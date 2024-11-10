5 Rare Traits High-Quality Men Simply Can't Resist In Women, According To Psychology

If you are currently settling in one area of your life, you settle in other areas too. You've probably heard the saying, "How you do anything is how you do everything." I unapologetically invest in, expect, and am open to receiving the best from life — whether it's traveling, eating, coaching, education, men, clothing, or relationships.

And no, I was not born into a rich family. My parents immigrated to the United States and made their way, and I did too. There's no reason you can't strive for the same for yourself — you deserve the best in life, too. Part of a great life is finding a great partner to share it with.

Here are five rare traits high-quality men simply can't resist in women:

1. A woman who has self-respect

It amazes me to hear women go down a list of the treatment they expect, places they want to wine and dine, trips they want to go on, and pampering they want to receive. Yet they skimp and don't invest in doing these things for themselves. Boggles the mind!

This is something you must do all the time, whether you are in a relationship or not. Make a vow to never be cheap with yourself ever again. Ignore prices on menus.

Stop waiting for sales. Invest in yourself at the highest level possible, whatever that looks like for you.

Don't be irresponsible with your finances but stop denying yourself pleasures that will make you feel special and successful. One survey found that people rate financial security as highly attractive in a partner.

2. A well-rounded woman

Moose Photos / Pexels

A woman once told me she could never attract a high-caliber boyfriend as she desired. After a short conversation, it came to light that she never invested in growing herself as a woman.

A man of quality and intrigue can sense the inconsistent energy of a woman who is faking it. He will never trade his loaf of bread for her crumbs.

He wants a partner who is on his level, and you must invest in yourself as he has done himself. Confidence, research from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology states, is a very desirable trait in a woman.

As I say, "Your love life can only grow to the extent that you grow as a woman." This is why I am consistently in multiple programs, seek coaches and mentors, and surround myself with people of excellence. Even my clients, who seek help and guidance, are successful, bright women.

Being well-rounded also includes being a global citizen who invests in learning about different cultures and countries. Nothing expands your mind faster than traveling the world to discover the best other cultures have to offer.

3. An expansive woman

Stop saying things are too expensive. Instead, say, "I am worth it. So, how do I afford this? How do I obtain this?"

I know people who wanted something that wasn't currently in their spending plan. They asked themselves those two questions and drew their desires to them.

Never let money stop you from doing something you desire. You don't have a lack of finances; you have a lack of ideas. Tap into your desires and upgrade to the next level. Ask yourself, "How much will this cost me if I do not invest in it?"

Again, this is not about finances or money. The point is that you must treat yourself as someone worthy of your desires, dreams, and hopes. Only then will you attract a man who wants to nurture them.

4. A woman with an 'I deserve it' attitude

Vinicius Wiesehofer / Pexels

Start embracing the fact that you do deserve it, even if you have trouble believing it right now. Asking for and expecting it from those around you is the first step.

The more you do it, the stronger that irresistible energy becomes. People will start feeling it too and soon, you won't even have to ask anymore.

In the magnetic woman tribe, we don't do snobby, or "I'm an entitled princess" attitude. All that comes from a place of weakness (the attitude of the 95 percent).

Instead, we value women (the 5 percent) who come from a place of confidence, poise, and inner strength. Women who know they are worth it then deserve it, expect it, and receive it.

They encourage and support other women to come from that place of power. When our sisters have it, it makes it even easier for us to reach and maintain it. Women supporting women is so important, with one study from LeanIn & McKinsey and Co. showing that women who helped other women in the workplace were able to advance their careers.

5. A woman who expects and gives excellence

This point is crucial. Expecting the best from others is just one side of the equation to attracting an excellent partner. Remember that what you give to others and yourself, you also receive.

Aristotle said, "Quality is not an act, it is a habit." How you treat yourself is your announcement to the world of how much you are worth. How are you teaching the world to treat you? Research from 2015 confirms that treating others well in turn makes you feel good. “Positive emotions expand our awareness and open us up to new ideas, so we can grow and add to our toolkit for survival,” Dr. Barbara L. Fredrickson, a psychologist and expert on emotional wellness at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill explains.

Embracing and nurturing these five traits within yourself will greatly increase your value, confidence, and the quality of the men you attract.

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.