18 Body Language Signs He Secretly (Or Not So Secretly) Likes You

By Ronnie Ann Ryan — Updated on Dec 01, 2022
You've been out with this guy a couple times, or you've at least spent some time together, and now you're asking yourself, "Does he like me?"
The good news is that the body language signs men show when they like you can be easier to figure out than just asking them the question itself outright, and by reading his body language. It turns out, it's actually pretty simple to figure out how to tell if he likes you!
The signs he secretly likes you are in his body language — if you know where to look.
So you think he likes you, but how can you tell? On one hand, you're not quite sure, but when the chemistry is hot, you can feel it like electricity running through your veins.
Many women wonder if there are signs that make it clear he’s into you.
The answer is: yes, absolutely!
You can learn to watch his body language — the little “tells” that let you know he’s attracted and interested, and you don't need to be an expert in body language and non-verbal communication to figure this out.
With a little practice and the knowledge of what to look for, you can spot these signals easily.
18 Secret body language signs he likes you
1. His pupils dilate.
While this isn't always easy to notice, especially when the lighting isn't good, if a man’s pupils dilate — meaning they appear larger than normal — that's a sure sign he's into you.
This is a natural biological response that gives his thoughts about you away.
2. His smile is natural and warm.
His smile isn't just some little smirk or a tight-lipped grin. No way! He smiles big for you, showing off his pearly whites.
Next time a man smiles at you, pay attention to if his front teeth show — that's a well-known sign that he's telling you he likes you. A relaxed, genuine smile shows he's truly enjoying his time with you and likes being around you.
3. He focuses on your face when he's talking to you.
One way his body language tips you off to what he's thinking is when he looks at your face. This includes more than eye contact.
Hopefully, you will lock eyes in a romantic gaze, but also you'll catch him looking at your lips, too. That means he's thinking about what it would be like to kiss those sweet lips of yours.
4. He tilts his head.
As the conversation between you and this new man progresses, you can tell if he's really listening if he tilts his head when you're speaking.
This is a classic "tell" that he's really taking in what you are saying and is definitely interested in you. Bonus points if he's looking at your face to read your facial expressions and cues, too.
5. He "fixes" his hair or clothes.
You may have thought only women primp and fidget as part of flirting, but men do this, too! These small attempts at grooming, like making sure his hair is in place or checking his shirt is tucked in, let you know he wants to look his best for you.
A man who cares about his looks wants to make a good impression on you.
6. He keeps good posture.
If you notice a man suddenly moving his shoulders back straightening up and puffing out his chest — he is expressing his manly traits for you.
This is the same as a peacock spreading his tail feathers to impress and attract a female, so yes, this body language is important!
7. He sits with his knees apart.
If you are sitting near a man who starts to get comfortable around you, he'll likely spread his legs and sit with his knees wide apart. You see men sit like this all the time.
Sometimes, a guy will also stretch and put his hands behind his head, making his elbows stick way out. Again, these are more signs of a man's physicality to display his masculine superiority versus other men.
8. He turns his torso toward you.
Even if his whole body is not turned in your direction, if his torso faces you, that’s his body language letting you know he’s into you.
He could do this while seated or standing.
9. He leans toward you.
You can tell he's really into you and the conversation if a guy leans in to get closer. This lets you know he's intrigued and captivated by your discussion and wants to know more.
If he leans his upper body toward you, it's also a sign of him subconsciously feeling protective or territorial over you.
10. His toes point toward you.
Even if his body is not turned completely toward you, watch where his toes are pointing.
Whether he is seated, has his legs crossed, or is standing, his toes are a dead giveaway when it comes to showing his interest in you.
11. He plays "footsie" with you.
Sitting across the table from a hunky guy? If he reaches his foot across, by accident or on purpose, that's a signal of his attraction.
Playing footsie may seem silly, but it still counts, so don't ignore it!
12. He frequently touches you.
When a man breaks the barrier of your physical space, it means he wants you. Sometimes this is even a test to see how you'll respond.
For example, he may reach over and tuck a wisp of your hair behind your ear. This move is definitely flirty, but also endearing.
He may be bolder and rest his hand on your knee. This often indicates his desire is getting the better of him and he wants to gauge where you are and whether you're on the same page.
If you brush his hand away, it's a signal for him to cool it, but if it you let him keep his hand there, or even return the gesture by putting your hand on his, this is a message to him that you reciprocate your feelings of attraction toward him.
13. He holds your hand.
Holding hands is certainly an affectionate move, but how he does it matters as well. If he really presses his palm into yours or interlocks fingers, he's expressing his desire to get closer. Sweet!
14. He raises his eyebrows when he sees you.
When this new guy looks at you, his eyebrows go up. It’s a quick little movement that lets you know he sees something of interest — you!
15. He sits next to you.
You probably remember being on the school bus and the first time a boy came to sit next to you. That move to be near you is still a great body language tip-off that he’s into you.
16. He walks at your pace.
If the man you're with is taller than you, he'll likely walk faster as well. So, when he slows down to match your pace and walks alongside you, that’s a great signal he's into you!
His body language tells you he cares and is thinking about what works for you. He wants to be accommodating and meet you half-way, so to speak.
17. He ignores his phone.
In this time of technology, when a man stops incessantly checking his phone, that's a surefire sign he's into you! He wants to give you his undivided attention, so you've get him wrapped around your pinky.
If he puts his phone away or ignores the rings and buzzing, you've locked him down, girl!
18. He glances back at you when you leave.
As your first meeting or date comes to a close and you part ways, if he looks over his shoulder or turns to glance back at you — bingo! He's interested.
This is his body language giving his feelings away that he's into you and you will most likely hear from him again soon, because even as you're parting ways, he's thinking about when he can see you next.
Ronnie Ann Ryan, MBA, CCC, is a love and dating coach, speaker, and author of six books, including MANifesting Mr. Right, Why Can't I Find Love?, and Is He The One?
This article was originally published at Never Too Late. Reprinted with permission from the author.