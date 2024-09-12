Men who want a commitment with you are easy to spot. They are straightforward and they know what they want. The signs are almost always there to see if a man is ready to stay committed to a long-term relationship. You just need to know what to look for.

Here are 3 little things a good man does, according to psychology:

1. He keeps his agreements

He calls when he says he's going to call. He takes you out when he says he going to take you out. He texts you back promptly and communicates when he can't. Reliable adults keep their agreements. They aren't afraid of commitment. It's what makes them better men.

They don't want to lose you and they value you. Passive aggressive, non-committal men make agreements — they just don't always keep them. Why are some people passive-aggressive? Studies suggest that passive aggression is an immature self-defense mechanism that people will use to suppress their emotional conflicts.

One way to cut through the noise is simply to ask, "Do you want to be in a long-term relationship with me?" This isn't asking him to agree to marriage or anything; it's creating clear ground rules and building a foundation for honesty. If he gives you a vague answer, then you know where you stand with him.

2. He makes time for you

I work with very successful men, all of whom have no time. They don't have time — but they make time. They make you a priority because they value being in a relationship. Even when they are extremely busy, they make time to connect with you.

Commitments to a career and friends are also important, and they take up someone's time, too. But if a clear pattern of him choosing other things or people ahead of you emerges, it might be time to evaluate the future of the relationship.

3. He has a plan

This separates serious adults from not-so-serious, emotionally immature people. If a man only talks about how he feels (i.e. how much he loves you, how amazing it feels to be with you, how much fun it is being with you), he's just doing what feels good and is not necessarily committed to you.

Responsible adults shoulder responsibility. According to research, responsibility in a relationship is crucial because it fosters trust, promotes open communication, and contributes significantly to overall relationship quality by demonstrating a willingness to be accountable for one's actions, which ultimately leads to a more balanced and healthier dynamic between partners

James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.