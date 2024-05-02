8 Tiny Things Guys Will Say When They Really, Truly Love You

Let's face it. When dating and getting to know someone, words can be confusing and keep you guessing how they feel about you. This can be tough when you're ready to say, "I love you," but they haven't exactly said it yet, leaving you wondering, are they in love with me?

Just about any guy can talk the talk and sound great in the beginning. Some men know exactly what to say to create chemistry with you. But when you're ready to find a keeper, how can you filter out the real deal from the talkers? The signs he loves you hide in his words are linked with actions that prove his long-term commitment and love for you.

Advertisement

In the early stages of a relationship, the key is listening for words followed by actions that bring you deeper into a commitment with him.

Here are 8 things guys will say when they really, truly love you:

1. You inspire me

Anyone can say you are beautiful. Anyone can say you are hot. Anyone can say they want you. But someone who truly loves you is inspired by you. He acts differently when you begin dating. He starts making arrangements for long-term plans to be with you. He strives to do a bit more with his life than before he met you.

Advertisement

2. I don't want to date anyone else or you to date anyone else

This should be pretty clear. If he is a keeper, he will express very early on he wants no one else.

3. I'd love it if you came with me

This could be his company holiday party, spiritual center, favorite hang-out, or any place where he will show you off to his closest friends and peers. If he does this, he wants to include you in the most important parts of his life.

Advertisement

4. I want to help you

If he is actively helping you with tasks or repairs, he wants to be your co-creator. He wants to be your go-to guy.

Dragana Gordic via Shutterstock

5. I want you to meet my family (or closest friends)

Though he might not admit it yet, he's in the early stages of planning a future with you and wants to see if his family likes you and you like them, he wants to see if you feel at home where he feels at home.

Advertisement

6. Move in with me

If he wants to wake up next to you 7 days a week, he is committing to you. If he wants to be with you every day, he thinks you are the one and wants to build a life with you.

7. When we get married/have kids/move to another location

If he says these things, not only does he want to commit to a 7-day-a-week relationship by living together, he wants you by his side as his partner for his goals. He's planning an adventure and wants you to be his leading lady.

8. I love you

Last but not least, these three words may come up at any time on the journey. It should go without saying, but it needs to be reiterated. If he loves you, he will say it. Openly saying it regularly demonstrates that not only does he love you, but that he is a caring and communicative man and wants to make you happy.

Advertisement

Take the mystery and confusion out of dating and your relationship because it doesn't have to be complicated.

Dina Robison is a soulmate attraction coach and creator of deliberate attraction online courses.