A Man Who Does These 5 Little Things Loves You More Than You Realize

He just can't hide his feelings.
By Dina Robison
Last updated on Dec 22, 2023
Not all men feel confident confessing "I love you" if there's a chance those words won't be returned. Some of the greatest guys out there fear being put in the dreaded "friend zone" if they are upfront about their feelings too soon.
That said, there is one thing that a man in love cannot hide: his actions.
Actions speak so much louder than words that they are actually a far better indicator of the truth about whether or not a man loves you.
If a man does these five little things, he loves you more than you realize.
1. He's not interested in other women.
If he spends his time talking, texting, and hanging out with you but isn't dating or doesn't seem to have any interest in other women, then it might be because he may have found his one.
What he's trying to say: "I'm already with the woman I want."
2. He cringes when you talk about yourself with other guys, past or present.
If you see him subtly — or even not so subtly — twinge in pain at the mere mention of your exes who got away, it could be that he doesn't want to imagine you with anyone else. Men are very visual and a man in love can't stand the thought of his lady being with another man.
What he's trying to say: "The last thing I want to do is visualize another man doing everything to you that I want to be doing.'
3. He jumps at the chance to help you out.
Whether you need a ride while your car is in the shop or you need an extra hand setting up for the party you're throwing for your friends, he often seems ready and willing to be your go-to guy. A guy that wants to help his lady out is a guy that wants to be her hero.
What he's trying to say: "I want you to come to me for help. That and I don't want another man to swoop in and be your white knight."
4. He spends more time with you than anyone else.
If you're hanging out regularly, texting each other nightly, or even chatting at work more than with anyone else — he may think you would make great partners romantically, too.
What he's trying to say: He thinks the two of you are awesome together. If he seems to want to hang out with you rather than his friends, he's trying to say those three little words.
5. He talks about his life with you in the future.
It might be casually dropped into the conversation. It was so casual that you almost missed it, but it was there. That subtle hint that you both will still be by each other's sides when you're 80. Growing old together.
What he's trying to say: He envisions his future with no one but you.
So, in conclusion, his words might not be saying what his actions are trying to tell you.
If he's not interested in other women, is repelled at the mention of another man in your life, is eager to help you out, spends lots of time with you, and talks about the two of you in the future tense — then there is a good chance that he's trying to say, "I love you!"
Dina Robison is a soulmate attraction coach and creator of deliberate attraction online courses.