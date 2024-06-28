Top 10 Signs You've Met The Man You're Going To Marry

There are plenty of women who know what it is like to be in the wrong relationship, a bad marriage, or dating someone who cannot commit. You may have loads of experience with Mr. Wrong, but do you know the signs you've met Mr. Right?

As a former matchmaker, I know firsthand the importance of knowing the qualities and character of a good man. With this knowledge in the forefront of your mind, you will be able to attract the right relationship leading to a loving, fulfilling, and lasting marriage.

Here are the top 10 signs that you've met the man you're going to marry:

1. You've worked through your old relationship pattern

It is common to develop a relationship pattern that does not lead to the fulfillment of your goals in love.

Once you have taken the time necessary to figure out why you attract particular men, you will be on the way to changing the type of person you are normally attracted to in relationships. Forming an emotionally healthy view of commitment leads you to men you may have disregarded in the past, but now you see through new eyes their potential as viable choices.

2. He communicates his feelings

He does not make you guess why he's having a bad day and does not allow you to wonder if it was something you did or did not do.

He does not take out his frustration at someone else out on you. Likewise, you do not take everything he says or does not say so personally that you end up in a funk if he does not always respond perfectly in every situation. You can approach hot-topic subjects such as money, intimacy, and family issues without fear of retaliation.

3. He is trustworthy

He does not place himself in situations that could lead you to question his faithfulness. He is honorable, responsible, timely, and keeps his word. If he says he will pick you up at 7 p.m. for your date, he is there.

4. He is a man of faith

He knows life has challenges that require faith to give the courage and strength to persevere.

He does not place his identity on what he does for a living but places his confidence in the man he is through faith in himself and others. He has high integrity, leads by example, and strives to be a positive role model at work, with you, and in all his relationships.

5. He is a good friend

He knows the importance of spending quality time together to nurture relationships.

You share not only love but a sincere desire to be with each other. He is as dependable as your friend. He has good common sense about who to let in his inner circle and who to consider as an acquaintance. He is friendly and is free with a helping hand, an encouraging word, and his smile.

6. He can keep confidence

He does not run out and tell the world your innermost secrets, desires, and fears. He knows when to listen to you just vent about a particular challenge. The right man can give you his advice without it sounding like he's trying to decide for you.

7. He knows his priorities in life

Your Prince Charming knows there is more to life than work but is not a slacker. He values his employment but knows where to draw the line when it is a couple of times. You never have to guess your top placement in his life and his commitment to your relationship.

8. You have the same relationship goals

You have mutually agreed on big (and not so challenging) issues such as long-term commitment, children, faith, career goals, family holidays, vacation spots, and where to live. He is willing to make decisions with you and not for you.

9. Your mutual love is not conditional

You do not have the sense his love for you is performance-based. You want to make each other happy because it is a strong desire of your heart, but because you have a list of things that must be done to win him over day after day.

10. He wants to marry you

Best of all, your Prince Charming is not afraid of commitment and does not have the let 'together mentality when it comes to your relationship. He is clear about his intention to marry you and make you happy. When you meet this wonderful man, my advice is to say, "Yes" and enjoy the fabulous journey!

Nancy Pina is a highly recognized author, relationship coach, and speaker. She is dedicated to helping individuals attract emotionally healthy relationships.