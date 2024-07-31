Men Share 12 Cute Things To Do To Your Boyfriend When Kissing, Based On Where They Like To Be Touched

If you're a woman like me, you may have tried thinking of cute things to do to your boyfriend while kissing him. But where do men like to be kissed? Where do they like to be touched?

Sometimes when I kiss a man, I feel like a fish riding a bicycle. Sure, I'm going fast and enjoying the wind blowing through my scales or what have you, but also, oh my god I am a fish riding a bicycle what is happening!?

I know all of the different places I love to be touched and kissed during a makeout session, but it seems weird to assume that all of those places also work on any and every man. By and large, my kissing choices change depending on who I'm kissing.

In my continuing quest to be the best darn girlfriend I can be, I decided to cut out the middle man and stop randomly touching my boyfriend in places I think he might like. Instead, I asked a group of guys (whose names will remain anonymous) where men like to be touched when they're kissing — and they were very happy to tell me.

Cute things to do to your boyfriend while kissing, based on where men like to be kissed and touched:

1. Touch his hair.

“Run your hands through my hair.”

“I used to have long hair and her touching that was the best. Now I buzz my head and this is still the best.”

2. Touch his beard.

“Weirdly I love it when women touch my beard when we kiss.”

3. Touch his face.

“The girl I was seeing last summer was the best kisser I have yet to meet. Don't think it was because of her technique, but the way she stroked my face when we made out. As lame as it sounds but it made me feel appreciated and loved/liked more than any tongue action could.”

“Grab my face with both of your hands and kiss me like you mean it.”

4. Touch his chest.

“My chest is a good spot.”

5. Touch his neck.

“Hand on the chest feels good. Men like to have their necks kissed, too.”

“I love when a woman puts her hands and the back of my head and neck area and pulls me in. It makes me feel like she wants me real bad and I like that.”

6. Touch his back.

“Touching my face, running fingers through my hair, running your hands anywhere on my body but arms, shoulders and back are great... pulling me closer to you and even a light scratching on the back.”

“One of my girlfriends discovered the back scratch. She scratched just at the base of the spine, in the lumbar region, with light grazing scratches. Gave me goosebumps every time.”

“Absolutely love when a girl runs her hands on my back under my shirt when kissing. That and just moving her hand on my stomach makes my whole body contract for some reason when I'm really in the mood.”

7. Touch his ears.

“I'm a weird guy, I like my ears rubbed. The last girl that found that out took it to the next level.”

“Ears licked is good.”

“I like having my arms/chest/back touched. And if a girl runs her hands through my hair or plays with my ears, I melt.”

8. Touch his bottom.

“Just ... use your hands in general. Holding them in one spot is boring. Also. Please touch my bottom.”

9. Touch his arms.

“Everywhere. Just put your hands on me. Though I prefer when a girl runs her fingers up my arms to feel my torso and upper back.”

10. Touch his waist.

“My waist. Put your hands in my hair and kiss and bite my neck a little.”

11. Touch him wherever you want to most.

“I think it's best to touch the places you like best. If you like his arms and shoulders, then run your hands over them. Everybody wants to feel wanted, and it comes through the most when you are appreciating him for what you like.”

12. Basically, everywhere.

“Just explore my body with your hands. There isn't a magic spot.”

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a humor and lifestyle writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman.