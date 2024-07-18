As a modern enchantress, you can use specific methods of attraction to help inspire him to commit to doing whatever he can to honor you and your relationship. We all have an inner enchantress who knows what to do.

Here are 10 ways to enchant a man and make him fall completely in love:

1. Be a jellyfish

Have you ever seen a fluther of jellyfish floating in a fish tank? Maybe even touched one at an aquarium? Their lack of rigid body parts makes them soft and fluid, and their movements look almost sensual. When you are with a man, let the image of a jellyfish make you more sensual.

Focus on softening your facial muscles and relaxing your shoulders, hips, and thighs (anywhere you carry tension). Even imagine a soft, vulnerable heart purring a tender beat in your chest. This will help you invite more intimate moments with him (a giggle, a whispered secret, a lingering brush of your arm against his, more loose and loungey body language, more emotional response when he flirts).

Cookie Studio via Shutterstock

2. Sit on your hands

Anytime you feel the compulsion to do something to deepen the connection between you and a man (call him, fill in all the silences in conversation, make plans, cross the room to sit close to him), stop yourself. Instead, just remain still, making no movements toward or away from him (walling yourself off or playing a game of hard-to-get). Just remain available to receive his advances using the jellyfish image.

3. Be smart with your intelligence

A lot of smart women try too hard to show men how intelligent they are. These brilliant women don't realize they might be coming across as know-it-alls or insecure. You don't have to prove anything to a man. If you are smart, he will pick up on this without you having to wrap it in a bow and plop it down in front of him. Use your intelligence to make him think you are sassy. Throw witty banter at him and give him a chance to see how good you are at playing a game of verbal cat-and-mouse.

4. Don't pretend to be someone you're not

If you aren't a social butterfly and don't have a fabulous life filled with champagne, fancy stilettos, and glamorous charity balls, then don't tell him you do to make him excited to be part of your life. If you spend your Friday nights eating ice cream out of the cartoon while binge-watching your favorite series or playing video games and petting your cats, then be honest!

Don't apologize for who you are and don't entice him with glitzy fibs. I'm sure you can come up with a fantastically funny and interesting way to make your life seem intriguing, no matter how many cats you have.

5. Risk losing him to your boundaries

When we love a man, a panic comes over us when he pulls back slightly. Worrying you might lose him can make you break a personal boundary. You start begging him to stay with you, you sleep with him too soon, and you accept morsels from him when you know you deserve the whole pie.

Suddenly, your self-confidence starts to melt away. Make a list of your boundaries and make a promise to yourself that you will never break one for the love of a man. Wear a bracelet around your wrist if you need to, as a symbol of this pact you make with yourself.

6. Don't reward him for bad behavior

When a man acts distant emotionally, we feel like he might be drifting. The gap feels horrible, so we try to reel him back in with love and attention. However, if a man acts like a jerk with you and you call him to talk about it, apologize profusely to make him feel comfortable coming back, or break your back in any way to show him how much you miss him and love him and need him, you are indirectly telling him he will get more attention and affection from you when he acts poorly.

Shower him with love only when he deserves it and be strong enough to refrain from doing so in the bad times. Don't shame and blame, either, because negative attention is still more exciting and rewarding than no attention.

7. Use technology

I don't care if you've been married for years or are still honeymooning — find ways to use technology to add flare to your relationship. If text messages existed in the Dark Ages, what do you think enchantresses would have texted to the men of the Round Table? Certainly not "How's your day been, kind sir? Dinner's in the springhouse." Be creative and clever with your words. Call or text him and make him think about your magnetism when he isn't around.

8. Keep things spicy outside of your relationship

When you pick up a new hobby or passion, you create excitement in your life. You set off a firecracker in the middle of your dull routine if you spend more time on that passion, and this is something he'll notice. He will probably even get jealous that he has lost some of your attention to this new passion, and suddenly he'll start acting like he competes for your favor. Men love a healthy challenge.

9. Have a hint of vanity

Enchanting men starts with your ability to bask in male attention. If you can fall in love with yourself a little bit, he will find you much more attractive. He will see you enjoy attention and are up for a game of seduction. Men love a woman who is into the art of mental arousal.

So how do you do this? You make your best feature pop on date nights. Do you love your eyes? Your tush? Your stylish hair? Fall in love with yourself by concentrating on your favorite aspects of yourself, and every time he gives you attention, tell yourself he is turned on by that part of you.

IVASHstudio via Shutterstock

10. Stop being mysterious

I roll my eyes when I read relationship advice suggesting women should refrain from revealing themselves to a man to create mystery. Of course, I don't want you dumping all your emotional baggage onto a man, treating him like a priest in a confessional booth. However, the real mystery of a woman is revealed when she opens up.

When you can sit with a man and expose beautiful, touching memories from your childhood or secret pleasures you may have, suddenly he is watching this vulnerable, multi-faceted woman coming to life in front of him, and he is hooked and wants to make you feel special. A modern enchantress effortlessly attracts men by being true to herself and her feminine side. If you follow these tips, you are on the path to love with an equal who matches your energy.

Kristina Marchant is a writer and author with a BA in psychology from Barnard College at Columbia University. She is also a relationship coach who advises women on men and healthy relationship skills.