The next time your girl opens up to you, sit down and pay attention. Hold her hand, empathize with her feelings, and confirm for her that you are there — and that you always will be.

2. 'Anything for you'

Do you tell her that you will be home at six, even though you know you aren't going to be home until eight because you don’t want to make her mad? Or that you'll go pick out the windows for the house renovation, even though chances are good won't have time to make it happen after work?

Many men don’t do what they say they are going to do because they are worried that if they speak truthfully, they'll hurt or upset their woman. But in fact, the opposite is true. Men who don’t do what they say they're going to do cause far more hurt, and they don’t make women feel cared for.

Make sure you do what you say you are going to do. Allow her to feel confident that she can rely on you to always be there for her.

Consistently doing what you say you're going to do fosters trust, reinforces the perception of care, and strengthens emotional bonds in relationships. Research argues that this contributes to a sense of security and emotional well-being for all involved parties.

3. 'I adore you'

You may sometimes think to yourself, "I don’t need to tell her how I feel about her. She knows." Maybe you even take out the garbage faithfully, assuming that doing so is a clear way of telling the woman you love how you feel.

If you're thinking this way, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you, but sadly, you are mistaken.

Telling your woman how you feel about her with actual words is a key component in making her feel cared for. She might have a sense of how you feel, but hearing the words come out of your mouth lets her know that you have her back, and that you care about her enough to tell her so.

4. 'Text me when you get home'

Men are genetically programmed to be protectors. For ages, the survival of our species depended on men protecting women and children from predators. That instinct is not gone, even in this 21st-century world.

I am not saying you need to brandish your club and knock down anyone who messes with your girl, but make sure that she knows you are there for her to do things like reach for items she can’t get to, carry that load that is just too much for her, hold the door open when her hands are full, and get rid of that dead mouse carcass the cat dragged in.

Tapping into your inner caveman, without letting him take you over completely, will allow your girl to feel cared for by you.

The role of men as protectors is often culturally ingrained, and this socialization can influence men's protective behaviors and how they perceive their role in relationships. Some research suggests that men may perceive their worth as partners as linked to their ability to provide protection and support.

5. 'Can I get a raincheck? My mom needs help with an errand'

The number one most important thing to do in order to make a woman feel cared for is to be honest. As I said above, it's important that you always do what you say you are going to do, but this is about more than that.

For a woman to feel cared for, she needs to feel trust, and if you can’t be honest with her, she can never trust you. So, if you can’t get home for dinner, tell her.

If you need to see your mother instead of going out with her friends, don’t make an excuse. Tell her the truth.

If you ran up the credit card debt or forgot to bathe the kids, or need some time on your own, be direct and up front. Tell her the truth, right away. Let her know that she can rely on you to be honest, and if you do that, she will feel cared for.

If you want the girl of your dreams to love you forever, make sure she feels cared for by you. Listen to her, do what you say you are going to do, tell her how you feel about her, protect her, and be honest.

I promise you. Make your girl feel cared for, and she'll be yours forever.

