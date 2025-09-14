Men: Can't live with 'em, can't live without them. As fierce, independent women, we delusionally like to think that we don't need men sometimes.

We can change our own tires, open our own jars, and move our own furniture. Still, it sure is nice to have men around. Guys: Consider this a love letter from us to you — and the reasons we can't get enough.

If a man has these 9 qualities, women just can't get enough of them:

1. They're able to do some of the things we don't want to

We hate having to rely on anyone but ourselves, but sometimes it's just easier to ask him to take care of it. We beg forgiveness for the gross generalizations that are about to follow, but we always ask him to carry heavy objects up the stairs (that's mainly because of laziness; we're perfectly capable), hang pictures, and kill large, scary bugs.

Though after that time he pretended to throw that bug carcass at us and we screamed like a 5-year-old girl, we might not ask him again.

2. They're sensitive and in touch with their feelings

When a guy cries in front of you, it can feel as if you've won the emotional lottery. Tears are a sign of extreme intimacy, and the fact that he's let down his guard probably means that he cares about you deeply and trusts you.

We also love it when we catch our man staring at us with what can only be described as "tenderness." And when he pulls us close for a quick hug or kisses the top of our heads, our hearts just melt.

3. They smell good

Their body wash. Their aftershave. Their (subtly-spritzed-on) cologne. Their natural, musky fragrance. All of it combines to create a perfume we can't help wanting to envelop ourselves in.

The appeal of a man who is good at maintaining his hygiene is linked to survival and reproductive fitness. Research shows that clear skin, for example, is perceived as a marker of good health.

4. They make us feel special

It's been scientifically proven that the male brain is different from the female brain. We're not sure if that's what makes them enjoy wedgies, football, and Star Wars or not. Either way, their essential "maleness," and their appreciation for our "femaleness" makes us feel pretty special about being women — and that is awesome.

Research suggests that confidence is attractive because people trust that it reflects a person's actual value as a partner. When a man is secure enough to express his genuine thoughts, it signals that he knows and accepts himself.

5. They have a great sense of humor

We love it when they charm us with jokes, when they think bodily functions are funny (we sometimes do, too), and the fact that they make us laugh at our shortcomings and not take ourselves too seriously.

6. They're naturally protective

It makes us smile when they walk on the outside, nearest to the traffic, or extend a hand in order to help us up a steep incline, or worry that we're going to get kidnapped.

Because, even if we can totally protect ourselves because we've religiously following a strict routine of kickboxing and belly dancing, it's nice to feel taken care of.

7. They dress sharply

Especially that giant, fuzzy sweater with navy blue stripes that are lined with fleece and that goes down to our knees and that — what? You can't find your sweater? Um … don't look at me.

The way a man dresses doesn't just influence others; it also affects his own thoughts and behavior. Research has found that well-groomed men are often perceived as more approachable and competent.

8. They're dependable

Call it boring and predictable, but it's good to be with someone whose behavior is (at least most of the time) guided by logic and common sense rather than emotions.

While it can be infuriating when he manages to maintain a completely calm demeanor in the face of your most melodramatic of meltdowns (don't you understand!?), it can also make you feel more secure.

9. They're passionate about us

In a world that values appearance over so many other traits, it's nice to know that men desire us even when we're wearing decidedly unappealing pajamas, haven't shaved our legs in a week, and have an emerging zit in the center of our foreheads.

After all, they're not so perfect themselves, and we still love them. When it comes down to it, we're not so different after all.

