Women Crave Men Who Are Capable Of 3 Simple Things In Life
Seduction nails down to just these three things. Yet we run around chasing the perfect pickup line, figuring things out, trying out psychological tricks to impress her.
Guess what, it won’t work. It will work for the short term. But for the long term, you need something good. You need your own game. No worries. If you consistently do it, you’ll get the attention of high-quality women, and also win hearts.
All seduction comes down to these three things:
1. They are respectful.
Everyone deserves respect. Whether it is a 2-year-old baby, your neighbor’s dog, your 90-year-old aunt, or that woman you have been chasing.
They all want respect. They all love when you treat them with respect. Women love men who respect them. Because without respect, there is no relationship.
If you want to build a great relationship with her, then respect is the foundation you must set. Never shout at her, never insult her, never humiliate her, and never put her down.
Assume a relationship. Whether you’re in a talking stage or just know each other, respect her. She might be slower than you, might be clumsy, or not as smart as you, but that doesn't mean you disrespect her or make a joke out of her weaknesses.
Women despise a man who thinks of her as inferior to him. You both are equal. Give her the same amount of respect you get and you deserve.
2. They are emotionally intelligent.
How do women find out a high-value man? No, you don’t have to be a strong, muscular guy who can beat ten guys at breakfast.
You also don’t have to flex your big muscles everywhere you go. But you must be emotionally secure.
Yes, women love men with muscles. You can work the push, pull, and legs program to pack on huge muscles. But that is just the aesthetics part of it.
Women will see a muscular guy who is also good-looking and sleep with them, but they won’t have a relationship with them. If you want to make yourself attractive, you must work on your body and mind. Emotional regulation is what women find attractive in men.
When presented with a problem, you must act calmly and confidently to take on it. When you face big problems without making a huge emotional fuss out of it, you become a rock she can rely on when things hit the fan.
Many men snap when pressure strikes them. They become irritable and angry because men today aren’t built to handle pressure.
They all want peace of mind without working on peace of mind. They all want work-life balance, without working on time management. They all want stability without making their mind and body stable.
But when you become someone who can handle the highs and lows of life, then a switch goes off in her mind and tells her, “Maybe he’s the one I have been looking for.”
Life presents you with many challenges. Your huge muscles and good-looking body will fail you. But a calm mind ready to tackle the challenges of life, while enjoying life, will always make you the winner. You have to be calm in the storm. For yourself, for her, and both of you.
3. They are consistent.
This will give you the success you want and the woman you have always wanted. Women appreciate consistency. Being consistent brings you results with maximum compounded growth.
Whether it is building a great body, sticking to your nutrition plan, or working on your side hustle. Only if you’re consistent, then you will have anything you want in life. The same applies to women.
When they see you being consistent. When they see you waking up early every day and ticking off things on your to-do list that are comprised of big dreams and huge ambitions, something in her brain ticks off, and you become a high-value man for her.
So, be consistent with your goals. Don’t keep your goals just to brag about them. It’ll show, if a goal is really important for you, or you have just set it so you can impress people around you.
Have a goal that means a lot to you, and work on it every day to make your life count. When you work on your goals, you glow differently. People see that women see that, and they all love it. To be consistent, you need ironclad discipline.
So, that’s it, folks:
- Be consistent.
- Be respectful.
- Be emotionally intelligent.
But let me tell you a secret. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Seduction is more than self-improvement. It is more than getting girls. It is more than being a high-value man.
Every man must learn seduction if they want a life where they can easily get the girl, money, and success they want. For that, you must be willing to commit yourself to learning more, working on your goals, and making the most of your life.
I learned seduction the hard way. I don’t want you to have to go through the same thing. That’s why I have compiled everything I have learned about making yourself better as a man so you can learn faster and easily.
AJ Shaikh is a passionate writer committed to empowering men with practical, life-changing advice on relationships, dating, confidence, and self-mastery. With articles featured on Medium, AJ’s work resonates deeply with readers, providing a roadmap to unlock their full potential.