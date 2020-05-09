Why A Woman Is Unstoppable In Finding Love When She Realizes She Deserves Better

Know your worth.

Can you say out loud, affirm, and believe — “My needs are valid!”

Do you believe it?

Until you realize, accept, believe, and own that you are a high quality, worthy woman whose needs are valid and should be heard… No one else will believe it, either.

And when you do, you’ll be unstoppable.

But first, you need to know what your needs are.

And if you’re like most women, you have no idea what your needs are. Isn’t that sad? It is.

It’s sad that you don’t know, that you haven’t taken the time to listen to yourself, to tap into your core, to hear, and really listen to what you need. I’m not talking about what you need based on insecurity, self doubt, “shoulds,” anger, resentment, hurt, or an attempt to please another. Get present, and figure out what your needs are. Strip all of that off, strip down naked to your core — to your confidently vulnerable needs. Take a breath. Exhale. Drop your shoulders. Release the muscles in your neck and jaw. Stop thinking. Stop trying. Stop doing. Just… Be. Be present in this moment: What do you need? Self-integrity is everything. Once you know what you need, then it’s about self-integrity. You might think you know what that is, and you might have a long definition and explanation for it. The way to really look at integrity is this: Do my feelings match my words and actions? Is there a disconnect or a break within that statement for you? It’s OK if there is. That’s common. And that’s exactly what you need to address. Once you have integrity, once you stand for something, and once you assert your needs — which doesn’t and shouldn’t mean being a jerk — you become unstoppable. Once you have a purpose, you can act on your purpose to make sure your needs are met. This is how you show your self-worth. And in turn, others will treat you as if you are worthy. But it all starts with you. Be the example of your expectation of others. It takes courage, which lies at your core. Courage isn’t about going off to war, saving a family from a burning home, putting yourself in the line of fire, or doing superhuman tasks. It’s simply about being true to your core. And that’s scary. Being true to yourself requires vulnerability. It takes courage to tap into your stripped-down, raw self and act on it. It takes courage to be you without fear of judgment, hurt, or failure.