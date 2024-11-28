Women Crave Men Who Are Capable Of 3 Simple Things In Life

2. They are emotionally intelligent.

How do women find out a high-value man? No, you don’t have to be a strong, muscular guy who can beat ten guys at breakfast.

You also don’t have to flex your big muscles everywhere you go. But you must be emotionally secure.

Yes, women love men with muscles. You can work the push, pull, and legs program to pack on huge muscles. But that is just the aesthetics part of it.

Women will see a muscular guy who is also good-looking and sleep with them, but they won’t have a relationship with them. If you want to make yourself attractive, you must work on your body and mind. Emotional regulation is what women find attractive in men.

When presented with a problem, you must act calmly and confidently to take on it. When you face big problems without making a huge emotional fuss out of it, you become a rock she can rely on when things hit the fan.

Many men snap when pressure strikes them. They become irritable and angry because men today aren’t built to handle pressure.

They all want peace of mind without working on peace of mind. They all want work-life balance, without working on time management. They all want stability without making their mind and body stable.

But when you become someone who can handle the highs and lows of life, then a switch goes off in her mind and tells her, “Maybe he’s the one I have been looking for.”

Life presents you with many challenges. Your huge muscles and good-looking body will fail you. But a calm mind ready to tackle the challenges of life, while enjoying life, will always make you the winner. You have to be calm in the storm. For yourself, for her, and both of you.