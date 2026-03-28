Many women experience the unwritten "eldest daughter syndrome" in adulthood that stems from perfectionist expectations, a large sense of responsibility for younger siblings, and a struggle to set boundaries and protect their energy growing up. As adults, they may have a hard time with hyper-independence and those similarly unsustainable standards for themselves, without even realizing where they stem from.

Even in romance and with friends, there are many unfortunate ways eldest daughters often push away good relationships without realizing it. They're so used to taking care of others and putting their needs on the back burner that support and vulnerability can feel like personal attacks.

Here are 10 unfortunate ways eldest daughters often push away good relationships without realizing it

1. They say 'yes' too often

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Many eldest daughters' self-worth is tied up in how busy they are or how many responsibilities they're juggling at the same time. In order to feel "worthy," they need to be productive, even if it leads to burnout and sabotages their sense of well-being.

They push away good relationships without realizing it because they're too overextended in every other aspect of their life. From saying "yes" too much at work to "parenting" their partners as if it's their younger siblings, they struggle to let things go and slow down into the present moment.

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2. They self-isolate when they're struggling

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To feel more in control and to control their self-image in relationships, eldest daughters often self-isolate when they're struggling. They say "I'm fine" instead of asking for help and often overlook the power of letting their walls down, usually because their needs and emotions were never "important" enough for their parents growing up.

While it might offer a fleeting sense of comfort and control, this isolation only negatively impacts a person's mental health over time. Social connection and support are necessary parts of life, and if you've convinced yourself that you can do everything on your own, chances are you're missing a beautiful part of relationships and vulnerability.

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3. They struggle to let go of their independence

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While being independent and self-reliant are superpowers for adult women, clinging to solitude, control, and personal needs can sometimes isolate people from the support and connection they need to thrive. Especially for eldest daughters, hyper-independence can be a coping mechanism for seeking the control they lacked as kids.

They view vulnerability, emotional support, and closeness as personal attacks on their sense of control, making it hard to connect with anyone without their emotional walls up.

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4. They're constantly trying to solve people's problems

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In the same way that unsolicited advice can often be invalidating when it's intended to "solve" someone's emotions away, when they're only looking to be heard and supported, eldest daughters often push people away by trying to fix their problems. Their self-worth isn't tied up in vulnerability or emotional expression, but a need to help and fix everyone else, much like they did as kids with their siblings.

Instead of crafting a safe space for partners and friends to share emotions and feel heard, they make people feel like their emotions don't deserve space by trying to push them away, not unlike they do internally with their own.

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5. They get angry at small things

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When eldest daughters fall into a cycle of refusing to ask for help and suppressing their own emotions around other people to maintain the integrity of their emotional walls, small inconveniences and arguments can quickly set them off. When someone's pushing down their emotions, the negative experiences and feelings in their lives are amplified, while positivity is concealed.

They get angry at small things and make the people around them feel like they're constantly walking on eggshells. And while it might offer them some fleeting moments of comfort, in the end, they end up isolated and alone.

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6. They refuse imperfection

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Many eldest daughters were held to unrealistic expectations as kids, forced to emotionally mature and take on responsibilities to keep their households working without any praise or recognition. As adults, it's hard to unwind those perfectionistic expectations, which often sabotage their well-being and mental health through comparison, struggle, and burnout.

In relationships and with potential connections, they tend to also have those kinds of standards and expectations for others. While they might feel healthy and like a form of personal boundaries, sometimes it makes it impossible to connect with people. Nobody wants to feel compared to others or held to unrealistic expectations, so it's not surprising that these interactions often end in anger and disconnection.

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7. They seek constant control

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Part of the reason why hyper-independent people push others away is that they need a sense of control to feel comfortable. Even if that means controlling other people and setting unrealistic standards to prevent people from getting emotionally close to them, their control is a main priority, even if it's a subconscious need.

It's a trauma response for many eldest daughters who felt parentified, unsupported, and out of control for their entire childhoods, and it's a way for them to cling to it in adulthood, even if it isolates them in the end from the beauty of support and love.

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8. They have difficulty taking accountability for mistakes

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As kids, eldest daughters were given far too much responsibility at a young age and forced to seek out impossibly high expectations for praise from their parents. So, it's no surprise that, as adults, they continue to adopt perfectionist mentalities where mistakes and challenges feel like weaknesses, instead of opportunities for growth.

Because they feel immediately defensive when they make a mistake, they struggle with taking accountability. However, being able to apologize, support someone else, and own up to mistakes is a key part of healthy relationships, and without it, someone always ends up feeling unheard.

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9. They equate love with work

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While good relationships do take work and effort, they shouldn't feel like obligations. However, because eldest daughters often feel important and needed when they're constantly "working," they may end up creating more tension and stress in the relationship than is necessary.

They become more like roommates with romantic partners and don't always make space for the soft, emotional support that good relationships really need.

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10. They feel like they have to keep it all together

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Small moments of struggle, asking for help, and being emotionally vulnerable are important parts of a relationship. If you're trying to be "perfect," you're missing out on connecting over shared struggles and the true nature of humanity with the people around you.

Eldest daughters often fall into this spiral, cultivated through perfectionism and hyper-independence. Instead of leaning into their relationships and reminding people that they're human, they self-isolate and suppress everything deeper, creating a disconnection that's impossible to come back from.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.