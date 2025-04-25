Three of YourTango's top love experts share the "unexpected" body parts that women find most attractive, and you're going to like what you read. Here's a hint: There's no need to break out that old Five-Minute Abs DVD. Besides, crunches and burpees are so last year.

While muscular bodies and features like broad shoulders and a V-shaped torso are often considered universally attractive, some women find other, less mainstream, body parts appealing in men. Research suggests that women may also be drawn to men's arms, among other things.

Advertisement

Based on our experts' insights, you'd benefit from squeezing an old tennis ball and making an appointment to get your nails done. And if you've let that midsection go a little, don't fret. Go ahead and enjoy that last donut. She'll thank you later.

Here are 3 unexpected body parts women are weirdly drawn to, according to love experts:

1. Well-trimmed (and cleaned!) fingernails

The torso is the answer you’ll get most often if we’re looking at statistics. We all know that women tend to be more complex than just being defined by their attraction to muscle definition. The hands tell a more extraordinary story.

Advertisement

Are you good with your hands? Do you have good hygiene? Will you be able to touch her properly? Will she want you to touch her? This is the story your hands tell.

Clean, short nails, muscle definition from some physical labor or workouts, yet soft. Get a manicure and take note of what goes into making your hands look good. Incorporate that kind of hand maintenance into your routine.

—Erika Jordan, love coach, NLP

2. A not-so-chiseled chest

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Men's chests are some of the most appealing body parts that some women love to fondle, while others prefer to use them as pillows to rest their heads. Just like guys love touching women's bodies because they are soft and supple, they can be tempting for women to caress and snuggle into them as cushions.

—Dr. Ava Cadell, author, founder of Loveology University.

3. Those strong — sometimes scratchy — hands

What a woman finds attractive is certainly a personal preference. What may surprise you is that hands are a functional part of a man’s body, which initially most may not think of as “alluring." But many women feel differently.

Advertisement

A man’s face and hands are usually the first part of a man’s body that a woman notices. A man’s hands attract attention and interest as men frequently use their hands to exude power. As a result, many women find a man’s hands very compelling.

This is often the first part of a man that a woman will touch, often when they meet and shake hands. This allows her to get a sense of this man, how he wants to be seen, and literally felt.

A great deal is communicated through a man’s hands. Is he gentle, playful, needing to exert control, even dominance? Does he need to inflict pain? A handshake can ignite interest or be a turn-off.

On a first date, a woman accidentally touching a man’s fingertips can send electricity through her. Women fantasize about being touched, even caressed, by a man’s hands. This is a fantasy widely shared among women. So, hands down, hands win!

Advertisement

—Patricia O'Gorman, psychologist, life coach

Carter Gaddis is a writer and editor who spent 24 years as an award-winning sportswriter for newspapers in Florida and for various online publications, including ESPN, Parenting Magazine, and the St. Petersburg Times.