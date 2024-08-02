You've been going out for a while now. You're feeling this guy and you can tell there's a mutual attraction. He drops you off at your door, smiles that little smile, says he had a great time, and leaves.

No kiss. Ugh! Is it your breath? Do you have a cold sore? Why won't he kiss you? Is there a method for how to get a guy to kiss you after spending so much time together?

It all depends upon the makeup of your guy. Some men are shy, awkward little devils. They can be so shy that they have to be lured into kissing you, while others are macho and bold and will kiss you on the first date.

You could have a shy soul who wants to kiss you but is awkward in the skills department. Not to worry — there are always techniques for how to get a guy to kiss you.

Here are 7 ways to get a man to kiss you without saying a single word:

1. Touch him throughout your conversation

Don't place your hand on his knee and start rubbing it. That is so obvious. But do touch him ever so slightly now and then on his arm or touch his hands from time to time. Create a warm, cozy, intimate atmosphere for the two of you.

2. Lean in and smile

Of course, not just any kind of smile. We're talking about a "come hither" smile, the kind that invites a man in with your mouth and eyes in synchronicity. While your mouth curls, your eyes speak volumes: "I want to feel those soft, puffy little pillows on mine." Sounds corny, I know, but it works.

Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

3. Hold your head to the side and stare straight at his lips

Then, go back to his eyes. Don't go overboard on this, like some desperate lech. Just do it naturally. Unless this guy is an intergalactic space alien, he'll know what you're doing and why. Research suggests that prolonged eye contact can increase feelings of attraction and love between individuals.

4. Drop hints

Those awkward, geeky types are sometimes clueless. It's sad but true, given the fact that most of the guys we see in the media are these cool, masculine studs who know how to romance a woman like crazy.

That's the media, and unfortunately, most guys just aren't like that and can sometimes feel rather inadequate when it comes to the romantic side of a relationship.

5. Work it into a conversation

Ask him what he likes about you. He'll say blah, blah, blah, whatever he likes about you. When he asks what you like about him, tell him you like his lips and how soft they look.

Say it with the warmest of smiles. He'll be flattered, and he'll probably blush and hopefully let you test that out.

6. Say you are cold

Still no kiss? Then try the old standby: "I'm so cold." Rub your arms up and down as though you have shivers, which should prompt him to either wrap his arms around you or offer you his jacket. If he does neither, move closer to him while still rubbing your arms.

7. Take initiative

Finally, if this guy still hasn't kissed you, turn the tables and kiss him. Don't jump on top of him and devour him like some blood-starved vampiress. Just lean in quietly and give him a nice smooch. Draw back and keep talking, as though kissing him was the most natural thing to do at that time.

Mari Lyles is a certified life and relationship coach whose articles have appeared in the D.C. area’s Examiner, Pathjoy, and Task. She is a former contributor to the Huffington Post.